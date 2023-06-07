Funderstruck

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

(Crying)

Almost... there! We got a guppy to save!

Captain, We were all for saving the guppy,

but couldn't we have picked a route that was less dangerous?

I'm with you on that one!

Dangerous?! What's wrong with you guys. This is fun!

(ALL) Fun?!

I think we have a different understanding of the word "fun".

Ughhhhhh...!

Woooooooo!

Okay, let's go save that guppy...

Huh...?

Oh, thank you! I've never seen someone

use fun to make such an amazing rescue!

- All in a day's work, madam. Hahahaha....

(Claps)

Now that guy knows fun.

He does!?

Heya, fellow do-gooders. Captain Tubular, at your service!

Nice to meet you...

(Shrieks)

(Laughing)

More fun, incoming!

Woah! Kelp corn!

Concert tickets!

A pizza hat! hehehe!

Oh, hehe, yeah... So what are you a freelance clown or something!?

Lettie! That's THE Captain Tubular!

Wandering hero of hilarity and master of mirth.

Well I haven't heard of him.

How did you get here before us?

We just got the distress signal. I took the fastest route.

Aha, I took the funnest route.

I always get my best rescuing done on a full stomach of ice cream.

Awe, why didn't we go that way?

Hey, our route was fun too!

Not Really... Are you kidding me?

Huh!? But I thought you...

Shhhh! Lettie he's doing something fun!

Thank you, Captain. You're my hero!

Fine. But there's more to being a hero than just entertaining kids.

(Fart sounds)

(Laughing)

Whoa.! A real life fart rescue.

We could use a guy like him in the UC.

(ALL) Yeah!!

I don't get it. I'm a hero to a lot of people too.

You and I are practically the same person.

Except that he's fun! And you're not.

It's okay Captain!

You're just a regular every day captain!

And he's a fun captain!

(Giggles)

(Grumbles)

Y'know I've been thinking about mentoring others

on my methods of merriment.

Take this golden whoopie cushion

and give it a squeeze if you want my help!

Uhhh... sure.

Just poot and I'll be there

Just Pooooooooooooot!

Hey Lettie, since we finished our mission early,

do you think we can stop for pizza?

Nope. Sorry. Since we're ahead of schedule,

we have enough time to visit the dentist,

get a haircut and shop for socks!

(Groans)

I don't get it BB.

Why does everybody think I'm such a stick in the mud?

We've done all sorts of fun things together.

The standing still and being quiet club, the doing taxes club,

The stocking boxes in the storeroom club...

Oh, but you think I'm a fun Captain, right BB?

Umm, uhh...

Who am I kidding? I'm no fun!

Okay Captain Tubular, I guess I may need help after all.

Here goes nothing!

(Fart sound)

Okay, that was louder than I thought it would be.

(Shriek of terror)

You rang?

Be right out! Just as soon as my heart rate goes back to normal.

There are three key rules for maximizing fun.

Have a plan, healthy food is always the best food, and be yourself.

I have them written in my notebook...

Well that's absolutely wrong!

I see the problem. You don't even know where to begin.

Rule number one: Always rely on the element of surprise.

The elem... Boo!!

Gah!!!! Oh, haha. Okay...

Surprise!!

Were you surprised?

I sure was! Good one Captain.

And that was... fun?

It was the best!

I can feel my heart about to explode!

Hmm, this might just work.

Nicely done Lettie!

You've taken your first step down the path of fun.

Let's keep moving forward!

Lesson number two: Make the ordinary, extraordinary.

So if I go for a walk...

Bring a whole bunch of balloons!

And when I update my logbook...

Just use your feet!

And what about starting the day with a balanced breakfast?

Boring. I think you can do better.

Hmm... Make the ordinary, extra-ordinary.

(Snoring)

Good morning everyone!

How 'bout we start the day with a fun breakfast of ice cream!

Woohoo! And it'll be cake for lunch and candy for dinner.

