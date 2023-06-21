Understudy buddy

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

This underwater volcano is about to erupt, and we need to make sure

no-one is near it when it does.

(Incoming message)

Good morning, Calypso!

Hold on to your barnacles, kids.

I've got a special assignment for you.

I need you to train Lea to be a Captain for her upcoming role in a

special mission for the United Current.

Did someone just say Lea?

The biggest celebrity of the Big Blue?

She can do it all.

As much as helping Lea prepare for a role sounds super important.

We're already on our way to deal with an active volcano.

I know. You can bring her along.

I'm glad you understand.

Did you say bring her along?

Lea will have one day to learn everything there is to learn about

being a UC captain.

And what better way to learn than by doing an actual mission.

Also, I already told her it was okay.

Krill out!

One day to learn how to be a captain?

Can you believe this?

I can't believe she's coming to theCalypso.

I can't believe it's gonna take her a full day to become Captain.

Believe it.

(BB Giggles)

Admiral Krill can't seriously expect me to train Lea to be a captain in

one day. I've been training my whole life for this!

You know I started when I was BB's age.

That's true, but she's a celebrity.

Famous people can do anything.

(Alert)

(ALL) She's here!

(Arguing)

This is going to be a long mission.

(Music)

Permission to come aboard, Captain.

Was that convincing?

Maybe I'll try it again.

Oh, no, no, no, no, no!

That was perfect!

Welcome back to the Calypso, Lea.

We're happy to have you aboard, but the others have to go.

But I need my glam girl!

And my snail slime guy.

And my sidewalk sweeper.

And my dog-fish walker.

Sorry, there's no time for a Glam Squad when action calls.

This is going to be hard, but I am really committed to this part.

Now who's going to make me a mochachino frappe with candy stripe,

non-whipped whip cream?

(ALL) Well help!

- Oh! And no ice!

Don't you just hate it when they mess up your order?

Yeah, sure.

Thank you, Frankie.

Oh, his name is...

Don't ruin this for me.

I'm Frankie now.

So, what's our mission?

Storming ships, looking for loot, making people walk the plank.

Um, that's pirates.

Is it?

I'm already learning so much!

Where do you keep your lighting guy?

We don't have a lighting guy.

I said we don't have a lighting guy.

So what are we doing then?

We're on our way to deal with an active volcano.

It's ready to erupt and we have a report of some tourists in the area.

They need to be evacuated.

Oooh, a mission.

Will, I need my stunt double.

Phil, how long before we arrive?

Phil?

Oh, actually, we have some trouble up ahead.

There's a pod of whales blocking the way.

Should I chart a new course?

There's no time.

Don't worry.

I've got this.

Official UC business.

Can you move aside, please?

Ummmmmm, no.

Buckle in everyone.

It's time for some extreme maneuvering.

Hang on. Let me try something.

Excuse me, boys, can we talk?

- Is that Lea?

- UC Captain-in-training Lea!

On her way to an important mission.

Would you mind letting us through please?

- Whoa, so sorry for getting in the way.

- Thanks so much!

- Anything for you, Lea!

That was amazing.

Did you see that?

Incredible.

Uhhhh... Nice work down there, Lea.

Oh, it was no problem.

I've got fans everywhere.

Oh wow!

Wow! That's impressive!

Guys, we're here.

And the scanners show there's people down there!

Not for long...

Finally, an action sequence.

Ooh, I've been studying for this.

- Volcano hats!

Get yer official protective volcano hats here.

What are you all doing here?

We're here to see the volcano erupt.

You guys need to leave right now!

It's about to get super dangerous!

Of course it is.

Why do you think we all bought these official volcano hats?

Those won't do anything!

Pfff. And how would you know?

You're not even wearing one.

- But we could change that for a small one time fee?

All sales are final.

- Ooh, I got this, Captain.

Ahem. Hello everyone.

Who wants an autographed t-shirt from Lea?

- Oh! Oh! I do!

- Especially when they're shot out of a cannon!

Okay, go get 'em!

- Outta my way! Oh! Oh! Oh! Oh!

That was good thinking. Thanks!

I'm sure you would have gotten everyone away safe eventually.

Sure I would have.

Wouldn't I?

Status report?

The volcano's going to erupt any minute now.

Once that happens, there's going to be an overflow of lava.

That's bad! Can we get out of here?

Sounds like a plan, Phil?

Uhh, I believe he was talking to me.

Not yet. Phil, we gotta stop this volcano!

Okay, I just need to come up with a plan that won't put any of the plant

life at risk...

Aw, think, Lettie!

There's no time to think!

In my last movie, we saved the day by pushing random buttons!

Wait! Don't!

But Lea you'll... waaaaahhhh!

(BOTH) Woahhhhh!

(ALL) Whhhooooaaaa!!!!

Ah, it worked!

Of course it worked!

Lea can do anything!

But... how...?

It was nothing.

Being a captain is easy!

Being a captain is easy...?!

Uhh, I gotta lie down for a minute.

Oh, goody.

Hope you feel better former-captain.

(Sighs)

- Lettie?

All this time, I thought my hard work made me the best.

But Lea's a natural.

Without working at all, she's learned to be a better Captain than

I am in one day.

Maybe it's time I found something else to do.

These guys don't need me anymore.

Uh oh, we're not out of the seaweed yet!

It looks like the boulder created too good of a seal.

There's nowhere for the pressure to go!

Captain Lea, what do you want us to do?

Uhhh, this wasn't in the script!

Lettie to the bridge!

We need you!

What's going on?

Lettie! A little help please.

It's gonna blow!

Oh, no! It's heading right for those people!

They were clear!

What are they doing back there?

Oh, sweet kelp...

Hold on. Things are going to get bumpy.

Woooo! Now that's a show!

Oh, you stupid volcano hat!

- Great work, Lettie!

This is why I chose you to train Lea.

You're the best captain I've got!

Thank you, Admiral Krill.

That was amazing... And you do all your own stunts!

Being a captain is harder than it looks.

I should know, I just played one.

This is going to be the role of a lifetime.

And I'm gonna give you guys a special thank you.

(Cheering)

Shhh! Here it comes, get ready for it.

"And now a special message from the one and only, Lea."

- Are you ready for duty aboard a UC ship?

To see uncharted waters in the Big Blue?

Do you want to meet strange new friends at the deepest depths?

Then you need a United Current Lucy action figure!

In stores now!

With special thanks to the crew of the Calypto.

The Calypto?!

We went through all that to train her for a commercial.

I know!

Is there anything she can't do?

I've heard it all before, Frankie.

Uh, his name is Freddie.

It's Frankie now.

(Laughter)