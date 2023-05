Baby bro no more

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Woohoo! All right!

It's your birthday baby bro!

Oh, I can't wait to see what you've got whipped up

for my super special day

Lay it on me, Captain Sister.

We got everything for your traditional Lemo birthday party.

Ya, Lettie?

We got the balloons. Your favorite party favors.

Um, about that...

Ooh! Pin the horn on the narwhal!

But first, a slideshow of your past birthdays.

I was thinking, now that I'm double dig...

Hit it Bacon Berry!

(ALL) Awwww...

Oh, come on!

Are all the slides gonna be like this?

(Laughter)

Gah!!

I'm done!

This was the worst party ever.

What's gotten into him?

I guess it's a no to his rainbow robot kelp cake?

Hey Lemo, where'd you go?

Didn't you enjoy your party?

It was a great party... for babies.

Does that mean you don't want your present?

Well, if you insist...

(BOTH) A Lil' Buddy Smartwatch!

Uh huh!

It has a sleepy time nap chime, baby sing along and it even has a

crawl away alarm which allows me to track your every crawl...

I mean...

Your moves. You've been asking for it

for your birthday every year for years.

Do you love it?

Kinda hard to put my feelings into words.

But... I thought you wanted it.

Okay. Look Lettie, I appreciate everything you do for my birthday

and all, but now that I'm older, can you please treat me like it?

Sure thing.

Thank you.

Looks like it's past your bedtime.

Have you brushed your teeth yet?

Yes Lettie. You don't have to remind me anymore.

Did you floss?

I was so just about to do that.

Oh, really Lettie?

A Lil' Buddy Smartwatch.

I'm too old to like dumb things for little kids.

Happy birthday Lemo.

Ooh, nice. Red balloons are my favorite.

Ahhhh! This is what I'm talking about.

It's just...

things are different now.

I'm almost grown up.

No longer am I Lemo, the child.

But lemo the man.

(BB giggles)

Forget it. No one's going to see me as anything other than a kid.

Wait a minute.

Maybe I just need to start looking my age.

Lemo? Is that you?

Yes it is Frederic.

Your old pal Lemo.

Um, what's on your face?

Do you not know what you're referring to Phillip?

He's referring to that fuzzy sea cucumber under your nose.

Ohh, you mean my moustache?

I'm older, and this is my new look.

Drink it in.

Whoa! Last night's fortune cookie predicted we would cross paths with

a little moustached man.

Huh, sounds accurate to me.

And that he would put us in horrible danger.

Well, I hope we don't meet that guy.

Anyway, this moustache man needs his morning cup of joe.

(Slurps)

Aaahhh...

You don't drink coffee.

I do now.

Delicious.

Okay...

Hey-hey Calypso.

Hi, Commander. What can we do for you today?

We've been sending probes into a remote part of the Big Blue,

and we keep losing contact.

Think you, guys can secure the perimeter

until we figure out what's up.

I'll be sending you the coordinates now.

Wait a minute!

This is in the Razor Coral Forest.

What's the Razor Coral Forest?

It's a forest full of coral so sharp that it can puncture the metal hull

of a ship like soft cheese.

Sorry, I skipped lunch.

Be careful, everyone!

So, uh, is anyone else terrified beyond belief?

Come on, guys. Don't be scared.

We just have to...

I'm not scared.

And I'm not a baby.

Ooookay...

Do you want me to clean that?

Hey-hey again!

I just wanted to remind you to keep your distance when you arrive at the

mission site. That place is super dangerous.

There is a massive drop.

Um, I think you got a little something on your lip there, Lemo.

It's a moustache!

It means I'm not a baby!

Wow! Lemo sure is sore about this whole age thing.

I am sore! And from now on, it's Mister Lemo to all of you!

Dee-licious!

Um, is everything okay, Captain?

No worries, Commander.

I'll have a word with him.

He's probably just going through a phase.

This is not a phase, BB.

I'm older now.

I'm not a baby.

BB baby.

That's right. You're a baby.

Lemo, big baby.

No, I'm not!

Look at my moustache.

