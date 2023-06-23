Faith in Freddie

# I said we’re # # divin' deep down. #

# Gonna get# # to the bottom of it. #

# Me, you, in The Big Blue. #

# There’s a deep ocean world, #

# waiting to be discovered. #

# Me, you, in The Big Blue. #

# A sea to see, #

# secrets to be uncovered. #

# Me, you, in The Big Blue. #

# I said we’re# # divin' deep down, #

# gonna get# # to the bottom of it. #

# Me, you, in The Big Blue. #

# I said we’re# # divin' deep down, #

# gonna get# # to the bottom of it. #

# Me, you, in The Big Blue. #

(beeping)

Admiral Krill, what can we do for you today?

Calypso, I'm afraid we have a problem.

A puffy problem.

This was King Puffy Pants yesterday in Puffyria.

# Do the puff.# # Do the puff. #

# Look at me go,# # doing the puff. #

And this was him this morning.

Puffyria is closed. Keep out!

(ALL SHOCKED) Ohhh!!

We need you to find out what's going on.

Good luck.

Okay, crew, it's mission time.

Awesome. I have some big ideas

that'll be great for the mission.

Wait right here.

Oh, no. Not more of Freddies's big ideas.

If we lock the door, do you think he'll notice?

(rhythmical beeping)

I have been waiting for a chance to share my mission based ideas.

Like my pillow hat, fountain pen fingers...

And what about pretend you're awake

when you're really asleep glasses?

(SNORES)

But how would you use these on a mission?

How would you not use these on a mission?

All right, crew, listen up.

King Puffy Pants has always been a little odd,

but this is next level.

Yeah, he usually welcomes anyone that's doing the puff.

Since he's closed the Pufferian borders,

we're going to have to sneak in.

Sneaking in? That sounds sneaky.

We need to climb over the exterior wall,

get past the guards, down the hallway,

around the bend, and we'll be in the royal chambers.

That's the plan.

Or you could sneak in with my plan.

Behold the sea centipede.

(trumpet sounds)

- Uh oh... - Here we go again.

Sea centipede, the King of distraction.

We can walk right through the front gate unnoticed.

You're telling me your idea is

to distract highly trained guards with balloons?

Yes.

Thanks, Freddie, but we're going to pass on your ideas.

(balloon pop)

So you guys don't like my ideas?

Of course, when it comes to being an engineer,

you're totally inspirational.

And when it's not about being an engineer?

- Well, it's not that... - Well...

Hey, guys, I got this.

Your ideas are weird,

and we never know what you're talking about.

(BOTH ANGRY) Lemo!!!

No need to thank me.

Oh, I see.

Look, we all have our jobs to do,

and you have the most important job of all.

Staying on the ship with BB until we're back.

And it'll give you a chance

to come up with some other great ideas. Yaaay!

Lemo, Phil, let's roll.

Okay, but be careful.

Something doesn't feel right about this.

I can feel it in my shell.

(ominous music)

(music)

- Oopsie. - Shhh.

(marching music)

(marching music)

This hallway leads right to the Royal Chamber.

Come on, Hurry.

(quiet music)

Oh, a giant drill?!

But drilling here would cause...

Earthquakes!!

There's King Puffy Pants.

Right underneath that happy-looking portrait.

He looks terrible.

That doesn't look like him at all.

I've seen that look before.

That's what happens when you've been taken over by the black.

(ominous music)

Whatever that drill is for, it can't be good.

We need to shut it off. On three.

One, two, three!

Freeze, black. We know it's you!

Well, well, well. Someone figured out my little secret.

Give yourselves a hand.

(EVIL LAUGH) Hahaha!

(tense music)

Hmm. The team should have checked in by now.

Something must have gone wrong.

Freddie, go help!

You're right, BB, we have to go save them.

Then they'll think that my ideas are just as good as theirs.

But we need to expect trouble.

Let's gear up.

Spoon. Vroom. Party hat. Cereal.

(CHEWING)

Enough breakfast.

Now back to the montage!

