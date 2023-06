Better never than late

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Come on Lemo!

Lettie wait!

Hurry!

Let's go!

Slow down Lettie!

Hold that elevator!

Whoops, sorry Remo.

I know you're getting an award for being on time and all, but did we

really have to come nine hours early?

Yes. It is a part of my commitment to earliness.

And nothing, not even you, my dear brother, can ruin this.

Check it out... I'm making elevator music!

Any requests?

What did you do?

What did you do?!

I guess the elevator isn't a fan of the classics.

It decided to break down on us.

We seem to be, uh, stuck.

Stuck? Lemo, how could you do this to me?

Will you just relax.

We have plenty of time, remember?

We're nine hours early.

Wrong. We are now only eight hours, fifty-two minutes early.

We can't be late.

Call for help, please.

Heelllpppppp!!

I meant use the phone.

Ohhh. That makes much more sense.

It's ringing.

Hello?

Remo, thank goodness.

It's me, Lemo.

Y'know, the really handsome science guy who took your job once.

Oh, and I kind of body checked you into the wall five minutes ago?

From the Calypso.

Yeah, exactly.

That Lemo! Hello?

Remo? The line went dead.

I'll just try him again.

It's ringing.

Wow, we made great time.

And somehow we beat the Captain by taking the stairs.

Told ya it'd be fun.

And we're the first ones here too.

Looks great in here.

And there's Commander Plink's famous snack table.

BB hungry!

Freddie hungry too.

No, no, no!

We need to wait until the ceremony starts.

Okay, we won't touch it.

We won't touch it with our hands...

This is so like you.

You're always trying to sabotage me.

What? That's totally not true.

What about when I built you a robot to make your life easier.

And remind me how that turned out?

As Captain of the Calypso, I demand you all stand down.

Right. That did happen, didn't it?

Okay, well, what about the time you asked me to get flowers?

Uh, never mind.

That didn't end well either.

Ha, what about...

Forget it. Fine, I guess I mess up a lot when we're together.

But I don't mean to.

Uh, what are you doing?

You said it yourself: you mess up when we're together.

So now, we're apart.

My side, your side?

Has the elevator always been this small?

Are the walls closing in on me?

I wish.

MmmMmmm... Salty kelp, crispy bun.

Let's dig in BB.

Nothing like that first bite of a perfect sandwich.

Oh, no, no!

Ahhhh! Ohhhh!

Freddie, you need to wait until the ceremony begins and everyone is here

before having the first bite.

Not you too!

Control yourselves!

BB, let's go.

I'm so thirsty...

Too bad. There's no way you're drinking anything.

This will remain a dry elevator.

Sadly, I agree. I'm hungry.

I'm kind of hungry, too.

I was saving my appetite for Commander Plink's famous snack table

at the award ceremony.

I hope the legends are true...

But we're going to miss out on it.

Because, y'know...

You got us stuck in an elevator!

Ummm, Lettie?

What?

You're crossing the line.

Yeesh, I said I was sorry.

Actually, you didn't.

Well, if you feel that way, then I guess you won't want some of my

backup emergency snack supply.

Which I'm happy to share...

With Merlin.

Seriously? Your pet sea slug?

Technically, he likes to think of me as his pet, but, yeah.

I'd share it with you too. But, you know,

wrong side of the line and all.

Shhhh!!!

Don't shush me.

I can talk on my side if I want.

No, listen.

Ya, I'll drop by your office in about 20 minutes.

I just need to finish my morning workout routine.

It's Commander Plink.

She can rescue us!

Help! We're stuck,

Commander!

It's no use. We're going to be in here forever.

The coast is clear BB. No sign of Phil.

Let's dig in

Wait a sec.

Merlin can get help!

Yep. We'll be here forever.

Go boy. Get help! Slime like the wind.

Oh, it's the Captain takes much longer,

I might have to sneak a snack.

Way ahead of ya, pal.

Hello.

This is a bad idea, Lemo.

Trust me, I know what I'm doing.

I had a video game just like this once.

And besides, there's no such thing as a bad idea.

Gonna have to disagree there.

Yeah, well, the point is, I don't always ruin things, and

sometimes I even make them better.

(Screams)

Make it stopppppp!!

Yes!

Ha ha! Lemo you did it again.

Aw, Kelp.

Yep. You did it again.

Hey, at least I tried something.

Yes, you did.

And that's the problem.

You're always trying some goofy, harebrained Lemo scheme, and it

always ends up getting us in trouble.

Mostly me!

How long have we been in here?

The ceremony is going to start soon.

I can't believe I'm going to be late to receive the Punctuality

Award. This is maybe the most humiliated I've ever been.

What? No way!

You've been way more humiliated than that.

What about the time I swapped your toothpaste with a prank one, and

then you were interviewed on TV, and your mouth was all gross and

frothy and um...

Never mind.

Uh, I'm going to take a nap, and hopefully, when I wake up, this

horrible nightmare will be over.

I wish I knew why you always do this to me, Lemo.

I'm not trying to.

Lettie, Lettie.

Lettie, wake up!

It's award time!

Am I dreaming?

Not exactly.

And now, invisible guests of the stuck elevator, I present to you,

our honouree of the night, Captain Lettie of the Calypso.

Woooo!

You did all this for me?

Yep. The decorations were the hardest part.

I got a lot of paper cuts on my tongue, biting them into shape.

I made it for you.

Okay, thanks.

Speech! Speech Speech!

This is really nice, Lemo.

I can see you put in a lot of work here.

All to make me feel better.

Do you feel better?

A little.

Honored guests.

Okay... Lemo.

Yo, that's me!

They say time is precious.

That's why I insist on being early for everything, so as to not waste

anyone's time.

But today, thanks to my brother, I had nothing but time.

Even though he drives me up the wall, I wouldn't want to be stuck in

an elevator with anyone else.

So really, who cares if I'm late for the Punctuality award.

Lettie, I'm sorry for all this mess.

(Ding)

Hi, Merlin told us you were stuck.

Way to go, Merlin!

I can't believe it.

It actually worked!

We're free!

And the best part is,

there's still two minutes until the award ceremony!

Come on, Captain.

Let's go get you that award.

Great! But first, the washroom.

(Applause)

I'd like to start with thanking everyone for being here this

evening. As if receiving this award for punctuality wasn't exciting

enough. I also received this second award.

I couldn't be more honored.

Second award?

Uh, that's the elevator phone.

Thank you all.

(Applause)

Hey, who ate all the snacks?

Please. No more talking about snacks.

(BB Burps)