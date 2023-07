Captain Lemo

♪ I said we’re ♪ ♪ divin' deep down. ♪

♪ Gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ There’s a deep ocean world, ♪

♪ waiting to be discovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ A sea to see, ♪

♪ secrets to be uncovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

(engine revving)

Lettie...

Hang on, BB. This is going to be fun.

(engine revving)

Ah!!

Don't worry. I got this.

(engine revving)

(engine revving)

Is that the best you got?

(engine revving)

(calebratory sounds)

Yeah, I did it!

Big deal. It was just a simulation.

I've been working all year

to get my level ten captain badge.

It's not easy.

Come on. Do this. Do that. That's an order.

Anybody can do it.

Oh, really? Care to try?

(music)

Nothing to it, huh?

(intro music)

(music)

Well, I'm off to my piloting test.

- Go, Lettie. - You can do it.

- Go, sis. - Oh, thanks, guys.

I'll only be gone for one hour. Wish me luck.

Hold it. Aren't you forgetting something?

Um. Nope.

I think I have everything.

You didn't put anyone in charge.

It's protocol.

Since when do you follow protocol?

He's right, Captain.

Article three, section nine of the UC handbook.

"If the captain leaves the ship,

another crew member must be left in charge."

You're right.

I do need to leave someone in charge.

Okay. Phil, you're captain.

Uh...

Me? The captain?

I'm not really suited for...

I failed captaincy in... In... Oh...

Fine. Freddie, you're captain.

Captain? Mind if I sleep on that?

(snoring)

I guess I don't have a choice.

Okay. You can be captain.

Yes! I finally get to be captain!

Temporary captain.

That means don't sit in my chair.

Don't touch the controls.

Just follow the rules and wait until I get back.

You have my word that I'll be the bestest captain ever.

You can count on me, Captain Lemo.

Yes. I can count on you to do something Lemo-y.

Let me take care of something on the bridge first.

Then you can be in charge.

In charge, Captain.

Temporary captain.

(animated music)

Alright, team, we've got our objective.

Hold down the fort and secure the perimeter.

Be prepared for anything.

Um... I thought Lettie said to stay put and do nothing.

You gotta read between the lines, dude.

That's why I'm captain.

Oh!!

A good captain can't sit back and do nothing.

We need to get into ship-shape.

Freddie, in order to improve efficiency,

we need you to move faster.

I like... Faster showers, faster naps!

Faster everything!

Shoes with wheels on them?

What will you think of next, Lemo?

- And Phil. - Yes, Captain.

I need you to study up on whale dialects.

Never know when we might pass

through the narwhal kingdom again.

Yes, Captain. Whoops. Sorry. I mean.

(WHALE SOUNDS)

Yep. Whatever that means.

Carry on, Phil.

This is easier than I thought.

(glorious music)

One little sit won't hurt.

Lettie say no.

Hey, I'm not going to touch anything.

Besides, where else would the captain sit

but the captain's seat?

You can't fight logic, BB.

Oh, yeah, this is the life.

Hyperdrive activated.

Plotting random course.

Hyperdrive? Oh, barnacles!

The crayon is in the fridge.

(WHALE NOISES)

Aaaaaahhh!!

Ouch!

(animated music)

Weeee!!

What do I do? What do I do? What do I do?

(bubbling)

(beeping)

Ouch!

Oh, gross!

Congratulations, Captain Johansen.

You have proven to be exceptionally skilled.

At failing.

(SOBS)

Yeesh. That poor guy.

I sure hope I don't get Inspector Hammer.

He's the worst.

Aaaahh!! Inspector Hammer.

Uh... Captain Lettie reporting for level ten pilot tests, sir.

Great day for a nice, fun drive.

Beep, beep. Huh?

Okay. Let us begin with...

Yes, I am so ready to do.

A full review of the operating manual.

Freddie!! Phil!!

Anybody help!

What's happening?

(WHALE SOUNDS)

Calypso will self-destruct in five minutes.

What?

It just means that the Calypso will self-destruct

in five minutes.

That's what I heard.

Yeah, I got it, Freddie.

Now tell me how to shut it off.

Wish I could,

but you need to input the command in whale dialect.

Phil, looks like you're up, buddy.

Are you kidding? I'm not even past lesson three.

I barely know how to ask for permission to use the bathroom.

Captain Lemo. I think it's time to call Captain Lettie.

I can't do that. She's in the middle of her test.

Oh, this is bad.

But I suppose it could be worse.

Prepare yourself for worse. Look!!

(dramatic music)

Whale traffic!!

(calm music)

And we'll make a dive

right over here.

(dramatic music)

(screaming)

We can't control the ship. What do we do?

Danger. Danger.

Oh, Kelp.

Sure is a fun day for a drive, isn't it?

So you think driving is fun, do you?

I'm the captain. Everybody relax.

- Aaaahhh!! - I said relax!

Phil, you got to try and warn the whales.

(WHALE SOUNDS)

Either I said move out of the way or pass the hot sauce.

(tense music)

Ahhhhh!!!

(engine revving)

Inspector, I don't mean to be rude,

but could we go a bit faster, please?

Certainly... Not.

(ALL) Aaaaahhh!!1

Okay, I admit it.

I'm a terrible captain.

That's why I order Phil to be captain.

What? Me? No way.

You have to.

You can't refuse a direct order from a captain.

Fine. Now that I'm captain, I order Lemo to be captain.

You can't do that.

- Can too. - Cannot.

- Can too. - Cannot.

Guys. Why don't we ask the real captain?

Huh? What does that mean?

Huh!!

Lettie's test ship!

We're heading straight for it!

No, no, no. I'm going to ruin Lettie's test and crash us all.

Don't forget she told you, don't touch anything.

Don't sit in her seat and don't move the ship.

Thanks, Phil.

Oh... Why did she leave me in charge?

I would have never left me in charge!

If it makes you feel better,

I would never have left you in charge either.

Neither would I.

At least we're all on the same page now.

Let's go not get Lettie mad at us.

(ALL) Aye, aye, Captain.

(calm music)

Maybe I could show you a double barrel roll.

Ooh. Or a triple.

Your eyes will pop to the side of your head on a triple roll.

(scribbling)

Oh, right. Sorry.

I'm so gonna fail.

Are you sure about this?

Of course not.

But if we hit the port side hard enough,

the ship might change direction.

- Might? - Go!!!

Aaaaaahhh!

What was that?!

(music)

What are you doing!

(crushing)

(music)

We'll never make it through alive!

Sit tight, Inspector.

I got this.

Expertly done, Lettie,

you truly have grace under pressure.

Thanks, but this was nothing.

You should spend some time with my crew.

No.

(engine revving)

Calypso will self-destruct in 15 seconds.

(ALL) Ouch!

We're out of control.

I don't know what else to do.

We tried everything.

Did you try this button with your face on it?

A button with my face on it?

(dramatic music)

(flashback sound)

Let me take care of something on the bridge first,

then you can be in charge.

So that's what she did.

Well, here goes nothing.

Three. Activating anti-Lemo protocol.

(brakes)

(reverse music)

(reverse music)

(brakes)

Congratulations.

It was a stressful situation.

But you passed with flying colors.

Thank you, sir. It's been great.

But I got to say,

I'm looking forward to getting back to my ship.

Although I can't believe I left my little brother in charge.

Uh oh. I have a little brother, too.

If I were you, I'd hurry.

Guess who passed?

(ALL) Huh?

So, anything happened while I was gone?

Nope. Nothing here.

Anything weird happened with you?

Nope.

And thanks for the Lemo button, Lettie.

You're welcome.