Toothbrush. Plunger. Hose.

You ready? Let's go save our friends.

You're probably wondering why

I'm drilling into the bottom of the ocean.

Classic villain, explaining his plan to show how smart he is.

Look, kid, you want to hear it or not?

Well, it's not like I've got anywhere else to go.

This whole kingdom sits

on a pile of filthy, man made pollution.

Filth that I can absorb and use to grow stronger.

That way I can defeat the only one who can stop me.

(SHOCKED) Oh! BB!

(EVIL LAUGH) Hahaha! Yes, The Guardian.

You'll never catch her,

she's a million fathoms away from here.

Wrong! I can feel her ooey gooey goodness

getting closer by the minute.

(animated music)

Whoa, look!

(sparkling sounds)

(BOTH) Oh!!

(sparkling sounds)

- Wow, that's sparkly. - So amazing.

Oh, they like it!

Ready to find our friends?

I've never been so distracted.

(marching music)

(music)

(music)

(drilling)

(EVIL LAUGH) Hehehe!

Oh, that's the stuff! Hahaha!

We need to get out of here!!

Hey, let us out!

Don't waste your breath.

Come on, guards. Let's go catch that guardian.

(marching)

Okay, spoon, you're up.

A spoon? Just what I need for my kelp yogurt.

Oh, you mean for my kelp yogurt?

- I saw it. - Give me that.

I found it first.

(ALL EXCITED) Freddie!!

Don't worry. We'll get you out of here in no time.

Oh, good, he brought a toothbrush.

Freddie, you won't be able to pick the lock with...

Freedom! Finally!

Listen, Freddie, I'm sorry if I...

No worries.

I know it can be hard to think outside the bubble.

But, Captain, there is no bubble.

Still not picking up what you're laying down.

But I'm glad you're here.

But we got to go. I think this whole thing is a trap.

Right you are, turtle.

What boop, boop, boop are you.

What? What did she say?

She said you are in a whole world of trouble.

No one messes with her family.

Oh, didier. (BLOWS A RASPBERRY)

What did she say now?

I can't say that, BB.

But essentially, she's gonna kick your greasy behind.

We'll see about that.

Guards, protect the drill.

I'll handle the Guardian.

(drilling)

Don't listen to him.

The drill is causing the earthquakes.

And can't you see that he's not King Puffy Pants?

Oh, enough of this already!

(GROWLING)

Can we go back inside the cage, please?

No, BB, do you think you can keep him busy?

Yucky butt!

We need to get past those guards and shut off the drill.

Here, Captain, you're going to need this.

A garden hose?

What are we going to do with that?

Remember...

There is no bubble.

Oh!!

I like the way you're thinking.

- Ready? - Ready.

- Ready. - Not ready. Not ready at all.

Woaaaaahhh!!

Let's never do that again.

(fight music)

(laser ray)

You wretched brat.

You haven't won yet.

(music)

(bubbling)

(EVIL LAUGH) Hahaha! Jackpot!

Oh, no!

Now let's try this again.

(EVIL LAUGH) Hahaha!

If you insist...

A plunger? What's that going to do?

Oh, no. My beautiful face!

(bubbling)

What the...?

Aaaaahhh!!

BB, look out!

(music)

(blast)

(magical sound)

Wait. Why are you here?

And why is my royal drill here?

And why are my royal chambers a complete disaster?

Uh... We can explain this.

I can't believe that creature took me over like that.

It was gross.

But thankfully, your quick thinking saved my kingdom

and the Big blue.

Actually, it was Freddie and BB who were the real stars.

Well, if you liked my last idea, you are going to love this one.

(trumpet sound)

Kelp toothpaste sandwiches.

You can eat and brush your teeth at the same time.

What do you think?

I mean, how bad can it be?

(nausea sounds)

Yay! Pufferia is now open again!

That includes the exits.

Get out!

And leave the sandwiches!

(CHEWS)

Well, the important thing is

we've seen the last of the black.

There is no way he can come back from that.

(ominous music)