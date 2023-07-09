  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Big Blue en inglés
  4. Big Blue en inglés - What's your vector, collector
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Los Argonautas y La Moneda de Oro
  • + Clan
  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Big Blue en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H. en clan
    Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
Especialmente recomendado para la infancia What's your vector, collector
Transcripción completa

♪ I said we’re ♪ ♪ divin' deep down. ♪

♪ Gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ There’s a deep ocean world, ♪

♪ waiting to be discovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ A sea to see, ♪

♪ secrets to be uncovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

(music)

Hey, Lemo. How'd the mission go with the electric eel?

Better than Lettie.

I don't want to talk about it.

Hey, where is everyone?

Phil's making his famous barnacle pudding.

And BB's playing with your toys.

Toys? I don't have any toys.

Unless you mean United Current Lucy!

(music)

Who wants barnacle pudding?

Get out of my way, Phil!

(music)

Eat.

(music)

I'm okay. And more importantly, she's okay.

Nooooo!!!

(intro music)

BB, United Current action figures aren't toys.

They're collectibles.

Yeah, a collection of toys. What's the big deal?

Well, the big deal is

Commander Blank gave me one after my first mission,

and I've been collecting them ever since.

Toy.

No. A toy is something you play with.

A collectible is for looking at.

And admiring. And gazing upon.

Huh?

Oh, BB, I know it's hard.

But these figures are important.

They were a giveaway from Barnacle Burger

to promote their new sea slug oatmeal.

And it took a lot of work to get them.

(music)

The action figure is somewhere at the bottom. So dig in.

And that's an order!

(music)

I had every United Current Lucy figure.

But now Seahorse Lucy is broken and she's a limited edition.

No one has her.

Actually, Remo has one.

He just posted a picture of it on Flip Flop.

I've never seen Remo so happy.

He'll never give that up.

We'll see about that.

(music)

It's authentic, alright.

Go ahead and smell for yourself.

(SNIFFS)

Blegh! It's real, alright.

Stinks of sea slime oatmeal.

I know. Isn't it great?

- Toy. - No touching.

Don't worry, BB.

I'm sure we can find you the perfect toy.

- Right, Phil? - Of course.

Wow. A whole box of unused erasers.

Mission accomplished.

Uh, let's keep looking, Phil?

Okay. Okay, Remo.

What's it going to take for you to part with Lucy here?

Oh, I'd never part with her.

Oh, come on. Don't say that.

There must be something.

A trade? Maybe I can work for you so you can get the day off.

I live to work. Besides, all of my friends are here.

Come on, Remo, there must be something you want.

Ha! I'd never part with it.

Unless...

You'd trade a Cray-Cray Baby for it.

A Cray-Cray Baby? Good luck.

They stopped making those years ago. You'll...

- Deal. - Wait. What?

That baby is as good as yours.

Check it out. We found a puppet.

You are a handsome turtle. Hubba, hubba.

Oh, you...

That's not a puppet. That's my old gym sock.

Uh, we should go.

(music)

Lettie, how are you going to trade Remo A Cray-Cray Baby

when you don't have one?

I may not have one, but I know someone who does.

(music)

Let me get this straight.

You want my most prized possession?

Well...

Behold, my Cray-Cray Baby.

(BURPS)

His name is Lucas, and he likes pizza,

shark pups and snuggles.

Yes, he does.

No touching!

I'm sure there's something you would part with it for.

There's nothing!

Unless...

You could arrange a private concert for me with Leah.

What? Leah? The biggest star in the Big blue.

Yes, that's the one.

You know her, don't you?

Does she ask about me?

No, no. Wait. Don't tell me.

Okay, Tell me. No, don't.

I would like Leah to sing these songs for me.

I wrote them myself.

"It's a puffy life. Let's get puffy. Puff enough."

These are terrible.

Check it out. BB. We found you a tent to play in.

(trumpet sound)

That's not a play tent.

No, those are the royal underpants.

Aaaahh! Get it off! It's in my mouth. It's in my...

Private concert by Leah. No problem.

Come on, guys.

(music)

Lettie. This is getting out of control.

How are you going to convince Leah to sing for him?

I'll figure it out.

The important thing is, once I do,

he'll give me Cray-Cray Baby,

and I'll trade it to Remo for the...

Toy.

Collectible.

Lettie, we don't even know where Leah is.

Actually, we do. She's accepting an award tonight.

See? This is going to be easy.

Perform for King Puffy Pants, are you kidding me?

- Absolutely not. - But why?

Have you seen what he wants me to sing?

It's ear poison.

But couldn't you just sing it to make him happy?

No way. It's called having artistic integrity.

Action.

When I want see gravy, only the best will do.

That's why I make mine. Davy's gravy.

From Davy Jones food locker.

Yum, now that's gravy.

Hey, BB, look who we found.

A fun toy for you to play with.

A box of shiny new shovels.

Ooh, and look, they're all personalized.

For the best actress and the key grip.

Can't we make a deal?

Sorry, but no.

