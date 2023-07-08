My dinner with Krill

♪ I said we’re ♪ ♪ divin' deep down. ♪

♪ Gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ There’s a deep ocean world, ♪

♪ waiting to be discovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ A sea to see, ♪

♪ secrets to be uncovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ Go team. Bump barnacles. ♪

♪ Bump barnacles.♪ ♪ Bump barnacles. ♪

Woo hoo! Yeah!

(CLEARS HIS THROAT)

Admiral Krill. What a surprise.

We were just... Uh...

Getting our morning exercise.

I'll take your word for it.

Captain Lettie,

I want to formally invite you and your crew

to the annual Uc dinner party.

Oh, fancy parties are so boring...

A dinner party? At the United Current?

And you want us there?

And that's not all.

The most decorated Captain, Tunu Thundertail,

he has agreed to join us.

Oh! My hero!

(intro sounds)

Don't worry, Admiral. You can count on us.

That's just what I wanted to hear.

Now, which tie should I wear?

The blue or the red?

Oh, never mind!

Krill out.

Ahhhh...

Lettie, you okay?

No. Tunu Thundertail is just

the most famous captain in the entire UC.

I've always looked up to him.

He's the reason I joined the United Current.

All I really want to do is say thank you to him

for inspiring me to be the best captain I can be.

And I'm finally going to get a chance to do that.

Uh... It's just a party Lettie.

A fancy dinner party with Tunu Thundertail!

This is fantastic!

Okay, the first order of business is to...

Bump barnacles!

Sorry. My bad.

This dinner party is a big deal.

There'll be dinner and partying and Tunu Thundertail.

And it'll be even better

when I enchant them with my underwear magic trick.

Ta-da!

I was wearing those!

How did you do that?

(clapping)

Oh, I'll dazzle the guests with my exciting stories.

Like the time I got that weird stain out of Lemo's shirt.

And I'll get to finish my experiment

where I see how long it takes for people

to ask me to stop doing this.

(farting noises)

You know, for science.

No, no, and no!

You will not embarrass me in front of Tunu Thundertail.

This party will be full of fancy people.

For the rest of the day, we're going to learn how to be fancy.

Lesson one. Fancy attire.

A fancy party requires fancy clothes.

The more uncomfortable, the better.

What are you wearing?

What? This?

It happens to be my fanciest tuxedo shirt.

It's barely faded.

Can't breathe.

Ah, ah. Thank you.

Maybe I shouldn't have tied it as a knot.

Well, at least Freddie said he had something classy to wear.

I'll say. Check it out.

This used to be my aunt's Halloween costume.

Zombie undertaker. Boo!

Hehehe!

Let's move on...

Lesson number two. Polite conversation.

Fancy People like to talk, so we're going to work on our ABCs.

Always be complimenting.

When you meet someone new, say something nice.

Hello. Nice to meet you. I like your hair.

Hello, Lettie. It's nice to meet your hair.

I like your hellos.

Moving on!

Lesson number three. Dining etiquette.

This is a full, formal dining setting.

So many spoons!

Lemo, please show us the proper spoon to use when eating soup.

No, that's the dessert spoon.

No, that's the seagrape spoon.

That's a teaspoon.

That's a fork. That's a wrench.

That's a protractor. Scissors.

That's a plate. That's a glass.

That's another glass!

Ugh! I don't care!

Why can't I just use a straw?

You don't use a straw with soup because...

(slurping)

Blegh!!

Because that could happen.

Alright, crew, it's go-time.

This is the most important day of my life.

I finally get to thank Tunu Thundertail.

Now, remember what I told you guys.

Yep. Be fancy, or else.

Just, don't embarrass me in front of Tunu.

All I want to say is thank you.

Any last questions?

I have one.

Where should I put the fondue?

Why did you guys bring fondue?!

Because it's fancy.

Just get rid of it.

Come on. We've got some guests to impress.

(ALL SURPRISED) Ohh!!

This is amazing.

(fishes talking)

I know. Look, there's even a party bucket.

So fancy.

Oh, there he is!

Tunu Thundertail!

If it isn't Captain Lettie and the Calypso.

I'm so glad you're here. I need your help.

My guests are already bored.

(crickets)

I can't have people being bored.

Can you liven things up a bit?

Not to worry. We've been practicing for this all day.

Admiral Krill, we brought you something.

Hot cheese dip?

It's fondue!

Oh, yes. Fondue.

Strange, but wonderful.

