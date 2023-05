Big Blue en inglés - Diary woes

Dear diary, are my innermost thoughts.

Now, to send my captain's log to HQ and...

Lettie. Remember that thing you said to never, ever do?

Yeah?

We did it.

Barnacles!!

I definitely won't be putting this in my captain's log.

My captain's log!

Lemo, go and grab my captain's log

and send it to HQ before the mail ship leaves.

On it, mon capitan.

(Music)

Hello. What's this?

"My innermost thoughts."

Whoa! This is Lettie's diary.

The mail ship is leaving!

(RELIEVED) Phew... Back to Lettie's... Logbook!!

(Engine sound)

Oh, her diary...

(Intro music)

(Dramatic music)

It's okay, Letty's got this.

You okay?

You're looking a little... Guilty.

You're right. I am guilty.

Guilty of drying your socks in the toaster.

What? Lemo!!

What's wrong with you?

Um, guys, I have a problem.

I may have accidentally sent Letty's diary to HQ.

You did what?

- Yikes. - Hi...

But really, it's not my fault.

The books look almost exactly the same.

That's no excuse.

She's gonna explode.

This is bad, isn't it?

Beyond bad.

It's all of Lettie's personal opinions

and embarrassing private secrets.

Like her favorite color.

Even worse.

Worse?

Yeah, this is beyond bad.

Then there's only one thing to do.

- Come clean? - Call HQ?

Close. Launch a covert op to get it back.

Who's with me?

(Epic music)

- You're on your own. - Yeah. This is your problem.

Well, if Lettie finds out you guys didn't save her diary,

what kind of mood do you think she's going to be in?

(BOTH) We're in!!

Okay. We'll need to work to our strength to pull this off.

Phil? You're on Scout Recon.

Echolocation, don't fail me now.

(Dolphin sounds)

Freddy, can you handle distraction?

Quick, look over there.

I rest my case.

Good.

BB, you're on adorable.

(Happy babbling)

(Awing)

Perfect. And I'm on fast thinking because,

hahaha, obviously.

Step one, we do a little Lemo video magic

to get Admiral Krill to summon Lettie to U.C. HQ.

And I have a genius way of how to do this.

Today... Lettie...

Come to... Head... Quarters... Now!

Right away, sir.

Hum... Is everything okay?

You sound... Different.

Lettie... Please... Come... To headquarters.

You heard him. We're going to headquarters.

(Epic music)

When we get to HQ, Lettie will go to her meeting,

and we will have about 12 minutes

to find the diary before she catches on.

Man, I still can't believe you actually shipped off her diary.

It's personal. So private.

I'm aware of the stakes, thank you!

Oh, you're welcome...

Once at HQ, we'll find the book depository

and replace the diary with Lettie's actual captain's log.

What could possibly go wrong?

(Music)

I'm going to go find Admiral Krill.

You guys stay here.

He probably just wants to tell me

how detailed my captain's log is.

And how forgiving you are. Don't forget that.

Okay...

Let's go!!

(Animated music)

These tubes carry the captain's logs

and diaries to the depository.

Diary. Singular.

No one has ever sent a diary into HQ before. Ever.

Stop reminding me!!

Why do they use these tubes?

It lets them move around all sorts of stuff...

Books, boxes... Bacon Berry!!!

(Happy babbling)

(HAPPY) Weeeee!

Yaaaay!!

How does something that small get in that much trouble?

Mostly because of you.

Meh... She'll be fine. Let's get that diary.

(SCREAMS) Ahhh! Where did she come from?

Freddy, quick. Do you have any coats or hats in your shell?

Are you looking for something from the Pacific catwalks?

Or maybe a dive into last fall's collection?

Last fall's collection, of course.

Maybe the admiral called me down to discuss my punctuation.

I've been working on my semicolons.

Yep. He's a stickler for those things.

(SNIFFING)

Wait a sec. What's that smell?

Smells like Freddy's cheesy kelp dogs.

Hey, Lettie, you coming?

You had to eat a kelp dog now?

I found it in the pocket.

(Happy babbling)

Okay, this is it. The Book Depository.

