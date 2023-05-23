A royal mistake

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
Mine, mine...
(Music)
(SPEAKER) Attention, United current ship.
You are surrounded by order of the king.
We demand you hand over the pearl at once.
Mine!
(Music)
Mine.
(Dramatic music)
(Whistle)
Captain Lettie.
I heard you got into hot water with the Pufferians.
Come on. The Big Blue isn't that big.
Listen, these Bavarian dudes are no joke.
Well, they're ruled by this nasty ball of fish scales, king puppy
pants. And he really likes his pearls.
Unfortunately, he doesn't care.
He's captured every U.C. ship
in his sea bed and won't return them until he gets it back.
(Music)
Yes. So don't blow this.
If puffy pants gets angrier, we can say bye bye to all our ships,
including the Calypso.
We've so got this.
Mine, mine, mine, mine.
Mine, mine.
Not mine.
(Scary music)
(Thunder)
See you.
How dare you?
Follow.
(Bubbles)
(Music)
Hi, fishies.
(Slurp)
(Slurp)
What do you want?
I'm in the middle of deciding how to destroy all your ships.
Mine.
(GASP)
Not mine.
(BOTH) Phew!
Mine? - A gift is not going to make up for
stealing my pearl.
Puffiness. We just wanted to turn that frown upside down.
Huh? What is this?
Oh, of course.
Uh huh.
This hat pleases me.
That's not a...
Dang, you look good.
I feel good.
The United Current and the Kingdom of Puffaria shall remain friends.
Release the U.S.
ships. Goodbye and good riddance.
(Bang)
I bet we get badges for rescuing our ships from being destroyed.
(Music)
Mine. (BOTH) Agh!
The King's Pearl, Not mine.
Honest people would honestly do in this situation.
(Bubbles)
(Music)
(Tango music)
Hey, that's not funny.
Let's get him.
Don't mention it.
It's a nice kid.
Thieves!
I knew I shouldn't have let myself be blinded by your fancy gift hat.
(ANGRY) That's it.
The Puffarians and the United Current are no longer at peace.
Seize the U.C.
ships at once.
I should puff you up until you're so puffed up that you'll be unable
to unpuff yourselves.
Not mine.
- Yes. Well, finally, something we can agree on.
(Enchanting music)
Not mine.
His.
You're a strange little fish.
Baby has shown me the error of my ways.
They may make for great bowling balls, but...
Those pearls don't belong to me.
Not mine.
Not mine either.
(Bang)
I'm keeping the hat, though.
Calypso. I am happy to report our
friendship with the Pufferians is back on.
I just got this lovely hat from the king as a thank you.
What do you think?
Ha! Gotcha.
Hahaha. Keep up the good work.
(GASP)
Mine!
Bacon Berry!
Big Blue en inglés
46 Episodios
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..