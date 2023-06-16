Truthfully yours

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Okay Phil, lower it down.

But be careful. We need to put this statue down without a scratch!

That's too much pressure!

What if something goes wrong?!

Just do everything I say.

Start lowering.

Keep going... keep going...

Doing exactly what you say.

Looking good. Level nine!

This is it! Lemo!

Phil stop!

You!! You need to pay attention.

Now put down your game!

But Lettie!

Put it down, and that's an order!

Okay! Doing exactly what you say.

(Cracks)

Uh-oh... Yes! I broke the high score.

Yeah, broke....

(Fanfare)

Allow me to start by thanking both of your majesties.

For many long years, the Stingrays and the Pufferfish have been at

odds, the reasons lost to history...

- No they aren't!

We were at my birthday party and he burst my balloon!

- I did not!

You popped my balloon!

(Both) My balloon! Guards!

- Yoooohooo. As I was saying!

These two proud people have finally agreed to call a truce and

come together.

Are you okay Lettie?

You look worried.

Worried? Me? Noooo.

(Fireworks)

(Applause)

(Cheering)

Ah, was that crack always there?

(Cracks)

Or those?

(Cracks spread)

(Crowd gasp)

How??!! I mean, how could this have happened?!

You! You broke it, just like you ruined my party!

I know you really didn't want to be friends again!

- I didn't break it! If anything, you broke it...

Ya! probably stung it with that ridiculous stinger of yours!

- How dare you sting shame me?!

It's official: I'm calling off the truce.

We are not friends!

- You don't get to call off the truce until I call off the truce.

We are not friends!

Uhhhhhh...

Is this a bad time to ask for my video game back?

This is a disaster!

We finally had the stingrays and pufferfish being friends again,

and now they're angrier than ever!

I'm sure it's not as bad as it seems...

You're right... it's worse!

Because someone sabotaged that statue!

Who would do such a thing?!

Someone with no heart.

That's for sure. Yeah, a real bottom-feeder.

That's a little harsh.

I mean, is it even important how the statue broke...?

Lettie's right.

Our priority is getting the stingrays and pufferfish to be

friends again. Yes!

Let's do that! Lemo and I will patch things up between

Queen Trudie and King Puffypants

while the rest of my crew fixes the statue.

Can they do that?

Well, Freddie did used to be a statue-ologist!

Don't you mean "sculptor?"

Please. I didn't spend four years at statue school just to be called

a "sculptor."

It's settled!

Don't worry, Admiral.

I'm sure we can fix this mess that someone, no one knows who, created.

Let's start with Queen Trudie.

I'm sure she'll be fine.

I am nowhere near fine!

I can't believe King Balloon Popper

would intentionally break our statue!

Actually... I'm pretty sure he didn't break the statue.

Really? Do you know how it got broken?

Why are you keeping secrets from me Captain?

Yeah Lettie, why are you keeping secrets?

I don't have any secrets.

Uh... I mean, I know it was an accident...

I see. So you're saying... he accidentally broke it with

one of his spikes, and then lied about it!

What? No, no! That's not, that's not...

First he lies about popping my balloon,

and then he breaks my statue?!

I simply have to draw the line somewhere.

Your Grace, what say you just forgive King Puffypants and we

forget the whole thing? We can have a dance party...!

(Music)

Not cool, bro.

You tell King Puffypants that I'll forgive him once admits he popped

my balloon. Or he's on his knees, begging for forgiveness! Hahaha!

(Blows raspberries)

How could one of King Puffypants' spikes break a statue that big?

Don't overthink it, Lemo!

Besides, I'm sure the statue will be fixed in no time.

To capture the essence of the statue, you need to be a Stingray.

Bingo BB.

Phil? Let's work on the vibe.

You are a Puffer Fish! Now, Puff!

How long are we staying like this?

I don't decide.

The statue decides!

Queen Trudie said I broke the statue?!

Oh-ho-ho boy.

She's lying as usual, you know, just like she lied about popping my

balloon all those years ago!

She broke the statue!

She didn't break the statue, your Highness.

And how would you know that?

Oh she knows plenty! Tell him sis.

I mean, how would she have broken it?

We were all right there!

Hee hee... Hmmm...

You're right. So you're saying that this was a case of pre-planned

sneaky stingray sabotage!

So that's a no on the apology?

Oh it's more than a 'no'.

Yeah, it's a... NEVER!

Never say never!

You just said it. Twice!

Nice job, sis.

Puff up the troops!

Now leave me!

It's worse than ever!

If only the person responsible would come forward.

Um, Admiral?

Before this gets any more out of hand

there's something I need to tell you...

Not only did someone break the statue...

Yeah, about that... ...now they're lying about it!

Anyone would forgive someone for accidentally breaking a statue,

but lying about it?

Whoowee! That's cold.

Stone cold!

What are you two doing out here?

Shouldn't you be helping Freddie fix the statue?

Uhh, He said he needed his "artistic space".

Yes! Yes!

it's magnificent!

It's a disaster.

We just wanted to check one more time to see if maybe there was a

peaceful solution to all of this.

If a smart Queen like yourself apologized first, I'm sure he

would follow your lead.

Me? Apologize?

But he broke the statue!

You can tell King Puffypants we're going to crush him!

The Sting Rays are digging trenches?!

Prepare to smush them!

Your Majesty, please.

You two used to be best friends.

Try to remember, the good times you had as kids.

An excellent point, Captain.

Youhoo! Puffy! Do you remember this?

- Our friendship photo?

It was always my favourite.

You held on to it for all these years?

Maybe we...

(Message notification)

- You friended me?

Even after what I did?

Maybe it's time to put aside our grudges and make up...

What?! He unfriended me!!!

Annndd, back to the podium we go.

Prepare the stingers!

- Engage Sea Urchin bonnets!

We've failed!

Nothing will get these two to be friends again.

Don't give up, Admiral!

There's still one more chance to make this work without having to

tell the truth! Er, I mean...

Look! Statue!

Your Royal Majesties,

allow me to present the new and improved Statue.

- Hrrph! - Double hrrph!

Okay Freddie, show us your masterpiece

and let's hope this works...

Without any further adieu, and also without

any more waiting, I give you...

Please work, please work, please work...!

Friendship: But better!

(Laughter)

Oh, come on!

Haha! That... That statue!

It's umm... - Ridiculous! Hahahaha...

- It's, oh boy. It's...

Pretty ridiculous.

Ridiculously good, right?

Riiight? No!

Guards! (BOTH) Off with his...

Wait! It's not his fault!

I... I broke the statue.

(Huge gasps)

It was an accident.

I'm so sorry. If you want to be mad at anyone, be mad at me.

We are mad at you!

But I have something to say.

- So do I. - I didn't break the statue, but

(BOTH) I popped your balloon!

(BOTH) I'm sorry I lied.

- Friends? - Always!

Wohooo...

And that is why I am a statue-ologist.

So, since everything worked out...

am I off the hook?

(Sculpting)

This will be the perfect statue to commemorate how a tiny little

lie can spiral out of control.

How much longer? I don't decide.

The statue decides!