# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
Attention, Calypso.
We have a dire situation in need of your immediate attention.
Hey, come dance with us, lady.
What is your crew doing?
Oh, teamwork.
Dancing. Classic.
But we have a more urgent matter.
There's a baby whale in your sector trapped in seaweed.
I'm sending you in.
And fast.
Whoopsie.
Mirror clear water at your service.
(Cheering)
You're welcome, bubba.
(Music)
Oh, isn't that sweet?
You want to take a walk with me?
Wow. She even speaks whale!
- Front page again.
Mira.
Oh, it's my old pal Letty.
The worst student in our graduating class back at the U.S. Academy.
I guess I wouldn't know.
Anything but first is the worst in my books.
Come to see me in action?
Can't blame you.
I'm kind of amazing.
Oh, is that your little crew?
(Music)
Oh, and that is adorable.
You want to take a selfie with me,
Gruuuugh.
Crew? I fly solo.
Don't need a team weighing me down.
Oh, I was just breezing through.
Saw the distress call.
I don't know who's in charge of this sector, but I don't think
they're very good at their job.
No kidding.
Well, good news.
You've got me now.
We'll be seeing lots of each other.
(Whistle)
(Whistle)
(Whistle)
Ooooooone, Twoooooooo,
(FAST) Three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten,
(SLOW) Eleeeeeven.....Tweeeeelve....
Oh.
Hey, Lettie. Never mind.
You mean us?
Calling all ships. Emergency in Shell City.
A troop of lobster scouts are trapped in a giant clam.
(Galactic sounds)
Anything. But first is the worst.
Mira Clearwater.
(Music).
At your service.
- Calling all ships.
Emergency on Humpback Highway.
There's an old lady stuck in traffic.
- I'm kind of amazing.
(Traffic)
Oh, dear. Oh, my!
(Music)
Sorry, Letty.
Maybe next time.
Thanks, Mira.
Salt water taffy.
Isn't this your favorite, Letty?
Emergency. We have an out-of-control ship on Deadfish Drop.
- The worst student in our graduating
class back at the UC academy.
(Action music)
Aggghhh!
Oh, shucks. My ship.
(Horn)
(Music)
Like a montage of fail.
Any questions?
(SINGING) Dun dun dun dun dun da.
Calypso. We just got a distress call from Captain Clearwater,
and she's in your area.
Go help her.
Lettie?
Lettie is gone!
Look at her. She...
Grrrrrr
Lettie. What are you doing here?
Just you.
Don't you need your crew?
I don't care.
Step back. I'll get myself out.
I think we're both stuck in quicksand now.
I know!
Well, you got your little crew.
(BOTH) Agghhhh!
Is that music?
Duh, duh, duh, duh, duh.
Whoa. Is that an official U.C. move?
Okay, here it goes.
Thanks for the rescue.
Ugh...There, I said it.
Now let me get out of here before I say even more weird stuff.
I figured I've done all I can do in this sector.
So hope to steal another mission from you soon.
Later.
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
