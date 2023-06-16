Truthfully yours

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
(Cracks)
(Fanfare)
Allow me to start by thanking both of your majesties.
For many long years, the Stingrays and the Pufferfish have been at
odds, the reasons lost to history...
- No they aren't!
We were at my birthday party and he burst my balloon!
- I did not!
You popped my balloon!
(Both) My balloon! Guards!
- Yoooohooo. As I was saying!
These two proud people have finally agreed to call a truce and
come together.
(Fireworks)
(Applause)
(Cheering)
(Cracks)
(Cracks spread)
(Crowd gasp)
You! You broke it, just like you ruined my party!
I know you really didn't want to be friends again!
- I didn't break it! If anything, you broke it...
Ya! probably stung it with that ridiculous stinger of yours!
- How dare you sting shame me?!
It's official: I'm calling off the truce.
We are not friends!
- You don't get to call off the truce until I call off the truce.
We are not friends!
This is a disaster!
We finally had the stingrays and pufferfish being friends again,
and now they're angrier than ever!
You're right... it's worse!
Because someone sabotaged that statue!
Lettie's right.
Our priority is getting the stingrays and pufferfish to be
friends again.
Can they do that?
Don't you mean "sculptor?"
I am nowhere near fine!
I can't believe King Balloon Popper
would intentionally break our statue!
Why are you keeping secrets from me Captain?
I see. So you're saying... he accidentally broke it with
one of his spikes, and then lied about it!
First he lies about popping my balloon,
and then he breaks my statue?!
I simply have to draw the line somewhere.
(Music)
You tell King Puffypants that I'll forgive him once admits he popped
my balloon. Or he's on his knees, begging for forgiveness! Hahaha!
(Blows raspberries)
Queen Trudie said I broke the statue?!
Oh-ho-ho boy.
She's lying as usual, you know, just like she lied about popping my
balloon all those years ago!
She broke the statue!
And how would you know that?
You're right. So you're saying that this was a case of pre-planned
sneaky stingray sabotage!
Oh it's more than a 'no'.
Yeah, it's a... NEVER!
You just said it. Twice!
Puff up the troops!
Now leave me!
It's worse than ever!
If only the person responsible would come forward.
Not only did someone break the statue...
It's a disaster.
Me? Apologize?
But he broke the statue!
You can tell King Puffypants we're going to crush him!
The Sting Rays are digging trenches?!
Prepare to smush them!
An excellent point, Captain.
Youhoo! Puffy! Do you remember this?
- Our friendship photo?
It was always my favourite.
You held on to it for all these years?
Maybe we...
(Message notification)
- You friended me?
Even after what I did?
Maybe it's time to put aside our grudges and make up...
What?! He unfriended me!!!
Prepare the stingers!
- Engage Sea Urchin bonnets!
We've failed!
Nothing will get these two to be friends again.
- Hrrph! - Double hrrph!
Okay Freddie, show us your masterpiece
and let's hope this works...
(Laughter)
Haha! That... That statue!
It's umm... - Ridiculous! Hahahaha...
- It's, oh boy. It's...
Pretty ridiculous.
Guards! (BOTH) Off with his...
(Huge gasps)
We are mad at you!
But I have something to say.
- So do I. - I didn't break the statue, but
(BOTH) I popped your balloon!
(BOTH) I'm sorry I lied.
- Friends? - Always!
(Sculpting)
This will be the perfect statue to commemorate how a tiny little
lie can spiral out of control.
Big Blue en inglés
52 Episodios
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H.