Big baby moustache.

Ugh, it's hopeless.

Everyone's always going to see me as a little kid.

When you're older, you can do anything.

Stay up all night, eat your lunch for breakfast, and watch all the

scary movies you want, like "Bloodthirsty Barnacles from Below".

Okay, maybe not that one, too scary.

I just can't understand why Lettie treats me like a baby.

If only there was a way I could show her that I'm not.

That's it! I have to do something brave, like solve the mystery of the

missing probes all by myself.

Put the coffee on BB.

It's go time!

Lemo, check it out!

Welcome to the Razor Coral Forest.

I mean, Mister Lemo.

Thank you.

Oh, my!

It's... it's terrifying!

Is it scary? Heh-heh...

Well, I didn't notice.

(Flash of lightning)

Aaahh! Wasn't me... that was Phil.

Let's anchor here and take some readings

so we know what we're dealing with.

Great idea!

You... I mean we, should definitely stay here.

BB, come too.

No, no, no, BB. You stay here.

I have to solve the mystery of the Razor Coral Forest by myself.

You understand, don't you?

Thanks BB.

Baby bro, where are you?

We have a special job for you.

I'd better go.

Ooh, I almost forgot.

Can't be wearing this.

Looks way better on you.

(BB giggles)

Mister Lemo will return!

This place isn't so scary.

And once everyone hears I did this by myself,

it'll be no more baby bro.

Just me, Mister Lemo, on a mission to solve the mystery of the

missing probes.

What? No!

Go deeper. Go! Lousy childproof buoyancy tubes.

I won't be needing you where I'm going.

Ha! Yes!

Genius move, Mister Lemo, popping those tubes.

Ugghh! Coffee!

Mmm. Sweet seaberry blast.

Now that's the stuff.

(Slurps)

(Ambient music)

Whoa! Look at that giant hole.

Maybe that's where all the missing probes went.

Well, only one way to find out.

Probe away!

Okay...

That was cuckoo!

But now that I know what's happening to the probes, I can get out of here

and be a hero.

I'm not moving. Why am I not moving? Uh-oh! Aaahh!

Has anyone seen Lemo?

According to the watch I gave him, he should be right...

Here?

BB? Where's Lemo?

Outside.

Oh, man! I never should have done this on my own.

What was I thinking?

Okay, what would Mister Lemo do?

I told you it was dangerous.

Not helping, Mister Lemo!

(Grouper growls)

Nooooooo!!

Lettie!

Hang on Lemo!

We got you!

What were you thinking?

I'm sorry!

I Never should have gone in there on my own.

I just wanted to prove to everyone that I wasn't a baby.

Aw, I'm the one...

Can we do this after we're outta this place?!

Right! Hang on!

I can't pull him in!

It wants us for lunch!

Freddie, we need more power!

Engie says she can't go any faster!

There is no more power!

We're gonna be sucked inside that grouper!

Just like my fortune cookie said would happen!

Hang on. It's eating the probes.

Lettie, launch your probes!

Come on! Let's do it!

I don't know what you're planning, but here it goes!

(ALL) Woohoo!

We're free!

Just like my other fortune cookie said would happen!

Phil, how many fortune cookies did you eat?

Calypso! Are you okay?

We just got readings of a bunch of probes going off-line all at once!

We're fine. The mystery of the Razor Coral Forest has been solved,

and it's all thanks to Lemo!

Really? You went into the Razor Coral Forest by yourself?

It was no biggie.

You could have been hurt!

And furthermore, do you have any idea how much those probes cost?!

Uh... can't hear you...

going through a super magnetic current.

(Fake static sounds)

Gotta go! Love you, bye!

Well, that's that.

Who's up for coffee?

How about seaberry juice instead?

You know, Lemo. You don't have to act older.

Just enjoy being you.

Yeah, I guess you're right.

Here, hold onto my moustache.

I don't think I need it just yet.

You got it baby bro!

Now, let's dig into some of my birthday cake.

(Freddie gulps)

Wait... So you did want the cake?

Awkward!

Happy birthday, Lemo!

(Laughter)