Captain bossy fins

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

(Music)

Phil, I'm glad you're here.

I have a surprise for you!

A surprise, Captain?

For me? It's not my birthday!

Whoa! That's so weird.

It's not mine either.

Wow! What a coincidence.

Oh, is it a 1000 piece puzzle?

Nope.

A new binder?

Not quite.

Sport Socks? Mild cheese?

Oh! Oh! I got it!

Fresh stationery!

Even better!

Your parents are here for a visit.

Hi, honeyfin!

- There's my boy!

Oh, goody! My parents.

Mom! Dad!

What a surprise!

Give us a minute?

Whatever you need.

Captain, what did you do?!

I don't get it.

Aren't you happy to see your parents?

Ahh! Maybe they're not your parents !

They don't look anything like you.

Are you kidding me?

They look exactly like him.

Of course they're his parents.

That's not the problem.

Okay. Well, my parents think...

I'm the Captain.

Why would they think that?

Well...

Ooohhh.

- Wow, look at that structure.

'cause I told them I was Captain.

You told your parents you were the captain?

Why would you do that?

You don't understand!

Every single member of my family was or is a captain!

My parents were both captains.

My sister's a captain.

Even my little nephew is a captain!

Of his Little League team.

But still, it counts!

Phil, you can't keep lying to your parents.

You need to tell them the truth.

You're right!

Let's get this over with.

Don't stare, dear.

- I can't help it. What is that thing?

That's BB. She's our little sister.

Um, Phil has something he wants to tell you.

Err.. Okay.

The thing is...

Let me guess... they promoted you to Admiral!

- Congratulations, honeyfin!

- Frankly, it's about time!

You've been wasting your talents, captaining this dump.

This dump?

We love the Calypso!

Of course you do, dear.

It's fine for you.

- She's right!

Our boy deserves better.

Now that he's an admiral, he'll get the ship he deserves!

I'm not an admiral!

You're not? Then what is it?

Umm... I wanted to tell you that...

Being the Captain is the best, and I wanted to introduce you to the crew.

Lemo is the chief science officer,

and Freddie is our mechanicalengineer.

Impressive!

But not as impressive as being a Captain.

- And what is your rank?

Actually, I'm the real...

The. Real-ly good first mate!

Right Lettie?

Please go along with this!

Come on Lettie, look at how desperate he is!

Ugh. Fine.

First mate.

That's me!

How fortunate for you, dear.

You get to learn so much from our son.

Oh, I'm learning a lot from the Captain.

Good old Captain Phil.

Now, dear, don't stop your regular day for us.

- That's right. Go back to giving orders, instilling discipline.

You know, Captain stuff.

And then you'll be going?

Oh, sure. We just wanted to see our honeyfin in action.

Action. Right.

Here goes.

Umm, everyone. If it's not too much trouble, and if you're not doing

anything else, could you maybe...

please get to work. Maybe?

You forgot to say, "And that's an order!"

Oh! Of course!

Ahem... And that's an order!

Well, there you go! So great to see you.

Stop by anytime. Love you!

You gonna answer that mission alert, Captain?

We have an incoming call from King Puffypants.

Calypso! We have a situation!

King Puffypants What is it?

I lost my crown is what it is!

And I need you to get it back!

- Oh my! That sounds like quite the mission.

- You bet your barnacles, Dolphin lady!

Without my crown, nobody acknowledges my royal authority.

Watch this!

You! Guard! Bring me my kelp smoothie.

- Huh, pfff.

- See what I mean?

- Don't worry. If anyone can get your crown back, it's my son.

The Captain of the Calypso!

- Oookay.

Back to me! Look, I lost it somewhere near the sea urchin field.

Hurry! This pot is really uncomfortable!

The sea urchin field?

What the heck were you doing there?

Uhh, important royal business of course.

Do the puff, do the puff. Look at me go, doing the puff.

Fine! I was doing the puff.

Just go get my crown.

Okay, everyone, let's go find that crown.

Ummm, isn't that the captain's decision, dear?

Right. We're gonna go get it.

Just as soon as we drop you off.

Ah ah ah, we're staying right here!

How could we pass up a chance to watch our son on a mission?

Unless your son has something he needs to say?

Just that we need to find that crown!

Let's get moving! And that's an order!

Aye aye, "captain."

