Fraidy Phil

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Please save Fluffy.

Don't worry. These guys are the best.

What are we looking for again?

We're looking for Fluffy.

I know we're looking for Fluffy,

But what is a fluffy?

I don't know. Her pet?

Okay. We established its name is Fluffy and it's a pet.

Now, what kind of pet?

A sea spider.

A Sea what?

A Sea spider.

And I think you found him.

(Music)

Agggghhhhh!

Ow, Ow, Ow, Ow,

ow!

We did pretty good, huh?

(Music)

I would usually say great mission, guys, but I don't know How great

that mission really was.

Phil, what happened out there?

Huh? Letty's talking about all that screaming.

Screaming? I didn't hear any screaming.

Yeah, it's Because you couldn't hear yourself over all your

screaming.

Oh, hadn't noticed.

Come on, dude.

Was it because of the sea spider?

Don't say it.

Say what?

That word.

What? See, Spider?

Ha ha ha ha ha ha.

Ha ha.

Ha ha.

Thanks, BB.

Wow. You really get freaked out about sea--uh, thingies.

What's the big deal, Phil?

Big deal. I'll tell you what the big deal is.

Now gather round and I will tell you a tale that is so horrific

it will chill you to the bone.

It all started that fateful day.

There I was in my daily routine.

Wait, you were a kid?

Of course I was.

Dolphins aren't born adults.

They're not? I've never seen a baby dolphin.

Be quiet, Nemo.

Sorry, Phil. Please continue.

Um. Where was I?

Right. It came to me.

Hey, why don't I add another block?

Little did I know I was on a collision course with destiny.

Suddenly, I was face to face with the terrifying beast.

Its horrible face staring back at me, almost mocking me.

I couldn't move.

I froze.

Seemed like hours.

Days. I made the first move.

Aggghhhhh.

The monster vanished.

I was never the same after that day.

Whoa, dude, that's messed up.

What a terrible story.

Look, we're here for you.

Listen, Phil.

You don't have to be afraid of being scared of your fears.

It's the U.C. Let's go.

Calypso here.

Hey. Hey, Calypso.

Great job on that rescue.

Hope you're ready for another mission.

It's a doozy.

- This live video feed of a giant sea spider terrorizing glacial

city should speak for itself.

- Arrrgh!

- But if it doesn't, there's a giant sea spider terrorizing glacial

city.

Huh? What are the odds?

So you need us to stop the giant sea spider?

That's a big 10-4 Little Buddy.

Krill out!

Phil, you're cool, right?

Aghhhhh!

I'm totally cool.

Like the kids say, funky, fresh to the max.

That's not what we say.

Nah, I'm pretty sure you do, L'man.

Agghhhhh

Dude, you need our help.

Okay, Phil, I'm going to show you what I do when old man fear comes

knocking at my door.

Old man Fear. Who's that?

Does he know where I live?

Relax. Forget about old man fear.

Just listen. When I get scared, I make up a song and it gets my mind

off of what I was scared about.

But the key is you got to sing loud.

The louder, the better.

But what do I sing about?

Anything could be whatever's going on in front of you, like, Hey,

Phil, you're standing there full of worry and despair.

Your fear is out of place, so don't be scared of Letty's face.

Knock it off. You make no sense.

Don't listen to him.

I have a surefire way of dealing with any fear.

What I do is this.

Keeeah!

Spin kicks. I do them until I forget what I was scared about.

Whoa. And that'll work?

Yep. And believe me, it's also a great workout.

Forget about all that, Phil.

Look at me. I have a built in answer to dealing with fear.

My shell.

You hide in your shell?

Oh, you'd think I would go into my shell, but

nope, I take mine off.

I feel so much more free to take on that fear head on.

Hey, guys. We're coming up on Glacial City.

Looks like it's going to be a chilly one.

(Music)

Agh!

- Arrrrgggghhhh!

Roll out. V-Formation!

Stay close and stay safe.

Let's go.

Uh, Phil?

Phil?

Oh, hi, Letty.

I was thinking, why don't you sit this one out?

You sure?

Yeah. Don't worry.

We'll handle it.

Thanks.

Here's the plan. Lemo, BB.

You help me distract the spider while you.

Freddie, hit him with a sticky bubble

launcher that'll stop him in his tracks.

Got it, sis.

Lock and loaded.

We go on three.

One.

For Phil!

Oh, Lemo!

Letty. What end do the sticky bubbles come out of?

Arrrgghhh!

Hey tall, dark and gruesome.

Over here. Bet you can't catch me.

Grrrrrrr.

Whoa. He almost didn't catch me.

He's pretty fast for a big guy.

What are you, a guppy?

You could have gotten crushed.

You wanted a distraction, and I gave you one.

Thank you very much.

Grrrrrrrr.

Way to go, BB.

Now, Freddy, show the sticky bubbles.

You got it, boss.

Bubbles away!

(Bubbles)

Lettie, I figured out what end the sticky bubbles come out of.

Grrrrrrr!

Oh, Kelp.

Oh, get a grip.

Your friends need you.

They're counting on you.

Face it, Phil, you're the only one who can help.

You will be brave.

You will be strong.

Let's do this.

No use, sis.

We're done like dinner.

Hello?

It's Phil.

Oh, great. The appetizers arrived.

Freddie! Lemo!

Freddy! Bacon Berry?

It's me, Phil.

I'm here to rescue you.

Oh, excuse me, sir.

Arrrgggghhh!

Phil. Sing it loud.

Hi-ya. Spin kicks are the answer.

Shed your fear. Phil.

Oh, no.

Okay, Phil. Remember what they taught you.

Arrggghhh!

Hey, you don't scare me.

# You're not so scary.

# Even though you're very hairy.

Yeah. # Sorry to be contrary.

# No, but you're not so scary.

Hey, stop.

You're scaring him,

Huh? He was scaring me.

He's just lost and afraid.

Come on, Maurice.

Let's go home.

Maurice has feelings, too, you know.

(Cheering)

You saved the day.

Dude, that was the bravest thing I've ever seen.

Oh, thanks, fellas.

It sure was scary, but I couldn't let my crew down.

But I kind of feel bad I couldn't help sooner.

Looks like glacial. City's pretty banged up.

No worries, dude.

Glacial cities made of snow.

It'll be fine in no time.

What do you say we head back to the Calypso and get some hot chocolate?

Aye, aye, captain.

Right after I find my pants.

To show our appreciation for Phil and his newfound courage, we

present to you this hero trophy.

(Music)

Oh, my. Well, I'd like to start by saying thank you all for your great

suggestions. If it wasn't for those, I would never have been able

to face my fears.

I'm tingling all over just thinking about it.

I can confidently say I'm cured.

I'm no longer afraid of spiders. Haha.

Um.

Phil, you got something on your face.

I do? Where?