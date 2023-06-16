  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Big Blue en inglés
  4. Big Blue en inglés - Truthfully yours
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Big Blue en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H. en clan
    Marta y Eva
  • El Reino Infantil
  • Los pitufos en inglés
Especialmente recomendado para la infancia Truthfully yours
Transcripción completa

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Okay Phil, lower it down.

But be careful. We need to put this statue down without a scratch!

That's too much pressure!

What if something goes wrong?!

Just do everything I say.

Start lowering.

Keep going... keep going...

Doing exactly what you say.

Looking good. Level nine!

This is it! Lemo!

Phil stop!

You!! You need to pay attention.

Now put down your game!

But Lettie!

Put it down, and that's an order!

Okay! Doing exactly what you say.

(Cracks)

Uh-oh... Yes! I broke the high score.

Yeah, broke....

(Fanfare)

Allow me to start by thanking both of your majesties.

For many long years, the Stingrays and the Pufferfish have been at

odds, the reasons lost to history...

- No they aren't!

We were at my birthday party and he burst my balloon!

- I did not!

You popped my balloon!

(Both) My balloon! Guards!

- Yoooohooo. As I was saying!

These two proud people have finally agreed to call a truce and

come together.

Are you okay Lettie?

You look worried.

Worried? Me? Noooo.

(Fireworks)

(Applause)

(Cheering)

Ah, was that crack always there?

(Cracks)

Or those?

(Cracks spread)

(Crowd gasp)

How??!! I mean, how could this have happened?!

You! You broke it, just like you ruined my party!

I know you really didn't want to be friends again!

- I didn't break it! If anything, you broke it...

Ya! probably stung it with that ridiculous stinger of yours!

- How dare you sting shame me?!

It's official: I'm calling off the truce.

We are not friends!

- You don't get to call off the truce until I call off the truce.

We are not friends!

Uhhhhhh...

Is this a bad time to ask for my video game back?

This is a disaster!

We finally had the stingrays and pufferfish being friends again,

and now they're angrier than ever!

I'm sure it's not as bad as it seems...

You're right... it's worse!

Because someone sabotaged that statue!

Who would do such a thing?!

Someone with no heart.

That's for sure. Yeah, a real bottom-feeder.

That's a little harsh.

I mean, is it even important how the statue broke...?

Lettie's right.

Our priority is getting the stingrays and pufferfish to be

friends again. Yes!

Let's do that! Lemo and I will patch things up between

Queen Trudie and King Puffypants

while the rest of my crew fixes the statue.

Can they do that?

Well, Freddie did used to be a statue-ologist!

Don't you mean "sculptor?"

Please. I didn't spend four years at statue school just to be called

a "sculptor."

It's settled!

Don't worry, Admiral.

I'm sure we can fix this mess that someone, no one knows who, created.

Let's start with Queen Trudie.

I'm sure she'll be fine.

I am nowhere near fine!

I can't believe King Balloon Popper

would intentionally break our statue!

Actually... I'm pretty sure he didn't break the statue.

Really? Do you know how it got broken?

Why are you keeping secrets from me Captain?

Yeah Lettie, why are you keeping secrets?

I don't have any secrets.

Uh... I mean, I know it was an accident...

I see. So you're saying... he accidentally broke it with

one of his spikes, and then lied about it!

What? No, no! That's not, that's not...

First he lies about popping my balloon,

and then he breaks my statue?!

I simply have to draw the line somewhere.

Your Grace, what say you just forgive King Puffypants and we

forget the whole thing? We can have a dance party...!

(Music)

Not cool, bro.

You tell King Puffypants that I'll forgive him once admits he popped

my balloon. Or he's on his knees, begging for forgiveness! Hahaha!

(Blows raspberries)

How could one of King Puffypants' spikes break a statue that big?

Don't overthink it, Lemo!

Besides, I'm sure the statue will be fixed in no time.

To capture the essence of the statue, you need to be a Stingray.

Bingo BB.

Phil? Let's work on the vibe.

You are a Puffer Fish! Now, Puff!

How long are we staying like this?

I don't decide.

The statue decides!

Queen Trudie said I broke the statue?!

Oh-ho-ho boy.

She's lying as usual, you know, just like she lied about popping my

balloon all those years ago!

She broke the statue!

She didn't break the statue, your Highness.

And how would you know that?

Oh she knows plenty! Tell him sis.

I mean, how would she have broken it?

We were all right there!

Hee hee... Hmmm...

You're right. So you're saying that this was a case of pre-planned

sneaky stingray sabotage!

So that's a no on the apology?

Oh it's more than a 'no'.

Yeah, it's a... NEVER!

Never say never!

You just said it. Twice!

Nice job, sis.

Puff up the troops!

Now leave me!

It's worse than ever!

If only the person responsible would come forward.

Um, Admiral?

Before this gets any more out of hand

there's something I need to tell you...

Not only did someone break the statue...

Yeah, about that... ...now they're lying about it!