Again with the cheese?!

You told him to get rid of it, and he did.

I'm getting rid of you in a minute

if you don't stop embarrassing me.

I'm going to go mingle.

And I advise you to do the same.

What does mingle mean?

I think it means she needs to go to the bathroom.

I heard that!

Uh, excuse me. Hi.

My name is Lettie.

I'm captain of the Calypso.

Hello, Lettie. I'm Tunu.

Oh, I know who you are. I'm a huge fan.

Okay... So, Lettie, do you like...?

Stealth missions? Obviously!

Like that time you had to hide in a coral patch for six days.

I was going to say kelp sliders.

They're fantastic. Have you tried them?

Oh, no. I'll make sure to do that.

Now, the best way to get out a kelp stain is to presoak.

But I think I can still get this one out.

Phil!

Uh, excuse me a moment.

I can't stress that enough.

It's like I say, if it ain't soaked, you can't fix it.

Stains, Phil? Why couldn't you just talk fancy?

Cleaning is what I know best.

Stay here and stop climbing on the guests.

(bubbling)

Captain, the fondue?

Enough about the fondue.

Hi, again. My deepest apologies for running off like that.

Hello, there. I don't believe I've met you, lovely dolphins.

(SHOCKED) Oh!!

They aren't dolphins, they're porpoises.

I knew that. I mean, I just...

(MUMMBLES) I...

If you think those hors d'uvres are magic,

wait until you see this.

Ta-da!

(ALARMED) Oh!

What are you doing?

You're supposed to be fancy, remember?

Oh, come on. Those whales loved it.

(MAKING FART NOISES) One, two, three...

Lemo!!

Stay by the cheese.

(dramatic music)

Oh, is it supposed to do that?

(MAKING FART NOISES) 10, 11, coming up on 12.

What is wrong with all of you?

We practiced this.

I told you not to embarrass me, and you're embarrassing me!

Uhm... Captain.

I'm not finished!

This was my one chance to thank Tunu Thundertail!

Lettie...

I finally get invited to a fancy dinner party,

and you all act like this?!

Lettie, you need to...

No! You need to listen.

Do you have any idea how embarrassed I am!?

(bubbling)

(explosion)

Oh, no! I got a blob of cheese on my shoe.

(ALL SHOCKED) Ohhh!

On second thought, don't worry about my shoe.

Oh, tough break, kid.

New plan.

You're all going to stay here in the hall,

while I try to save this party.

Stay put. And that's an order!

Okay, Lettie, just go up to him and say thank you

so we can end this disastrous...

- Hey, Lettie! - Huh?

You know my name?

Everybody does. We all wanted to know

the name of the girl covered in cheese.

Right...

Hey, have you seen Freddie?

I hear his magic tricks are great.

- They are? - Yup.

Oh. Looks like you still have some cheese on your uniform.

Don't worry. Your friend Phil

told me a great tip to get it right out.

- Phil does know his cleaning. - I'll say.

You know, these parties are always so dull,

(crickets)

but your crew sure knows how to have a good time.

You're lucky to have them.

Yeah, they are a pretty great crew.

It's too bad they've left.

I should head out now.

Wait, wait. Don't go. I'll be right back.

Hey, guys...

Oh, great. What do you want?

To apologize.

I shouldn't have asked you to leave the party.

Ask? You ordered us!

Okay. But I was wrong.

Everyone wants you back.

Especially me.

You guys are the life of the party.

I thought we weren't fancy enough for your fancy party.

Fancy is not as important as I thought.

In fact, I order you to get back in that party

and be your fun selves.

Don't go. The party will get better. Stop!!

Where's everyone going?

This party is just getting started!

Hit it, BB!

(party music)

Let's bump barnacles!

That dance.

It's so simple.

And silly.

And fun! Care to try it?

(cheering)

Yeah, that's it. You're doing it.

You're bumping barnacles!

I can't believe it.

They're having fun!

I haven't had this much fun in years.

Nice moves, Lettie.

(party music)

Never change, baby bro.

(party music)

Thanks for coming, everyone.

Swim home safely.

Hey, Lettie, I just wanted to thank you.

You guys really took this party up a notch.

I'm having a party next week. You want to come?

- Sure. - Thanks again, Lettie.

See you then.

Hahaha! He thanked me!

But... Wait. I'm supposed to thank him!

Thank you!!

Whew... I am going to sleep for a week.

Or we could party all night!

(ALL) Wohoo!!