We need a distraction for that guard. Freddie, you're up.

Hey, how come Freddie's always on distraction,

but I never do any scout recon?

Because I don't actually know what that is.

Wind me up.

Go get em, Freddie!

(BOTH HAPPY) Haha! Yeah!!

(Dramatic sound)

Oh, barnacles!

How are we going to find Lettie's diary in all this?

Oh, right here!

(MUTED) I was looking for an exemplary captain's log book

to read to the U.C. today.

Admiral Krill!!!

I've got us covered. Hold on to me.

(Tango music)

We're going to tango?

Phil, focus. We're not tangoing.

(Tango music)

(Dramatic music)

Which one of you, beautiful logbooks,

will be coming with me today?

Phew!! That was a close one.

Oh, no!!

Oh, okay. This one.

(ADMIRAL WHISTLING)

Oh, you see, there's the admiral. Come on.

(ADMIRAL WHISTLING)

(CLEARING HER THROAT)

I got your call about coming to headquarters,

and I see you received my logbook.

Hmm... I don't remember asking you to come, but nevertheless,

it would be wonderful to have you here

while I read your logbook aloud

for the entire United Current today.

I would be honored.

To the Assembly Hall!

Did he say "read it to the entire U.C.?"

We're toast.

Don't give up, Lemo.

We'll use the vents as a shortcut

and get to the hall ahead of them.

Just follow Team Recon!!

(Clank)

Ah. I think Team Recon is stuck.

(Music)

(Clapping and cheering)

(The crowd quiets down)

Oh, this is going to be great.

Whoaa!!

(Music)

Freddy?

Where did you come from?

Uhm... It's kind of a long story.

(SCREAMS) Woooaaahh!

Phil? Lemo? What are you guys doing?

Hm, whatever Freddy said he was doing. We were doing that, too.

Well, luckily, you're all here just in time.

Admiral Krill is about to

read my captain's log to the entire U.C.

Can you believe it?

No, I really can't.

(Music)

Why do you guys look so nervous?

It's not your log. It's mine.

Actually, it's not your log either.

It's your diary.

(NERVOUS LAUGH)

(Dramatic music)

My diary!!

That's pretty bad...

Oh!! Those are my private, innermost thoughts.

Can you think of anything more humiliating?

How could you let this happen?

(Tense music)

Don't worry, Lettie.

Nobody's going to read your diary.

If the people want humiliating, I'll give them humiliating.

(CLEARS HIS THROAT)

Pardon me, sir, but before you read from her logbook,

I'd like to entertain and possibly distract you.

What's he doing?

Looks like he's taking one for the team.

You can do this Lemo.

I was afraid of the dark until only very recently.

I take baths with a squeeze toy named Gordon.

I put my feet on Freddy's shell when he sleeps,

and clean them with Phil's toothbrush.

Every night when I go to sleep,

I sing the Good Night Walrus song from kindergarten.

Wow. I thought I was the master of distraction,

but he's pretty good.

And... I love my sister very much.

And I'm really sorry for almost humiliating you.

Like I just was.

Thank you, Lemo, for that confusing monologue.

Well, now that you're distracted and confused,

I'll just grab that book and be on my way.

(Audience booing)

What? Off the stage Lemo.

All right. What have we here?

Where are my glasses?

(HAPPY) Weeeeeee! Hihihi!

(HAPPY) Weeeeeee! Hihihi!

(Intense music)

I have it.

Hahaha!

Oh, that's better.

"Entry 1158."

"Secured rear hatch."

"Inspected seals for leakage."

"Hatch secure."

Just remarkable.

(Crowd cheering)

I'm sorry I accidentally handed over your diary

and almost revealed your biggest secrets.

You can yell at me now.

Thanks for getting it back, little bro.

Want to know what the biggest secret is?

Well, I'm not going to tell you.

Fair enough.

Dear diary, today was nearly a total disaster

and it was all Lemo's fault.

But he did try his hardest to fix it.

And, in the end, he kind of did.

So he's not a bad little brother, after all, I guess.

Now, if only he can just learn to mind his own business...!