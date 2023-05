Sub-divided

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

We're making great time.

And it's still 30 minutes till swordfish rush hour.

Ooh, I can't wait to get to the picnic area so we can dig into our

mission reward a choco-coral cake.

All that gooey caramel, delicately sandwiched between chocolatey l

ayers and topped off with a praline coral crunch to

perfection.

You just gave me shivers, bro.

Let's see it again.

Freddy, can you bring the cake to the bridge?

I present to you the most delicious cake in the whole big blue.

(Music)

The cake is gone.

(Music)

Who ate it.

Phil?

No, no, no, no. Not me.

Lemo. You had it.

No way. I didn't eat it.

Freddie.

Lemo, I thought we were friends.

Okay, guys, I'm sure we can work this out.

Looks like the engine is offline from the crash.

Uh oh. Fishies.

Uh, guys. Swordfish crossing.

It's not the safest place to be stuck.

No problem. I'll deploy the emergency oars.

We'll just row ourselves to safety.

Sounds fun.

Okay, guys, Stroke, stroke.

This rowing will keep us busy until we figure out who took the cake.

(Music)

Fishies.

Huh? Are you kidding me.

You were alone with the cake last.

I heard you talking about it.

I was not. He was me.

Don't point your finger over here, bub.

(ALL) I'm not moving until you admit you ain't the cake.

Get lost. Oh, hi, baby.

Come in. Come in, quickly.

It all happened during your nap, BB .

So you probably don't even know what's going on, but I've got it

all written down in the captain's log.

Let me explain.

We are a super team.

What do we do?

We save the day.

Aghhhh! Little help, please.

Oh, no. A lady and her sea urchins need help.

Freddy,full power to the engines.

Move those rocks, Bill.

Get the urchins out now.

We're here to save the day because of the great planning of our

amazing captain Lettie.

It was my excellent command that saved the day.

And later as a show of gratitude, their nanny presented my team

with a beautiful choco coral cake.

I gave the cake to Phil to deliver to the kitchen for safe keeping.

We earned that cake.

No one more than me.

And then to find out I was betrayed.

Betrayed by one of my own team.

Someone ate it all and didn't share.

But it's all here in my logbook.

Hey, BB.

(Bell)

What's

the password?

Phil?

Hurry inside. BB.

Welcome to Philandia.

Where cleanliness is king.

Well, cleanliness and me.

So I guess there are two kings.

Ha, ha.

(GIBBERISH)

Apologize to them?

No way. Forget it.

I'm not going out there till someone confesses to eating the

cake. Look at this.

I broke out the special plate to serve it on.

I sanitized it and everything.

I earned my slice of cake, let me tell you.

Agghhhh!

Little help, please.

You're safe now. So I came to the assistance of the lady on her sea

urchins. We have fluids standing by.

Yes, of course.

We have both milk and cookies.

One of the little urchins got a boo boo.

Luckily, I came to the rescue.

Phew. He's going to make it.

The little urchin made it through, and the lady rewarded us with a

choco coral cake.

Choco coral cake?

Our favourite.

Take this cake to the kitchen to prepare it for consumption.

Oh, gross!

This is no place for a cake.

Lemo. I need you to move the cake to a sanitary location, pronto.

Let's do this.

Of course, I don't do it for the reward, but I definitely don't do

it so someone else can eat the reward without sharing.

Can you believe that, BB?

Bebe. Where's my plate?

Phil is trying to blame the cake on me, isn't he?

Well, nice try, Phil.

Heroes don't steal.

There we were, looking for any wrongs that need righting.

Justice, that needed serving or...

Creatures needing saving.

I'm on it.

Lemo, please.

We need your powers of science.

And so I saved them using the power of science.

Well, it's a hydraulic jack we use to prop up the ship, but that's

totally science, so it counts.

After a full day of, well, saving the day.

All was good in the big blue.

Or so I thought.

Phil had a problem.

Something about a tragic spill that threatened all of filandia.

It all sounded super dumb, except for one thing.

The cake needed saving.

(Music)

Freddie might have saved the cake from going splat.

But then what? Where's the cake?

Where's the cake?

Hey, where's my staff?

BB?

Fishies. Go.

A seat for storytime.

Is that Freddy and Angie?

Oh, good morning, Angie.

You look a little down in the thrusters.

What's wrong?

Well, clearly not, because your handle fell off.

I know who makes that noise.

Oh, Freddy, could we please have full power to the engine?

Uh oh. You know what that means.

You're gonna need your handle back.

Fishings!

Okay. Okay. I'll skip ahead, yadda yadda.

A few commercial breaks later, and.

Taco Corral reward cake fell right into my arms on what turned out to

be a very special episode.

I put it down for two seconds and it was gone.

BB?

(Music)

BB?

Where's BB?

I don't answer to cake thieves.

That's exactly what a thief would say.

Freddie had it last.

Keyword: had.

Somebody else swiped it.

(AT THE SAME TIME) You like talking about it?

Our stuff. The cake thief strikes again.

This was clearly BB.

BBe you shouldn't take things that don't belong to you because...

(ANGRY) Fishies!

What fishies?

What was that?

Oh, no. Swordfish rush hour.

(Action music)

Why didn't anybody say anything?

We have no choice.

We have to row. We have to put aside our differences and rode

together. Stroke.

Stroke. Stroke.

Stroke. Keep rolling,

guys. We're almost out of it.

(Action music)

(Cheering)

(ALL) We did it.

Way to pull it together crew.

It sure is good to be back with you guys again.

I can't believe we let a dessert get between our friendship.

But what a desert it was.

I guess we'll never know what happened to it.

Baby knows.

Bacon Barry, do you know where the cake is?

Yes.

Oh...

(ALL) Hey, Freddie. How's the cake?

Oh, you guys gave me a bit of a scare, but no worries.

The cake is safe and sound right by my side.

Oh, oh! Cake.

Bye bye.

The Calypso ate the cake?

And it's our fault?

Yes.

Now that we have no cake.

How are we going to celebrate.

Pizza! (ALL) Oh, yeah.

Yeah.

We didn't order this.

What is that?

Gross, extra sea sponge.

See sponge gives me gas.

I mean. Sure looks good.

Delicious.

(Fart)

Phil!

(Laughing)