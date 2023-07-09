What's your vector, collector

♪ I said we’re ♪ ♪ divin' deep down. ♪

♪ Gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ There’s a deep ocean world, ♪

♪ waiting to be discovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ A sea to see, ♪

♪ secrets to be uncovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

(music)

Hey, Lemo. How'd the mission go with the electric eel?

Better than Lettie.

I don't want to talk about it.

Hey, where is everyone?

Phil's making his famous barnacle pudding.

And BB's playing with your toys.

Toys? I don't have any toys.

Unless you mean United Current Lucy!

(music)

Who wants barnacle pudding?

Get out of my way, Phil!

(music)

Eat.

(music)

I'm okay. And more importantly, she's okay.

Nooooo!!!

(intro music)

BB, United Current action figures aren't toys.

They're collectibles.

Yeah, a collection of toys. What's the big deal?

Well, the big deal is

Commander Blank gave me one after my first mission,

and I've been collecting them ever since.

Toy.

No. A toy is something you play with.

A collectible is for looking at.

And admiring. And gazing upon.

Huh?

Oh, BB, I know it's hard.

But these figures are important.

They were a giveaway from Barnacle Burger

to promote their new sea slug oatmeal.

And it took a lot of work to get them.

(music)

The action figure is somewhere at the bottom. So dig in.

And that's an order!

(music)

I had every United Current Lucy figure.

But now Seahorse Lucy is broken and she's a limited edition.

No one has her.

Actually, Remo has one.

He just posted a picture of it on Flip Flop.

I've never seen Remo so happy.

He'll never give that up.

We'll see about that.

(music)

It's authentic, alright.

Go ahead and smell for yourself.

(SNIFFS)

Blegh! It's real, alright.

Stinks of sea slime oatmeal.

I know. Isn't it great?

- Toy. - No touching.

Don't worry, BB.

I'm sure we can find you the perfect toy.

- Right, Phil? - Of course.

Wow. A whole box of unused erasers.

Mission accomplished.

Uh, let's keep looking, Phil?

Okay. Okay, Remo.

What's it going to take for you to part with Lucy here?

Oh, I'd never part with her.

Oh, come on. Don't say that.

There must be something.

A trade? Maybe I can work for you so you can get the day off.

I live to work. Besides, all of my friends are here.

Come on, Remo, there must be something you want.

Ha! I'd never part with it.

Unless...

You'd trade a Cray-Cray Baby for it.

A Cray-Cray Baby? Good luck.

They stopped making those years ago. You'll...

- Deal. - Wait. What?

That baby is as good as yours.

Check it out. We found a puppet.

You are a handsome turtle. Hubba, hubba.

Oh, you...

That's not a puppet. That's my old gym sock.

Uh, we should go.

(music)

Lettie, how are you going to trade Remo A Cray-Cray Baby

when you don't have one?

I may not have one, but I know someone who does.

(music)

Let me get this straight.

You want my most prized possession?

Well...

Behold, my Cray-Cray Baby.

(BURPS)

His name is Lucas, and he likes pizza,

shark pups and snuggles.

Yes, he does.

No touching!

I'm sure there's something you would part with it for.

There's nothing!

Unless...

You could arrange a private concert for me with Leah.

What? Leah? The biggest star in the Big blue.

Yes, that's the one.

You know her, don't you?

Does she ask about me?

No, no. Wait. Don't tell me.

Okay, Tell me. No, don't.

I would like Leah to sing these songs for me.

I wrote them myself.

"It's a puffy life. Let's get puffy. Puff enough."

These are terrible.

Check it out. BB. We found you a tent to play in.

(trumpet sound)

That's not a play tent.

No, those are the royal underpants.

Aaaahh! Get it off! It's in my mouth. It's in my...

Private concert by Leah. No problem.

Come on, guys.

(music)

Lettie. This is getting out of control.

How are you going to convince Leah to sing for him?

I'll figure it out.

The important thing is, once I do,

he'll give me Cray-Cray Baby,

and I'll trade it to Remo for the...

Toy.

Collectible.

Lettie, we don't even know where Leah is.

Actually, we do. She's accepting an award tonight.

See? This is going to be easy.

Perform for King Puffy Pants, are you kidding me?

- Absolutely not. - But why?

Have you seen what he wants me to sing?

It's ear poison.

But couldn't you just sing it to make him happy?

No way. It's called having artistic integrity.

Action.

When I want see gravy, only the best will do.

That's why I make mine. Davy's gravy.

From Davy Jones food locker.

Yum, now that's gravy.

Hey, BB, look who we found.

A fun toy for you to play with.

A box of shiny new shovels.

Ooh, and look, they're all personalized.

For the best actress and the key grip.

Can't we make a deal?

Sorry, but no.

(sad music)

Well, you gave it a good try, Lettie.

But now we can finally end this whole thing.

- Unless... - Unless? Don't say unless.

(MUMMBLES)

Ignore him. Go on.

The only way I'd do it is if you could get me

a frosted ice opal.

Are you nuts?

Frosted ice opals are only found

in the coldest part of the Big Blue.

They're almost impossible to get

because everything freezes there!

I know. That's why I want one. They're priceless.

And it'll be the centerpiece of my next show.

(music)

Leah Lionfish's Fire and Ice Spectacular.

(music)

(music)

I can't believe you said yes.

It's too dangerous.

Since when are you worried about a little danger?

All of the time, Lettie! All the time.

You have to stop this.

No way.

We're getting Leah that frosted ice opal.

And I'm getting my United Current Lucy figure.

Set course for the icy depths.

And that's an order!

(bubbling)

(music)

(shaking)

(music)

(music)

(music)

Hey, guys!

Just wanted to let you know

there's a bit of ice forming on Engy.

There's ice forming on Engy?

(christmas music)

Oh, you already knew? Never mind.

It's just a little ice. It's no big deal.

(alarm)

The temperature is dropping.

It's just a little shivering. We're fine.

(dramatic music)

Oh, so, so cold.

(SHAKING)

Lettie, we have to turn back.

If this ship gets any colder, it'll break apart.

No, we can't quit now.

I'm so close to getting my...

Look. I knew we would find one.

The ice opal is beautiful.

Yes, that UC Collectible is as good as mine.

Now, let's that rock and get out of here.

Engage grabber claw.

Uh, Captain. The claw won't last long out there

before it freezes up too.

Stop interrupting, Freddie.

The faster I get this opal, the faster I get my UC Lucy.

Steady, steady. Got it.

(music)

NOOOOO!

(music)

Way to go, Bacon Berry!

B... B... B... BB! Help!

Wait. What is she doing outside?

(SHAKING)

Lettie get toy?

Get toy? Huh!

Hang on, BB.

I'm so sorry, everyone. I got caught up in...

It's fine. You're forgiven.

Let's get out of here already.

Right. Hang on.

(music)

There's too much ice. We're sinking.

(music)

We'll see about that.

- Lettie, We're gonna crash! - That's the idea.

(crash)

(music)

Hang on.

(music)

- Nice job, sis. - Thanks.

BB, How would you like to play with my...?

Collectibles?

No. BB They're toys.

(music)

(HAPPY LAUGHS)

Is that barnacle pudding?

(music)

I'd love some!

Mm hmm. Delicious.