Mmm, chocolate.

Best breakfast ever!

(ALL) Lettie! Lettie! Lettie! Lettie! Lettie!

We've reached the final lesson.

Rule number three: The best time for having fun is all the time!

Really? All the time? But what about...

All the time.

But what... All the time.

So the best time for having fun is all the time!

I think she's got it!

It feels like I'm eating cake on a roller coaster at a rock concert!

That's the fun I'm talking about.

Have you guys noticed anything weird about Lettie, lately?

Yaaah, she got a lot shorter.

That's Bacon Berry.

Hi...

Well that makes more sense.

The last few days Lettie's been,

and I can't believe I'm saying this, more fun.

But it's probably just a phase that'll end soon.

Hey guys! It's a ball pit party, and the party never ends!

I stand corrected! Cannonball!!

(ALL) Woohooo!!!

Lettie! I can't believe you did all this.

That's not all...

I've replaced most of the standard, boring ship equipment

with over-the-top fun equipment!

Like this foam thrower.

(Laughing)

Check this out: Emergency lighting.

Complete with a 10,000 bubble watt stereo.

(Claps)

(Music)

Who's fun now?

Looks like our work here is done.

All right crew.

Fun Lettie is here and we're gonna be dancing all night!

(ALL) Yeah! Whoo!

(Music)

Lettie, I'm getting tired. Shouldn't we be going to bed?

Lemo... stop talking and focus on the fun! Just keep dancing!

(Music)

Come on, guys, get up. The party's barely getting started.

Lettie! Lettie! Lettie! Oh please! I'm begging you.

It's been six days now...

Is that it?

It's possible you've gotten a bit carried away.

Lettie, we need a break.

A break? What we need is a fresh new party! Let me make some calls.

Come in, Captain Tubular.

Hiya Captain Lettie! What's up?

I'm kicking off a new party at the Calypso.

Just wondering if you'd like to join?

Absolutely!

Mind if I bring along some of my cool party whale friends?

Bring 'em along! The more the merrier, I always say.

I'll send along the coordinates, come on over!

Awesome! See ya soon!

(Music)

Isn't this party great?!

(Yawning)

I guess...

You guess? This party is off the hook!

It's just that we've been partying for days!

It's like the thing Freddie said, about needing a break?

I sure did! Whatever it was.

I know what you need. Let's turn this party up!

(Music)

The music is so loud!

Great party, huh Lettie? You're the Queen of Fun!

You can say that again.

Okay! You're the Queen of Fun!

If only I could reach the volume on the boom box.

Almost there.

Ugh... So close.

Phil, what did you do?!

It wasn't Phil! Look!

Oh no!!

Lettie! The music is shaking the Calypso apart!

This is terrible.

We have to stop the Calypso from collapsing.

What do we do??

A whole lot of fun balloons oughta keep that ceiling in place.

Huh? That worked way better in my head.

Ahhhhhhhh!!

Where are you going?

This party's out of control. And not in the good way.

Turn down the music! Guys??

Hellloo!

(Cracking)

Ugh... They can't hear me.

Okay. Don't worry everyone. Fun Lettie has got this.

You sure? Isn't fun the reason we're in this mess?

Eh, I'm too tired to argue. Go get 'em sis!

Thanks Lemo. Time for Lettie's rules of fun.

Rule number one: The element of surprise!

Rule number two: Make the ordinary, extraordinary.

Wohooo!

(Music stops)

Rule number three: The best time for fun is all the time.

Except right now.

Party's over. Everybody out!

And that's an order!

Now, that was fun!

Does this mean the old Lettie is back?

I'm not sure she ever left.

What do you say you guys go and get some sleep.

And I'll start putting the Calypso back together.

Sorry we said you weren't fun.

It's okay. I learned it's cool to have my own kind of fun.

Even if, saving the day is my kind of fun.

In a way it's all thanks to Captain Tubular... wherever he is.

I guess we'll never know!