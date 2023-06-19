Dodge bubble

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Who's a good Engie, you are.

(Grumbles)

Time for lunch! Oh no!

I forgot to bring you something for lunch.

How about a nice bubble for your fuel cells.

I'll be right back, don't go anywhere!

(Whistling)

Oooh. Hel-lo!

A seaweed schnitzel sandwich on a sesame bun slathered in spicy kelp

sauce!? Who's a good sandwich?

You are. I'm sure Freddie won't mind me taking a itty-bitty bite of

his sandwich. He probably won't even notice...

WHOOOAAAAAAAA!!!! My sandwich!

(Music)

Whoa...!

Guys! Guys! You gotta see this!

Hey! What gives?

It's Freddie. He wants you to think he's all laidback and chill but the

truth is he's secretly a dodgebubble champion!

Check out this old broadcast I found!

Legends of extreme dodgebubble.

Dodging like an eel.

Catching like a clam.

Throwing like an octopus.

They call him... the Dodgefather.

The Dodgefather showed no mercy on the courts of Neptune Beach.

Then one day out of nowhere the undefeated champ quit, leaving

the sport at the height of his success.

The player known as the Dodgefather has never been seen again.

Crazy, right?

There's gotta be a mistake.

There's no way that can be...

Me? Oh yeah.

That's me. I was the Dodgefather.

Haven't heard that name in a while.

How come you never told us you were the best dodgebubble player ever!

You never asked. Also, that was a long time ago...

those days are way behind me, where they belong.

Besides, I have more important things to think about now...

...like tickle time!

(Giggles)

This is nuts!

Who walks away from a sport when they're at the top of their game?!

Poor Freddie, he must feel sad that he stopped playing.

(Giggling)

No, no stop! I can't take it.

Um, are you sure about that?

He seems pretty happy.

Everybody knows that laughter is a cry for help!

He was the world's greatest Dodgebubble player!

We need to get Freddie back in the game...

and I know just the way.

(Music)

Uhh, what are we doing here?

We're having a beach day!

Fun in the sun for the Calypso Crew!

Wait! Is this Neptune Beach?

Isn't this where the legendary Dodgefather played?

It was.

Well would you look at that!

It's Freddie! Look how famous you were!

That's not me. That's the Dodgefather.

Which is you.

Not anymore. When I play dodgebubble, I change.

You mean like, into athletic wear, so you don't chafe?

Yes. But also, I change when my competitive side comes out...

and oh boy, you wouldn't like it when I change.

Aw, come on Freddie, how about one quick dodgebubble game?

No, no! I shouldn't even touch that thing.

You can show us all your legendary skills!

Aaahhh!!

Well, well, well. If it isn't the return of the Dodgefather himself.

We've been waiting for you.

Oh, hi Suzanne. Nice to see you again.

Sorry, but I don't play anymore.

Awww... That's too bad because we're looking for another shot at

the Dodgefather. You made our lives miserable, always having to

live in your shadow.

Look-look-look, obviously Freddie doesn't want to play.

And we don't want any trouble so we're just going to go.

It was nice meeting you.

No one's leaving until we get our rematch.

Play us Dodgefather!

We're gonna mop the floor with you.

Hey, back off! You can't talk to our friend like that.

Why not? What are you gonna do about it?

Play us? You're on!

Lemo, this is a bad idea.

Dodgebubble matches are kinda hardcore.

And these guys are one of the toughest teams in the league.

Don't worry, I got this.

You just made a big mistake, messing with the Calypso Crew!

Take this!

Uh-oh. You're not going to like what's coming up next.

(Dramatic music)

Welcome back, Dodgefather.

I'll see you in the final.

That was amazing!

Enough talk. I need to get my game on.

(Whistle)

(Action music)

Oh yeah!

That's how the Calypso Crew rolls!

Next!

(Whistle)

Oh yeah, woohoo! Ooh! Next!

(Whistle)

Broadside him, laddies!

(Boom)

(Crash)

We surrender!

You win! Now bring me Suzanne.

Boom! Oh ya! The finals.

Nobody can beat us!

Whaddya mean, "us?"

(Spaghetti western music)

Beat me if you can...

...survive if I let you!

We never finished the match.

We've waited a long time for this.

Enough talk. Let's get this done.

Starfish make it count.

(Crowd gasp)

Quad Bubble!

AHHHHHH!

You gonna say it?

Fine. Don't mess with the Dodgefather.

I didn't quite hear that.

(Feebback)

Don't mess with the Dodgefather.

You heard that folks.

No one messes with the Dodgefather!

Uh, is it just me or is Freddie not acting like Freddie?

You're right! Now he's acting like a winner.

Time for a recharge.

All this winning is making me thirsty.

Okay, this might be bad.

I'll talk to him.

(Intense music)

So, Freddie...

Dodgefather.

Dodgefather, right, listen: this has been fun but we

really need to get back to our jobs with the UC.

No chance. I'm not leaving this town until someone beats me,

and that's never gonna happen.

Not leaving?! We have to leave!

I can't go to the bathroom unless it's on the ship!

Look, maybe it's not as bad as we think it is.

Time to turn some guppies into chum.

This is horrible! I just wanted Freddie to get back in the game,

but he was right: I don't like the Dodgefather!

We all want the old Freddie back.

So what's the plan?

We find a team that can burst his bubble.

But how? He's unbeatable!

The Dodgefather has no weaknesses!

Maybe not. But Freddie does...

Okay, I'm here.

Where's the team that thinks that they can beat the Dodgefather?

Yo Dodgefather! We're right here!

What are you doing here?

Get off my court! You cannot beat the Dodgefather!

Maybe, but I also know that the real Freddie would never let

dodgebubble get between him and his friends...

(Growl)

My court is no place for inspirational speeches!

Get out!

(Crowd booing)

The plan isn't working!

I give up!

I regret everything...

If you give up now, maybe I'll go easy on you.

Bring it on!

(Crowd cheers)

(Music)

Nice. You almost made me break a sweat,

and now I'm warmed up.

You weren't warmed up?!

(Growl)

You're out!

I win!

Not yet. We still have one player left.

Bacon Berry?

Hiiii...

(Gasps)

I will destroy you!

(Dramatic music)

Sorry that I beamed you with dodgebubbles, everyone.

My old competitive side took over again.

No Freddie, I should have listened to you when you said you didn't

want to play anymore.

Yeah, the old me would have never let anything stand in my way of

victory... But the new me knows that I'm a winner just for hanging

out with you all!

I knew the real Freddie would come through and do

the right thing. He cut it a little close though.

Well this has shown me one thing...

My days of being the Dodgefather are over for good.

The Dodgefather will never play again.

You know what that means? We can go back to our real passion:

Competitive knitting!

Yeah, we gotta go.

Slip stitch, pearl one.

So Freddie, is there anything else from your past

we should know about?

Nothing comes to mind!

(Saxophone music)