Captain bossy fins

# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
(Music)
Hi, honeyfin!
- There's my boy!
Whatever you need.
Ooohhh.
- Wow, look at that structure.
Don't stare, dear.
- I can't help it. What is that thing?
Let me guess... they promoted you to Admiral!
- Congratulations, honeyfin!
- Frankly, it's about time!
You've been wasting your talents, captaining this dump.
Of course you do, dear.
It's fine for you.
- She's right!
Our boy deserves better.
Now that he's an admiral, he'll get the ship he deserves!
You're not? Then what is it?
Impressive!
But not as impressive as being a Captain.
- And what is your rank?
How fortunate for you, dear.
You get to learn so much from our son.
Now, dear, don't stop your regular day for us.
- That's right. Go back to giving orders, instilling discipline.
You know, Captain stuff.
Oh, sure. We just wanted to see our honeyfin in action.
You forgot to say, "And that's an order!"
Calypso! We have a situation!
I lost my crown is what it is!
And I need you to get it back!
- Oh my! That sounds like quite the mission.
- You bet your barnacles, Dolphin lady!
Without my crown, nobody acknowledges my royal authority.
Watch this!
You! Guard! Bring me my kelp smoothie.
- Huh, pfff.
- See what I mean?
- Don't worry. If anyone can get your crown back, it's my son.
The Captain of the Calypso!
- Oookay.
Back to me! Look, I lost it somewhere near the sea urchin field.
Hurry! This pot is really uncomfortable!
Uhh, important royal business of course.
Do the puff, do the puff. Look at me go, doing the puff.
Fine! I was doing the puff.
Just go get my crown.
Ummm, isn't that the captain's decision, dear?
Ah ah ah, we're staying right here!
How could we pass up a chance to watch our son on a mission?
Why are you sitting in the Captain's chair, dear?
Ooh, that's the shot.
Atta boy.
(Pirate music)
- I spilled me fruit smoothie!
After 'em, lads!
Quiet dear, let the Captain speak.
Okay, so what did you wanna tell us?
You mess with the dolphin, you get the beak.
Now dear, if it wasn't perfectly safe, there's no way your Captain
would order you to do it.
- In our day, we commanded many dangerous missions.
We'll go on your behalf, son!
- Careful... - Oh...
- Watch your step dear. - I can see dear.
- Here we go. - Okay. Oh, we're here.
- See? We're fine!
(Huge sigh)
- Argh! This be what you get for running us off the road
and spilling me smoothie!
Now hands off that crown!
- Never!
- Fine! I'll steal the crown, and snatch them too!
- Save us, Captain Phil!
Argh! Let go of that crown, you scurvy sea dogs!
- Never! Our son will save us!
He's a Captain, you know.
Show him the photos dear.
Here he is at the carnival.
Oh, he was already so big and strong!
And here's one back when he had braces.
I don't know why. His teeth were always perfect.
- Argh! If my parents believed in me like this, maybe I would have made
better choices...
Now take your blasted crown!
- Ahhhhh! - Woahhh!
- Argh... I need to call me mum.
- Ooohh! - Wow!
- At last, my royal dignity has been restored.
And things are back to normal.
You! Guard! Still waiting on that kelp smoothie.
Thanks, Captain Lettie!
(Slurps)
That's the stuff.
Why am I still talking to you?
- Oh, that guy's crown must be on too tight.
It sounds like he said Lettie was the captain.
Let me guess. You once beat a squid in an arm wrestling contest.
No, dear. I think he wants to tell us that he's ready to settle down
with a special someone.
- Oh, about time.
- Long overdue.
Lettie? The first mate?
Oh, so if you're not a captain, what are you?
(BOTH) Huhhhh...!
Wait! You're a doctor?
(BOTH) The first doctor in the family!
- Oh, that's even better than being a captain!
Oh, it's okay, dear.
Not everyone can be a doctor, you know!
- By the way son, I was having a little problem
with my flipper here...