(sad music)

Well, you gave it a good try, Lettie.

But now we can finally end this whole thing.

- Unless... - Unless? Don't say unless.

(MUMMBLES)

Ignore him. Go on.

The only way I'd do it is if you could get me

a frosted ice opal.

Are you nuts?

Frosted ice opals are only found

in the coldest part of the Big Blue.

They're almost impossible to get

because everything freezes there!

I know. That's why I want one. They're priceless.

And it'll be the centerpiece of my next show.

(music)

Leah Lionfish's Fire and Ice Spectacular.

(music)

(music)

I can't believe you said yes.

It's too dangerous.

Since when are you worried about a little danger?

All of the time, Lettie! All the time.

You have to stop this.

No way.

We're getting Leah that frosted ice opal.

And I'm getting my United Current Lucy figure.

Set course for the icy depths.

And that's an order!

(bubbling)

(music)

(shaking)

(music)

(music)

(music)

Hey, guys!

Just wanted to let you know

there's a bit of ice forming on Engy.

There's ice forming on Engy?

(christmas music)

Oh, you already knew? Never mind.

It's just a little ice. It's no big deal.

(alarm)

The temperature is dropping.

It's just a little shivering. We're fine.

(dramatic music)

Oh, so, so cold.

(SHAKING)

Lettie, we have to turn back.

If this ship gets any colder, it'll break apart.

No, we can't quit now.

I'm so close to getting my...

Look. I knew we would find one.

The ice opal is beautiful.

Yes, that UC Collectible is as good as mine.

Now, let's that rock and get out of here.

Engage grabber claw.

Uh, Captain. The claw won't last long out there

before it freezes up too.

Stop interrupting, Freddie.

The faster I get this opal, the faster I get my UC Lucy.

Steady, steady. Got it.

(music)

NOOOOO!

(music)

Way to go, Bacon Berry!

B... B... B... BB! Help!

Wait. What is she doing outside?

(SHAKING)

Lettie get toy?

Get toy? Huh!

Hang on, BB.

I'm so sorry, everyone. I got caught up in...

It's fine. You're forgiven.

Let's get out of here already.

Right. Hang on.

(music)

There's too much ice. We're sinking.

(music)

We'll see about that.

- Lettie, We're gonna crash! - That's the idea.

(crash)

(music)

Hang on.

(music)

- Nice job, sis. - Thanks.

BB, How would you like to play with my...?

Collectibles?

No. BB They're toys.

(music)

(HAPPY LAUGHS)

Is that barnacle pudding?

(music)

I'd love some!

Mm hmm. Delicious.

- Hahahaha! - Hihihihi!

Big Blue en inglés

50 Episodios

  • What's your vector, collector

    What's your vector, collector

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • My dinner with Krill

    My dinner with Krill

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Captain Lemo

    Captain Lemo

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Game nightmare

    Game nightmare

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Faith in Freddie

    Faith in Freddie

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Better never than late

    Better never than late

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Understudy buddy

    Understudy buddy

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Mini mira (inglés)

    Mini mira (inglés)

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Dodge bubble

    Dodge bubble

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Truthfully yours

    Truthfully yours

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Photo day disaster

    Photo day disaster

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Revenge of the sibs

    Revenge of the sibs

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • The experiment

    The experiment

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • There's no chair in team

    There's no chair in team

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Fins up!

    Fins up!

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Goo in the loo

    Goo in the loo

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Funderstruck

    Funderstruck

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Lettie vs Lemo

    Lettie vs Lemo

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Lettiebot

    Lettiebot

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • The good, the bad and the goopy

    The good, the bad and the goopy

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Shell game

    Shell game

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Ooze on the loose

    Ooze on the loose

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Change of heart

    Change of heart

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Crying dutchman

    Crying dutchman

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Remora never more-a

    Remora never more-a

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Diary woes

    Diary woes

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Cruise control

    Cruise control

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • My lil' captain

    My lil' captain

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Walk the plank

    Walk the plank

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Engine trouble

    Engine trouble

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Losing Lemo

    Losing Lemo

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Coral circuit

    Coral circuit

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Sub-divided

    Sub-divided

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Let it go Lemo

    Let it go Lemo

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Arlo and me

    Arlo and me

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • A royal mistake

    A royal mistake

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • BB on board

    BB on board

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Jellyous

    Jellyous

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Fraidy Phil

    Fraidy Phil

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Frenemies

    Frenemies

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Plant in the pipes

    Plant in the pipes

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Let's get kraken

    Let's get kraken

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Ready steady lettie

    Ready steady lettie

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Return of the blegh

    Return of the blegh

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Now you sea ghosts, now you don't

    Now you sea ghosts, now you don't

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Captain bossy fins

    Captain bossy fins

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Baby bro no more

    Baby bro no more

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa

    The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
  • Lemo vs Phil

    Lemo vs Phil

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Busted

    Busted

    Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec

Big Blue en inglés - What's your vector, collector

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.

En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..

Enlaces de interés