Cruise control

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Freeze! In the name of the United Current.

Phil, jammed their com link.

Freddy, full power to the engines.

Lemo, engage the grabber arm, now.

Hello, guys.

Little busy back here.

What? Barnacles.

(Shooting)

Whoa, Look at that really fast ship speeding away from us.

Once we finish our break, we'll help you catch it.

Uh.

Way to go. You're so wrapped up in your little bubbles, you let the

pirates get away.

It's not our fault.

We were on our first break of the month.

You never give us any free time.

All you do is boss us around.

But you're not here when I need you.

Sometimes I think I'd be better off running this ship by myself.

(Laughing)

Good one. In case you hadn't noticed, we're kind of

indispensable. Without me, who'd make Lemo's sundaes?

And who would soften my slightly rough turtle skin?

Who?

Oh, is it me?

Of course it's you, Phil.

See? Indispensable.

Okay. I'll prove I don't need your help.

Take the day off.

Captain's orders.

Oh, barnacles.

Whoa! Let.

He did it. She crashed the ship.

All by herself.

Good job, sis.

Outrageous. Thou hast scuttled my royal yacht.

So sorry, Your Majesty.

Our romantic cruise is ruined.

And on the last night before, we are to have our royal babies.

Our 10,000 babies, which I am about to birth tomorrow.

Behold the royal baby bump.

Can I just say, it is so cool that seahorse dads have the babies.

Cool. Until you realize there's 10,000 diapers to change.

Good thing we are royalty.

Okay, well, don't worry.

This is just the little ding.

It'll buff right out. See?

Oh.

Hello, United Current.

Get me Krill. Yes, I'll hold.

Admiral Krill, my boss!

Wait. No need to call him.

The Admiral will be most displeased with you.

He used to be godfather to our 10,000 babies, you know.

Of course.

Which is... which is why...

He sent me!

To take you on an even better cruise aboard our U.S.

cruise liner.

Only for VIPs.

Did I say VIPs?

I meant V-V-V-IPs.

She used the correct number of V's to describe us.

She must be telling the truth.

Very well.

Great. Right after I freshen your state.

There better be free wi fi.

How'd it go with the seahorses?

Great. Perfect.

All I need to do now is trick them into thinking our ship is a fancy

schmancy five star fish cruise.

Fit for a king.

Ooh, a fake cruise.

We're in.

Oh. Oh, no.

Remember, no work.

You're off for the rest of the day.

The last thing I need is help from you, jokers.

Presenting the Royal State Room.

Oh, oh, oh.

Yes. Everything has been handcrafted.

I hope it's to your liking.

Oh. So what do you think?

These quarters stink of turtle.

Captain Betty.

It's Letty.

Your Grace.

The king requires relaxation.

Direct us to your spa.

What spa? I mean, what a spa...we have

here on our ship!

Pay extra attention to my belly.

It's aching from 10,000 little kicks.

Oh.

- Wax my snout.

- Rub hot oil into my tailfin.

Ugh.

- This spa is abysmal, but I quite fancy the cold water tail

bath. It even has a whirlpool feature.

Two seahorse smoothies with the seagrass picked precisely at dawn

and stirred with a red coral stick as you requested.

Disgusting.

Fetch us to algae sodas instead.

I don't think that's an actual drink.

Fetch them, Linda.

The babies need their hydration.

Okay. Okay. Whoa.

It's Lettie.

You call this entertainment, Captain Getty?

Procure us a hip street magician.

Hip. Ooh, ooh, ooh.

Whoa.

The sea elf locks the door to his house and says, Get off my

lawn. What do you do now?

I'm going to open the door with a cannonball spell.

Oh!

Seriously.

All you have to do is say the word.

Nope. Doing just fine on my own, Captain.

The ice cubes have melted and our seahorse smoothies.

We'll simply need new ones.

Common sailors on our relaxing VIP cruise.

No, no, no, no.

They are also royalty.

Just go with it. Presenting.

Sir Frederick of Tetulia.

What's up, Her Highness?

Princess Bibi of Bacon.

Grand Duke. Philip of Delphinia.

My blowhole is at your service.

Oh, do me, do me, do me.

And of course, Prince Lemo of...

Annoyingtown,

My Liege.

Do you actually expect us to believe that these creatures who

appear to be low ranking U.C.

crew members are all fellow royals on a relaxing cruise?

(BURPS)

Splendid.

The more, the merrier.

- Captain Beverly, change our dinner reservation to a table for

six.

Don't worry, we won't help at all.

Who ordered the roasted sea vegetables?

Waitress?

I believe I asked for hot sauce on my kelp.

Excuse me, miss. My tea is too hot.

Mine is too cold.

So switch them geniuses!

How rude!

Um, just a preview of my after dinner royal comedy roast.

Uproarious!

Sir Frederick, prepare thyself for a night of sick burns.

To be embarrassed and exposed to the world?

I can't wait!

Waitress. Do clean that up.

(Music)

(Harp)

(Electric guitar)

Boooo!

Get shot my dear!

Five more minutes. You can do this.

Are you sure you don't want a hand?

Uh, one body wrap.

Uh oh.

Uh, one foot mask.

Captain Lottie, where is my kelp scrub one.

Kelp scrub.

Captain Lettie! My hot coral massage.

Yoohoo, manni-pedi, please.

Please, Captain Lettie.

Um. Excuse me, ma'am.

The Royal Cruise.

I must have fallen asleep.

Ice cream sundae, ma'am.

Lemo. What's going on?

After you passed out in the kelp, we all stepped up and took over the

whole fake cruise thing.

Oh, no.

What kind of disaster do I have to clean up now?

Bravo. Now this is entertainment.

- And these ice cream sundaes are divine.

Another algae soda, sire?

- Cheers.

- Uh, total relaxation.

This has truly been the perfect cruise.

Yeah. Perfect.

Wait. Everything's fine?

Yeah. Sorry for disobeying your orders to, you know, do nothing.

And we tried so hard.

Thanks, guys.

You know, I'm impressed.

This whole plan sounds like something I would have come up with

and then gotten in trouble for.

You know. Maybe I was a little hard on you.

That's okay. Deep down, we know you're only pushing us to be our

best, and we appreciate that.

Oh, by the way, we accidentally crashed into headquarters ten

minutes ago.

(Dramatic music)

Oh, kelp.

I hope all this didn't ruin your last night before the babies.

Not at all. We've reached HQ right on time for Krill to attend the

birth of his God ponies.

So you might say it was actually good that we crashed the ship.

Wonderful work, Captain Letty.

- We shall be sure to bring our 10,000 children along on our next

Royal cruise.

Oh, did she just say.,,