Why are you sitting in the Captain's chair, dear?

Why indeed!

First mate Lettie.

If you don't mind?

Thank you.

Ooh, that's the shot.

Next stop, the sea urchin fields!

Phil? Uh, I mean, Captain.

The parking brake is still on.

I knew that!

Atta boy.

(Pirate music)

- I spilled me fruit smoothie!

After 'em, lads!

Look alive crew!

Eyes peeled!

Double your effort! Smile.

What's up with Phil? He's acting all bossy.

He's pretending to be Captain, that's what.

Wait, that's still happening?

Enough chit chat!

Keep flapping your gums and I'll toss you in the brig!

We don't have a brig.

Then I'll, uh, lock you in the broom closet!

I see the crown!

Hmm. It's surrounded by poisonous urchins.

How are we supposed to get it?

Could...

Quiet dear, let the Captain speak.

Uhhhhh...

Perhaps the Captain wants to tell his parents something?

Something he should have told them ages ago?!

Okay, so what did you wanna tell us?

Umm, just that...

I've had it with my crew!

Oh, really?

And what are you gonna do, Captain Phil?

Throw me into the broom closet?

You brought this on yourself, First Mate Lettie.

You mess with the dolphin, you get the beak.

Don't you think you're taking things a little too far?

No! And let me remind you,

there's room in the broom closet for all of you.

Now Lemo, go grab that crown.

No way! It's surrounded by poisonous sea urchins!

It's too dangerous!

Now dear, if it wasn't perfectly safe, there's no way your Captain

would order you to do it.

- In our day, we commanded many dangerous missions.

We'll go on your behalf, son!

See?

Even my parents are willing to follow my orders as Captain.

Wait, what?

- Careful... - Oh...

- Watch your step dear. - I can see dear.

- Here we go. - Okay. Oh, we're here.

- See? We're fine!

(Huge sigh)

- Argh! This be what you get for running us off the road

and spilling me smoothie!

Now hands off that crown!

- Never!

- Fine! I'll steal the crown, and snatch them too!

- Save us, Captain Phil!

Mom! Dad!

Ohhhh!

Oh hello, Captain Phil.

Lettie, I don't have time to apologize right now.

But as my final act as Captain, I order you to save my parents!

I messed everything up.

And now pirates have my mom and dad!

Wait, what?

I don't want to be Captain anymore.

Now, that's the most sensible thing you've said all day!

Come on!

Let me show you how a real Captain does it.

Ahhhhh!

I deserved that.

Argh! Let go of that crown, you scurvy sea dogs!

- Never! Our son will save us!

He's a Captain, you know.

Show him the photos dear.

Here he is at the carnival.

Oh, he was already so big and strong!

And here's one back when he had braces.

I don't know why. His teeth were always perfect.

- Argh! If my parents believed in me like this, maybe I would have made

better choices...

Now take your blasted crown!

- Ahhhhh! - Woahhh!

- Argh... I need to call me mum.

Don't worry, I've got you!

Gotcha!

- Ooohh! - Wow!

- At last, my royal dignity has been restored.

And things are back to normal.

You! Guard! Still waiting on that kelp smoothie.

Thanks, Captain Lettie!

(Slurps)

That's the stuff.

Why am I still talking to you?

- Oh, that guy's crown must be on too tight.

It sounds like he said Lettie was the captain.

Huhhhh... Actually, Mom, Dad,

there's something I have to tellyou.

Let me guess. You once beat a squid in an arm wrestling contest.

What? No, I...

No, dear. I think he wants to tell us that he's ready to settle down

with a special someone.

- Oh, about time.

- Long overdue.

No!

I wanted to tell you that Lettie is the real Captain!

Lettie? The first mate?

Yes!

She's a great captain!

I'm sorry I lied.

I just, I-I didn't want to let you down.

Oh, so if you're not a captain, what are you?

I'm only the ship's medic.

(BOTH) Huhhhh...!

I know it's not Captain, like you or Dad.

Or Uncle Dolpho.

Or Auntie Daphne.

Or Cousin Dan...

Wait! You're a doctor?

(BOTH) The first doctor in the family!

- Oh, that's even better than being a captain!

Really?

Well, I don't know about that...

Oh, it's okay, dear.

Not everyone can be a doctor, you know!

- By the way son, I was having a little problem

with my flipper here...