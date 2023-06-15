Photo day disaster

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

(Excited shriek)

Lettie! You okay? What's wrong?

Commander Plink, tell 'em!

Congratulations everyone, you have been named...

'United Current Crew of the Year'!

(Cheering)

Is there a prize? Yes indeed.

The Big Blue's most famous photographer, Una Mementa,

will be taking your crew photo!

(ALL) Oooh!

All of her work capture's her subjects' true essence.

The photo will hang over Admiral Krill's desk for an entire year!

So make it perfect! Make it perfect.

Make it... perfect.

Ummmm, is she okay...?

Yep, we just need toooooooo...

Update her software! BEEP BEEP BOOP BEEP!

Byeeeee.

Lettie, I know how you get when it comes to crew photos.

But just remember things don't always have to be perfect.

I mean, I'm perfect but you know what I mean.

Yeah, Captain. We already won the award.

Who cares if there's a little smudge on your uniform.

Smudge?! That's it!

I'm changing. And getting a haircut.

And straightening my teeth.

There's not enough time!

Photo? How do I put this gently BB...

When it comes to crew photos, Lettie goes a bit...

Cuckoo?

Well... Cuckoo.

I mean... It's cuckoo.

She goes cuckoo. Okay, yes.

She goes cuckoo. She wants everything to be perfect.

But always finds something that's not quite right.

And then she tries to 'fix it'.

Which ends up making it worse

and creating something else that needs fixing.

That is totally untrue!

Not true, you say?

Remember when you said that Lemo couldn't blink until after the

picture was taken? That was a rough day.

I was blink free for nine hours.

You know my eyes still don't blink normally.

Pfft, that's one example.

And what about the time you said I had a hair out of place?

Can you imagine how much worse those pictures would have been

if I hadn't helped?

My hair never grew back!

Lettie, trust us.

We'll be ready for picture day, whenever it is.

We got this. I mean, I like it.

But it never grew back!

(Message alert)

It's from Commander Plink.

...read it in her voice.

Hiii, totally forgot to say Una Mementa will be taking the photo on

the Calypso. And she'll be there any minute.

It's another text from Plink.

It says: "I don't sound like that."

How did she do that... at least she didn't say the "P" word.

What word? Perfect.

Quick! This is our chance.

We need to escape now, it's perfect!

Perfect?! Listen up!

I want everyone in their crew formals for inspection.

This is not a drill! Go, go, GO!

This picture will be perfect.

No one will blink.

BB will be cute.

And there will be no hair out of place.

As I said before, I don't have any hair!

Okay, smiles.

Go big.

Bigger!

Not the best. But I'll take it.

Now to find that perfect pose!

Okay team, hope you've stretched.

Here we go.

Too pyramid.

Too robot.

Too much back!

Too much face!

Too weird. Aaaaaaand perfect.

Now, nobody move or breathe until the photographer arrives!

Fine. Breathe! Just don't move.

(Beeping)

Lemo!! What?

I ordered an ultimate burrito from Joe's.

It's on its way. I did not okay that.

I pre-ordered it this morning before you started acting all...

Acting all what?

Heh... Acting all...

su-per normal?

Heh.Heh.Heh. Should be here soon.

Well it won't be near your mouth anytime soon.

I agree with you, but it's him you've got to talk to.

Does anyone else have any more unexpected surprises to share?

Uh, I have this...

(Doorbell)

She's here!

Nobody move! Captain, it could be...

Nobody... But you asked if...

Moooooove.

Cuckoo.

Welcome to the Calypso! It is such and honour to... Huh?!!

Intruder alert! Hiii-yaa!

(Screams)

Captain-captain-captain, sooooo sorry, this is Jose.

He works for pen pal ink.

He refills my pen!

Thanks for the pen... pal.

A new pen full of uniform staining ink?

I'll hold on to that until after the photo shoot.

Captain, you have taken my hair but I won't let you take my lucky pen.

What gives?

I need it to check "crew of the year" off my to-do list.

You can do your to-do list after the photo.

You don't understand. I need my lucky pen.

Give it here. Give it back!

You'll get it back after the picture.

Nothing is going to ruin this picture.

Gah! Look what you made me do!

An ink stained sleeve!

You think Admiral Krill is impressed by ink stained sleeves?

Um, it's only semi-permanent ink, Captain.

It'll come out in a couple weeks.

(Doorbell)

What now, Jose... Huuuuhhh!!

Una Mementa! Una here.

You are lucky Una has made time in her busy schedule to capture your

essence. This way please.

After you. Always.

Unusual choice of art.

I love it.

Una very busy.

If picture takes longer than sand, then picture not worth taking.

Assuming picture present itself to Una.

If not, then no picture.

When sand goes, so does Una.

Understood? Yes, ma'am.

Remember, eyes open, looking straight ahead.

Power smiles.

Okay, go! We're ready.

Just take a million shots and one of them has to look good, right?

One million?

I laugh at you directly to your face!

Hahaha! I take one shot and one shot only.

If the shot comes to Una.

One shot?!

You dare question the art of Una.

Una needs only one shot because one shot is all Una needs.

Now, on three say 'Seaweed'!

One, two... Stop!

We're not ready.

What? We're totally ready.

Nope, something's off.

That's for sure.

Freddie, it's your shell.

It's so dull.

Didn't you shine it?!

I was supposed to shine my shell?!

Go shine it!!

(Doorbell)

My burrito! Be right back!

You wouldn't dare.

Pfft, I can out run sand.

Ha! No one can out run the sand.

Ha-Haaaaa! My burrito...

Keep the change. Whoa!

Joe's Ultimate Burrito.

Exploding with flavour.

I've been waiting to try this.

Gimme that!

Give! It! Back! No!

Why is it moving? Is it alive?!

It's under extreme flavour pressure.

That's why it's important to eat it right away.

The flavour explosion waits for no one Lettie!

You'll get it back after the photo.

But my burrito!

No buts. I'll just keep it safe until we're finished.

It'll be fine.

Now, everybody pose and...

Where's Freddie?!

Okay, we're ready.

This is the crew of the year?

Just take the picture!!!

Ow! Is everything okay?

(Gasp)

Ehh, I've seen worse.

Freddie, your shell is too slippery!

But you told me to shine it.

Oh no... Nooooooo!!

This is all my fault, isn't it?

(ALL) Welllllllllllll... I'm the one ruining the pictures

by freaking out and demanding perfection.

I should've trusted you guys more.

You're the crew of the year.

You should take the picture without me.

(ALL) Not a chance. No way.

Group hug!

Thanks guys, you're the best.

Okay Una, take the picture.

Oh no! She's gone.

Una! Una wait! Aren't you gonna take our picture?

Una already took photo and is now leaving crazy ship.

You already took the photo?!

When?? When sand done.

Una done. Pretty sure Una explained this earlier.

Farewell Burrito Girl. Una, out.

Ugghhh....

Today's the big day, crew.

We're revealing your photo!

Yay... Cap'n, being heroes is dirty work.

Sometimes you gotta get messy.

Yeah, and remember, the picture doesn't matter.

It's what it represents that matters.

And besides, it's only in the Admiral's office.

No big deal. After all, how many people are gonna see it there?

Well, actually, Admiral Krill loved the shot so much...

he said it was fantastic seeing the Calypso Crew in action.

He said it was perfect.