Anyone would forgive someone for accidentally breaking a statue,

but lying about it?

Whoowee! That's cold.

Stone cold!

What are you two doing out here?

Shouldn't you be helping Freddie fix the statue?

Uhh, He said he needed his "artistic space".

Yes! Yes!

it's magnificent!

It's a disaster.

We just wanted to check one more time to see if maybe there was a

peaceful solution to all of this.

If a smart Queen like yourself apologized first, I'm sure he

would follow your lead.

Me? Apologize?

But he broke the statue!

You can tell King Puffypants we're going to crush him!

The Sting Rays are digging trenches?!

Prepare to smush them!

Your Majesty, please.

You two used to be best friends.

Try to remember, the good times you had as kids.

An excellent point, Captain.

Youhoo! Puffy! Do you remember this?

- Our friendship photo?

It was always my favourite.

You held on to it for all these years?

Maybe we...

(Message notification)

- You friended me?

Even after what I did?

Maybe it's time to put aside our grudges and make up...

What?! He unfriended me!!!

Annndd, back to the podium we go.

Prepare the stingers!

- Engage Sea Urchin bonnets!

We've failed!

Nothing will get these two to be friends again.

Don't give up, Admiral!

There's still one more chance to make this work without having to

tell the truth! Er, I mean...

Look! Statue!

Your Royal Majesties,

allow me to present the new and improved Statue.

- Hrrph! - Double hrrph!

Okay Freddie, show us your masterpiece

and let's hope this works...

Without any further adieu, and also without

any more waiting, I give you...

Please work, please work, please work...!

Friendship: But better!

(Laughter)

Oh, come on!

Haha! That... That statue!

It's umm... - Ridiculous! Hahahaha...

- It's, oh boy. It's...

Pretty ridiculous.

Ridiculously good, right?

Riiight? No!

Guards! (BOTH) Off with his...

Wait! It's not his fault!

I... I broke the statue.

(Huge gasps)

It was an accident.

I'm so sorry. If you want to be mad at anyone, be mad at me.

We are mad at you!

But I have something to say.

- So do I. - I didn't break the statue, but

(BOTH) I popped your balloon!

(BOTH) I'm sorry I lied.

- Friends? - Always!

Wohooo...

And that is why I am a statue-ologist.

So, since everything worked out...

am I off the hook?

(Sculpting)

This will be the perfect statue to commemorate how a tiny little

lie can spiral out of control.

How much longer? I don't decide.

The statue decides!

No more questions!

Big Blue en inglés

52 Episodios

  • Photo day disaster

    Photo day disaster

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Revenge of the sibs

    Revenge of the sibs

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • The experiment

    The experiment

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • There's no chair in team

    There's no chair in team

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Fins up!

    Fins up!

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Goo in the loo

    Goo in the loo

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Funderstruck

    Funderstruck

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Lettie vs Lemo

    Lettie vs Lemo

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Lettiebot

    Lettiebot

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • The good, the bad and the goopy

    The good, the bad and the goopy

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Shell game

    Shell game

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Ooze on the loose

    Ooze on the loose

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Change of heart

    Change of heart

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Crying dutchman

    Crying dutchman

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Remora never more-a

    Remora never more-a

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Diary woes

    Diary woes

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Cruise control

    Cruise control

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • My lil' captain

    My lil' captain

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Walk the plank

    Walk the plank

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Engine trouble

    Engine trouble

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Losing Lemo

    Losing Lemo

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Coral circuit

    Coral circuit

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Sub-divided

    Sub-divided

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Let it go Lemo

    Let it go Lemo

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Arlo and me

    Arlo and me

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • A royal mistake

    A royal mistake

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • BB on board

    BB on board

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Jellyous

    Jellyous

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Fraidy Phil

    Fraidy Phil

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Frenemies

    Frenemies

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Plant in the pipes

    Plant in the pipes

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Let's get kraken

    Let's get kraken

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Ready steady lettie

    Ready steady lettie

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Return of the blegh

    Return of the blegh

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Now you sea ghosts, now you don't

    Now you sea ghosts, now you don't

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Captain bossy fins

    Captain bossy fins

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Baby bro no more

    Baby bro no more

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa

    The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Lemo vs Phil

    Lemo vs Phil

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Busted

    Busted

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • A night at the theatre

    A night at the theatre

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Hero boy

    Hero boy

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • What's your vector, collector

    What's your vector, collector

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • My dinner with Krill

    My dinner with Krill

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Game nightmare

    Game nightmare

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Captain Lemo

    Captain Lemo

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Better never than late

    Better never than late

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Faith in Freddie

    Faith in Freddie

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Understudy buddy

    Understudy buddy

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Mini mira (inglés)

    Mini mira (inglés)

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Dodge bubble

    Dodge bubble

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Truthfully yours

    Truthfully yours

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec

Big Blue en inglés - Truthfully yours

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.

En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..

Enlaces de interés