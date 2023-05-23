A royal mistake

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Lemo. What did you do to make that climb so angry?

Mine, mine...

Maybe you should stop blaming me and start going faster.

(Music)

Don't worry, little bro.

Taking evasive measures.

Oh, yeah.

Captain Lettie saves the day.

(SPEAKER) Attention, United current ship.

You are surrounded by order of the king.

We demand you hand over the pearl at once.

What? We don't have any pearl.

Mine!

Oh, Kelp!

(Music)

Um. Hello, Pufferians...

uh, just busy with something!

Be right with you.

Bacon Berry. What were you thinking?

Mine.

We're the ones who better start thinking! These Pufferians dudes are

no joke. Aside from being kind of funny looking.

Lemo's right. I once heard they puffed up a guy until he got so

puffed up that they were unable to unpuff him.

He was forever puffed.

(Dramatic music)

What does that even mean?

No idea.

(Whistle)

But it sounds terrible.

I better call this in.

Calypso calling Commander Plank.

Captain Lettie.

I heard you got into hot water with the Pufferians.

How did you know?

Come on. The Big Blue isn't that big.

Listen, these Bavarian dudes are no joke.

I said that. I did too.

Well, they're ruled by this nasty ball of fish scales, king puppy

pants. And he really likes his pearls.

BB brought it on board.

We had no idea it was his.

It was a mistake.

Unfortunately, he doesn't care.

He's captured every U.C. ship

in his sea bed and won't return them until he gets it back.

Aggghhhh! What do we do?

Ehem...

I mean, whatever do you suggest, Commander?

Return the pearl and turn his frown upside down by bringing him a

top secret UC Level Five Armistice canister.

As a gesture of peace.

I'm sending it now.

(Music)

So it's a happy basket.

Yes. So don't blow this.

If puffy pants gets angrier, we can say bye bye to all our ships,

including the Calypso.

You can count on us, Commander.

We've so got this.

Mine, mine, mine, mine.

Calypso out!

Mine, mine.

Looks like you might need a little help with "mine and not mine".

Not mine.

Okay, everybody stay cool as a sea cucumber.

How bad could this place be?

(Scary music)

(Thunder)

Ohhhhhh!

Well, that didn't last long.

We'll wait on the ship.

See you.

Remember, nobody do anything to make them grumpy.

What up, my guppies?

Fist bump?

How dare you?

Armistice canister for the king?

I mean, happy basket.

Follow.

Who doesn't like a fist bump?

(Bubbles)

(Music)

Hi, fishies.

(Slurp)

Your most...

(Slurp)

What do you want?

I'm in the middle of deciding how to destroy all your ships.

Your most royal puffiness.

On behalf of the United Current, we give you this wonderful gift as

a sign of our friendship.

Give him the gift.

I thought you had it.

I'm pretty sure you have it.

Mine.

(GASP)

Not mine.

(BOTH) Phew!

Good job. Sea squirt.

Mine? - A gift is not going to make up for

stealing my pearl.

No, Your Pokiness.

Puffiness. We just wanted to turn that frown upside down.

Huh? What is this?

Oh, of course.

Uh huh.

This hat pleases me.

That's not a...

A bad look for you.

Dang, you look good.

I feel good.

The United Current and the Kingdom of Puffaria shall remain friends.

Release the U.S.

ships. Goodbye and good riddance.

(Bang)

Oh, yeah. Mission success.

I bet we get badges for rescuing our ships from being destroyed.

You mean almost being destroyed?

Key word. Almost.

(Music)

And can you believe our girl?

She was all like, not mine.

I know, right?

We are so proud of you.

See, BB.Now you learned a good lesson on what's mine and not mine.

Mine. (BOTH) Agh!

The King's Pearl, Not mine.

We're so dead.

We can't just give the pearl back.

Then the king Will know we took it.

Look, this is an honest mistake, so we'll do it.

Honest people would honestly do in this situation.

Panic?

No. We'll break into the castle and slip the pearl back before anyone

knows it's gone.

To the throne room.

(Bubbles)

(Music)

Mine. You don't know where the throne room is, do you?

I got this.

It's right here.

(Tango music)

Here. Catch.

I don't want it.

Tell that to them.

We got to shake these guys.

There's no way I'm letting them puff us up.

That's it. Here, hold my pearl.

Wait. What?

Stop. You guys want to hear a joke?

You guys are so unpuffy that when it comes to puffiness, you are the

least puffy in all of Puffaria.

Hey, that's not funny.

Let's get him.

Now. That is funny.

Guys, I was just joking.

Look, you're great at puffing up.

One last thing. Do you guys happen to know the way to the throne room?

Thanks.

Don't mention it.

It's a nice kid.

Come on. The throne room's this way.

If you'd given me two more seconds, I would have found it.

Okay. Lemo. Put this on the throne and let's get out of here.

Thieves!

Hey, Your Prickliness.

Puffiness.

How's it puffing?

I knew I shouldn't have let myself be blinded by your fancy gift hat.

It's actually a basket.

(ANGRY) That's it.

The Puffarians and the United Current are no longer at peace.

Seize the U.C.

ships at once.

Oh.

Wait. We didn't mean to steal it.

Honest. Bacon Berry took your pearl by accident, and we were just

trying to put it back before anyone noticed.

She was also the one who had the pearl in the first place.

Huh. I guess she loves pearls as much as you do.

I should puff you up until you're so puffed up that you'll be unable

to unpuff yourselves.

I still don't know what that means, but it sounds bad.

Not mine.

- Yes. Well, finally, something we can agree on.

(Enchanting music)

She can talk to clams.

Better write that down.

Not mine.

His.

You're a strange little fish.

Baby has shown me the error of my ways.

They may make for great bowling balls, but...

Those pearls don't belong to me.

Not mine.

And the U.C.

ships, sir?

Not mine either.

(Bang)

Yes.

I'm keeping the hat, though.

Deal. Really?

Now we're fist bumping?

Sure glad we got all those pearls back to their rightful owners.

You got it, baby bro.

Hey, it's the U.C.

Calypso. I am happy to report our

friendship with the Pufferians is back on.

I just got this lovely hat from the king as a thank you.

What do you think?

Um, Commander.

That's not a hat.

Ha! Gotcha.

Hahaha. Keep up the good work.

(GASP)

Mine!

Bacon Berry!