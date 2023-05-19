  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Big Blue en inglés
  4. Big Blue en inglés - Frenemies
Frenemies
Transcripción completa

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Attention, Calypso.

We have a dire situation in need of your immediate attention.

Aye, Aye Admiral.

Dun dun dun dun dun dun.

Hey, come dance with us, lady.

What is your crew doing?

Training, sir.

Oh, teamwork.

Dancing. Classic.

But we have a more urgent matter.

There's a baby whale in your sector trapped in seaweed.

I'm sending you in.

You heard the admiral.

Captain. Something's coming up behind us.

And fast.

Faster than the Calypso?

Whoopsie.

Mirror clear water at your service.

(Cheering)

You're welcome, bubba.

(Music)

Who's that?

I know. That's Letty's best friend from the Academy.

We are not best friends.

Oh, isn't that sweet?

You want to take a walk with me?

Wow. She even speaks whale!

- Front page again.

Mira.

Oh, it's my old pal Letty.

The worst student in our graduating class back at the U.S. Academy.

I was second best by one point.

I guess I wouldn't know.

Anything but first is the worst in my books.

Come to see me in action?

Can't blame you.

I'm kind of amazing.

Oh, is that your little crew?

(Music)

Uh, Hi.

Oh, and that is adorable.

You want to take a selfie with me,

Gruuuugh.

Where's your crew, Mira?

Crew? I fly solo.

Don't need a team weighing me down.

Hahahaha.

Yeah, they can be a real drag sometimes.

What are you even doing in this part of the ocean Mira?

Oh, I was just breezing through.

Saw the distress call.

I don't know who's in charge of this sector, but I don't think

they're very good at their job.

This is my sector.

No kidding.

Well, good news.

You've got me now.

We'll be seeing lots of each other.

Ughh!

Mira is going to make me look bad to the UC.

I can't let that happen.

Everyone to the training room.

Not a Training montage.

Time to shape up or ship out.

(Whistle)

Urghh...

Psst... Help... BB.

(Whistle)

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, ahhhhh, ahhhhhh.

(Whistle)

One leg. Now the other leg. No legs.

Ow, ow, ow.

Ooooooone, Twoooooooo,

(FAST) Three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten,

(SLOW) Eleeeeeven.....Tweeeeelve....

Bathroom break?

No.

Oh.

Uh, Lettie, uh, do we have to sit here until we get a mission?

Yes.

Hey, Lettie. Never mind.

We can't let Mira get to a mission before me.

I mean, us. If we don't save the day this time, the U.C.

is going to think that Mira is better than me.

I mean, us. And I can't let that happen to me.

You mean us?

What?

Calling all ships. Emergency in Shell City.

A troop of lobster scouts are trapped in a giant clam.

Whoa. We got to get there first.

Pull it together, Team BB: Zooma, Zoom.

(Galactic sounds)

Anything. But first is the worst.

Ugh.

Mira Clearwater.

(Music).

At your service.

- Calling all ships.

Emergency on Humpback Highway.

There's an old lady stuck in traffic.

- I'm kind of amazing.

(Traffic)

Oh, dear. Oh, my!

(Music)

Sorry, Letty.

Maybe next time.

Thanks, Mira.

Salt water taffy.

Isn't this your favorite, Letty?

Arggghhh.

Emergency. We have an out-of-control ship on Deadfish Drop.

- The worst student in our graduating

class back at the UC academy.

(Action music)

Aggghhh!

Oh, shucks. My ship.

(Horn)

Arrgghhhh!

(Music)

Mira just outsmarted us and out missioned us a bunch of times.

Like a montage of fail.

We need to be smarter, faster, better.

Any questions?

I have an idea that could help.

What.

Dance. Come on, Letty.

It'll loosen you up.

(SINGING) Dun dun dun dun dun da.

(ANGRY) This is not loosening me up!

Urrghhh.

Calypso. We just got a distress call from Captain Clearwater,

and she's in your area.

Go help her.

(HAPPY) Mira is in trouble.

This is my big chance.

Let's go, guys.

Guys?

Ugh!

(SINGING) Dun dun dun dun dun.

They'll just get in the way.

Time for me to fly solo.

Na na na na na da.

This dance is on fire!

Lettie?

Da da da da da da da.

Lettie is gone!

Whoa, whoa, whoa.

Bacon berry. Are you saying what I think you're saying?

BB wants to play charades.

I think she's thirsty.

No, no, no. She obviously wants to play dress up.

No, it's charades.

Thirsty?

Dress up, Obviously.

Look at her. She...

Grrrrrr

Well, well, well.

Mighty Mira Clearwater needs some saving.

Lettie. What are you doing here?

Saving your pretty little fins.

Just you.

Don't you need your crew?

Didn't you hear? I'm flying solo now.

I don't care.

Step back. I'll get myself out.

And what? Let you save yourself so you can get all the glory.

Uh. Uh, not going to happen.

You see, Mira.

Now that it's just me, nothing is going to stand in my way from

being first.

Time for you to see a real hero in action.

What do you think of that?

I think we're both stuck in quicksand now.

Oh, I'm sorry.

I was so jealous of you.

I know!

You got to fly solo.

Well, you got your little crew.

(BOTH) Agghhhh!

Duh, duh, duh, duh.

Is that music?

That is my little crew.

# We are going to save you.

# That's what a team can do.

# We are stuck in quicksand.

# Reach out and take my hand.##

Got her. Back it up, BB.

Duh, duh, duh, duh, duh.

Whoa. Is that an official U.C. move?

See, Lettie, dance is the answer.

Okay, here it goes.

Thanks for the rescue.

Ugh...There, I said it.

Now let me get out of here before I say even more weird stuff.

I figured I've done all I can do in this sector.

So hope to steal another mission from you soon.

Later.

I don't think I like her.

I'm sorry for doubting you guys.

And?

And for being crazy competitive with Mira.

And?

And the training and the yelling and the making you feel bad and

the ditching you to fly solo.

Apology almost accepted.

Just one more thing.

(SINGING) Dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun

dun dun dun dun dun da da da da.

Big Blue en inglés - Frenemies

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Big Blue en inglés

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.

En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..

