Cruise control

# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
Freeze! In the name of the United Current.
(Shooting)
(Laughing)
Outrageous. Thou hast scuttled my royal yacht.
Our 10,000 babies, which I am about to birth tomorrow.
Behold the royal baby bump.
Cool. Until you realize there's 10,000 diapers to change.
Good thing we are royalty.
Hello, United Current.
Get me Krill. Yes, I'll hold.
The Admiral will be most displeased with you.
He used to be godfather to our 10,000 babies, you know.
She used the correct number of V's to describe us.
She must be telling the truth.
Very well.
There better be free wi fi.
These quarters stink of turtle.
Captain Betty.
The king requires relaxation.
Direct us to your spa.
Pay extra attention to my belly.
It's aching from 10,000 little kicks.
Oh.
- Wax my snout.
- Rub hot oil into my tailfin.
Ugh.
- This spa is abysmal, but I quite fancy the cold water tail
bath. It even has a whirlpool feature.
Disgusting.
Fetch us to algae sodas instead.
Fetch them, Linda.
The babies need their hydration.
Procure us a hip street magician.
The ice cubes have melted and our seahorse smoothies.
We'll simply need new ones.
Common sailors on our relaxing VIP cruise.
No, no, no, no.
My blowhole is at your service.
Do you actually expect us to believe that these creatures who
appear to be low ranking U.C.
crew members are all fellow royals on a relaxing cruise?
Splendid.
The more, the merrier.
- Captain Beverly, change our dinner reservation to a table for
six.
Mine is too cold.
How rude!
Uproarious!
Sir Frederick, prepare thyself for a night of sick burns.
(Music)
(Harp)
(Electric guitar)
Boooo!
Get shot my dear!
Captain Lottie, where is my kelp scrub one.
Captain Lettie! My hot coral massage.
Bravo. Now this is entertainment.
- And these ice cream sundaes are divine.
Another algae soda, sire?
- Cheers.
- Uh, total relaxation.
This has truly been the perfect cruise.
(Dramatic music)
Not at all. We've reached HQ right on time for Krill to attend the
birth of his God ponies.
Wonderful work, Captain Letty.
- We shall be sure to bring our 10,000 children along on our next
Royal cruise.
Big Blue en inglés
46 Episodios
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
