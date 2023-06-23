Faith in Freddie

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re # # divin' deep down. #
# Gonna get# # to the bottom of it. #
# Me, you, in The Big Blue. #
# There’s a deep ocean world, #
# waiting to be discovered. #
# Me, you, in The Big Blue. #
# A sea to see, #
# secrets to be uncovered. #
# Me, you, in The Big Blue. #
# I said we’re# # divin' deep down, #
# gonna get# # to the bottom of it. #
# Me, you, in The Big Blue. #
# I said we’re# # divin' deep down, #
# gonna get# # to the bottom of it. #
# Me, you, in The Big Blue. #
(beeping)
Calypso, I'm afraid we have a problem.
A puffy problem.
This was King Puffy Pants yesterday in Puffyria.
# Do the puff.# # Do the puff. #
# Look at me go,# # doing the puff. #
And this was him this morning.
Puffyria is closed. Keep out!
(ALL SHOCKED) Ohhh!!
We need you to find out what's going on.
Good luck.
(rhythmical beeping)
(SNORES)
(trumpet sounds)
(balloon pop)
(BOTH ANGRY) Lemo!!!
(ominous music)
(music)
(marching music)
(marching music)
(quiet music)
(ominous music)
Well, well, well. Someone figured out my little secret.
Give yourselves a hand.
(EVIL LAUGH) Hahaha!
(tense music)
Freddie, go help!
(CHEWING)
You're probably wondering why
I'm drilling into the bottom of the ocean.
Look, kid, you want to hear it or not?
This whole kingdom sits
on a pile of filthy, man made pollution.
Filth that I can absorb and use to grow stronger.
That way I can defeat the only one who can stop me.
(EVIL LAUGH) Hahaha! Yes, The Guardian.
Wrong! I can feel her ooey gooey goodness
getting closer by the minute.
(animated music)
Whoa, look!
(sparkling sounds)
(BOTH) Oh!!
(sparkling sounds)
- Wow, that's sparkly. - So amazing.
I've never been so distracted.
(marching music)
(music)
(music)
(drilling)
(EVIL LAUGH) Hehehe!
Oh, that's the stuff! Hahaha!
Don't waste your breath.
Come on, guards. Let's go catch that guardian.
(marching)
A spoon? Just what I need for my kelp yogurt.
Oh, you mean for my kelp yogurt?
- I saw it. - Give me that.
I found it first.
(ALL EXCITED) Freddie!!
Right you are, turtle.
What boop, boop, boop are you.
What? What did she say?
Oh, didier. (BLOWS A RASPBERRY)
What did she say now?
We'll see about that.
Guards, protect the drill.
I'll handle the Guardian.
(drilling)
Oh, enough of this already!
(GROWLING)
Yucky butt!
(fight music)
(laser ray)
You wretched brat.
You haven't won yet.
(music)
(bubbling)
(EVIL LAUGH) Hahaha! Jackpot!
Now let's try this again.
(EVIL LAUGH) Hahaha!
A plunger? What's that going to do?
Oh, no. My beautiful face!
(bubbling)
What the...?
Aaaaahhh!!
(music)
(blast)
(magical sound)
Wait. Why are you here?
And why is my royal drill here?
And why are my royal chambers a complete disaster?
I can't believe that creature took me over like that.
It was gross.
But thankfully, your quick thinking saved my kingdom
and the Big blue.
(trumpet sound)
(nausea sounds)
Yay! Pufferia is now open again!
That includes the exits.
Get out!
And leave the sandwiches!
(CHEWS)
(ominous music)
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
