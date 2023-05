Arlo and me

As there were.

In beat. They

figure to be uncovered.

How much time do we have left?

Five seconds. We'll never make it.

We'll make it.

One extra large cow pizza to go, please.

Just in time, sir.

Last pie of the day.

Eat up me hearties.

(ALL) Aye, aye. Captain.

Oh. Arlo was hungry.

(Burp)

Lemo. You see, Pig just ate our pizza.

Come on, Arlo. Come here, boy.

Come on, Lettie, he was just hungry.

How could you not love this face?

When you found that thing, we agreed he would stay in your lab.

He has been nothing but trouble.

He's been chewing up the Calypso.

Arlo left a little bit of Arlo in my shoes.

Arlo left a lot of Arlo in my shell.

Bacon Berry. No,

See, B.B.

likes him.

We can't afford to have your pet running wild on the ship.

It's not safe for him.

Arlo isn't running wild.

(Breaking glass)

It's not safe for us either.

Oh, give us a chance.

I'll train Arlo and he'll be the best pal a crew could ever have.

See? Scout's honor.

Fine.

Yes.

Don't even think about it.

(Music)

Aggghhh!

(Wolf howl)

Lemo!

(Wolf howl)

Oh.

Oh.

Memo. What are you.

Doing napping out here?

Arlo gets nightmares and won't stop howling till I cuddle him.

It only took four hours to calm him down this time.

Enough is enough.

Hey, you know I'm chill with all Big Blue's creatures, but that

little dude is a bundle of chaos.

And snot.

Snot and chaos.

But I love him.

Lemo. He's lonely.

He needs to be around others of his own kind.

He has to go back to his natural habitat.

So, like the circus?

Nope. Somewhere a little more dangerous.

Sea pigs live in the Midnight zone.

The Midnight zone?

No way. I'm not bringing him to the deepest, darkest part of the big

blue.

You're not bringing him?

We are.

(Music)

I don't know what they're talking about, Arlo.

You seem fine to me.

Maybe you aren't meant to live on a ship,

But so what? So what if you stink and make a mess when you eat and

leave a gooey trail everywhere?

Who doesn't?

I nursed you from a little piglet and loved you with all my heart.

That means you're my responsibility. And it's up to me

to take care of you. Nobody else.

I'm glad you agree.

(Music)

Wow. The depth is giving us a little cabin pressure.

Look. See, pigs live near a brine pool on the other side of that

ridge.

Oh. What's happened to the controls?

At this depth we're lucky. It's just the power.

Some organisms would be crushed in seconds.

Wait, what?

I'm an organism.

You can't leave Arlo down here.

You heard Freddy.

Look, he's terrified.

Arlo is the only one who belongs here.

We can't stay.

The Calypso just isn't built for these depths.

And I will drop Arlo at the brine pool.

You guys get the ship back online.

Good luck, Arlo.

Make sure you double bubble up.

We'll be back up in a jiffy.

How fast is a Jiffy?

Arlo can't live here.

It's too dark.

He comes from down here.

(Bang)

It's way too creepy here.

Arlo needs me.

He's going to be scared,

Right. Arlo is going to be scared.

Lights are back on.

(Splash)

Engie's sprung a leak thanks to this pressure.

BB.

What do you need me to do?

I'm going to need supplies.

Wrenches. Blowtorch, Oil can?

More like gum, a clock, headphones and a sponge sandwich.

What? Okay.

I won't fail you.

Hurry back so we can get cracking before the ship does.

Lettie. Remember that time Arlo saved my life by telling you I was

trapped in an abandoned mine?

That was a movie Lemo.

Oh, yeah.

(Thunder)

All right, Arlo, I know you're scared, but Lettie seems to think

this is where you belong.

You're not going to change my mind.

This place isn't safe for a sweet little piggy like Arlo.

Okay, Okay.

Let's just get closer to the brine pool and see what happens.

Fine. But I'm not letting go of Arlo.

(Explosion)

Oh. Oh.

Oh, kelp. Our double bubble.

We got to make this quick, bro.

You okay? Arlo? Hey, Arlo.

No.

Lemo!

(GIBBERISH NOISES)

Tell me about it.

I got all the stuff.

Awesome. Close this.

Now we watch the master at work.

(Music)

Ha, ha. Freddy.

Arno!

Lemo!

Arno!

We got to get out of here.

Our bubbles won't last.

Ohhhhh.

Holy seecows.

You did it!

Now let's get Engie back up and running.

And you can do that with a clock and a sandwich.

No. Lunch time.

Oh. Where are you, bro?

Arlo? Is that you, boy?

Lemmo, quit running around.

Arlo. My poor little pig, baby.

Oh, Lemo.

My little sticky, squishy ball seebaby bro.

I thought you were lost down here for good.

Did you see Arlo's tracks on the way?

Lemo, I know you love Arlo, and you don't want to lose him, but this is

his home. He belongs here.

You don't get it, Lettie.

Arlo needs me.

I can't just leave without him.

He's my bestie.

And besties don't leave each other behind, especially in a barren,

lifeless place like this, destined to be lost forever.

Hey, Lemo, check this out.

Look!

Arlo!

And see? He's not alone.

There are lots of creatures just like Arlo down here.

Whoa. I've never seen him do that.

He must really be happy down here.

I'm no expert, but I'm pretty sure the one worried about being lonely

was you, baby bro.

Yeah. Busted.

Well, cheer up.

You're stuck in a small ship with a crew that needs you.

There's no way you're going to be lonely.

Thanks, big sis.

Now let's get back to where we belong.

Aye, aye, mon Captan.

Hey, guys, You can still see the Midnight zone lights from here.

Arlo sure has a nice place.

Yeah, so cool.

You think he'll remember me?

You had him for, like, five days.

Five of the best days of my life.

Arlo's too.

Awwwww!

(ALL) Awwwww!

Awwww!