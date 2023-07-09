What's your vector, collector

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
♪ I said we’re ♪ ♪ divin' deep down. ♪
♪ Gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪
♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪
♪ There’s a deep ocean world, ♪
♪ waiting to be discovered. ♪
♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪
♪ A sea to see, ♪
♪ secrets to be uncovered. ♪
♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪
♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪
♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪
♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪
♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪
♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪
♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪
(music)
(music)
(music)
Eat.
(music)
(intro music)
Toy.
Huh?
(music)
(music)
(music)
It's authentic, alright.
Go ahead and smell for yourself.
I know. Isn't it great?
- Toy. - No touching.
Oh, I'd never part with her.
I live to work. Besides, all of my friends are here.
Ha! I'd never part with it.
Unless...
You'd trade a Cray-Cray Baby for it.
That's not a puppet. That's my old gym sock.
(music)
(music)
Let me get this straight.
You want my most prized possession?
Behold, my Cray-Cray Baby.
(BURPS)
His name is Lucas, and he likes pizza,
shark pups and snuggles.
Yes, he does.
No touching!
There's nothing!
Unless...
You could arrange a private concert for me with Leah.
Yes, that's the one.
You know her, don't you?
Does she ask about me?
No, no. Wait. Don't tell me.
Okay, Tell me. No, don't.
I would like Leah to sing these songs for me.
I wrote them myself.
(trumpet sound)
That's not a play tent.
No, those are the royal underpants.
(music)
Toy.
Perform for King Puffy Pants, are you kidding me?
- Absolutely not.
Have you seen what he wants me to sing?
It's ear poison.
No way. It's called having artistic integrity.
Action.
When I want see gravy, only the best will do.
That's why I make mine. Davy's gravy.
From Davy Jones food locker.
Yum, now that's gravy.
Sorry, but no.
(sad music)
- Unless...
The only way I'd do it is if you could get me
a frosted ice opal.
I know. That's why I want one. They're priceless.
And it'll be the centerpiece of my next show.
(music)
Leah Lionfish's Fire and Ice Spectacular.
(music)
(music)
(bubbling)
(music)
(shaking)
(music)
(music)
(music)
(christmas music)
(alarm)
(dramatic music)
(music)
(music)
B... B... B... BB! Help!
(SHAKING)
Lettie get toy?
(music)
(music)
(crash)
(music)
(music)
Collectibles?
(music)
(HAPPY LAUGHS)
(music)
Big Blue en inglés
50 Episodios
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..