Understudy buddy

# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
(Incoming message)
Good morning, Calypso!
Hold on to your barnacles, kids.
I've got a special assignment for you.
I need you to train Lea to be a Captain for her upcoming role in a
special mission for the United Current.
I know. You can bring her along.
Lea will have one day to learn everything there is to learn about
being a UC captain.
And what better way to learn than by doing an actual mission.
Also, I already told her it was okay.
Krill out!
(BB Giggles)
(Alert)
(ALL) She's here!
(Arguing)
(Music)
Permission to come aboard, Captain.
Was that convincing?
Maybe I'll try it again.
But I need my glam girl!
And my snail slime guy.
And my sidewalk sweeper.
And my dog-fish walker.
This is going to be hard, but I am really committed to this part.
Now who's going to make me a mochachino frappe with candy stripe,
non-whipped whip cream?
(ALL) Well help!
- Oh! And no ice!
Don't you just hate it when they mess up your order?
Thank you, Frankie.
So, what's our mission?
Storming ships, looking for loot, making people walk the plank.
Is it?
I'm already learning so much!
Where do you keep your lighting guy?
So what are we doing then?
Oooh, a mission.
Will, I need my stunt double.
Ummmmmm, no.
Hang on. Let me try something.
Excuse me, boys, can we talk?
- Is that Lea?
- UC Captain-in-training Lea!
On her way to an important mission.
Would you mind letting us through please?
- Whoa, so sorry for getting in the way.
- Thanks so much!
- Anything for you, Lea!
Oh, it was no problem.
I've got fans everywhere.
Finally, an action sequence.
Ooh, I've been studying for this.
- Volcano hats!
Get yer official protective volcano hats here.
Of course it is.
Why do you think we all bought these official volcano hats?
Pfff. And how would you know?
You're not even wearing one.
- But we could change that for a small one time fee?
All sales are final.
- Ooh, I got this, Captain.
Ahem. Hello everyone.
Who wants an autographed t-shirt from Lea?
- Oh! Oh! I do!
- Especially when they're shot out of a cannon!
Okay, go get 'em!
- Outta my way! Oh! Oh! Oh! Oh!
I'm sure you would have gotten everyone away safe eventually.
Sounds like a plan, Phil?
There's no time to think!
In my last movie, we saved the day by pushing random buttons!
(BOTH) Woahhhhh!
(ALL) Whhhooooaaaa!!!!
It was nothing.
Being a captain is easy!
Oh, goody.
Hope you feel better former-captain.
(Sighs)
- Lettie?
Uhhh, this wasn't in the script!
Lettie! A little help please.
Oh, sweet kelp...
Woooo! Now that's a show!
Oh, you stupid volcano hat!
- Great work, Lettie!
This is why I chose you to train Lea.
You're the best captain I've got!
That was amazing... And you do all your own stunts!
Being a captain is harder than it looks.
I should know, I just played one.
This is going to be the role of a lifetime.
And I'm gonna give you guys a special thank you.
(Cheering)
"And now a special message from the one and only, Lea."
- Are you ready for duty aboard a UC ship?
To see uncharted waters in the Big Blue?
Do you want to meet strange new friends at the deepest depths?
Then you need a United Current Lucy action figure!
In stores now!
With special thanks to the crew of the Calypto.
(Laughter)
Big Blue en inglés
50 Episodios
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..