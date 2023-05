Big Blue en inglés - Crying dutchman

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

You ready, Freddie?

You're going down, Lemo.

Hehehe, if you say so.

(Dramatic music)

Nobody can beat me at Clam Shell Hockey!

Waaaahhhh...!

(Splash)

Oh, no! BB!

Hey, what happened?

Uh, Bacon Berry's missing her favorite toy.

Princess Sharky?

Oh... We're doomed.

Not yet, we're not.

Hey BB, how about one of your other favourite toys?

Squiddie the squid!

(Splash)

We gotta find Princess Sharky.

(Wailing) No Sharky!

Waaaahhhh...!

Princess Sharkey is her favorite.

Obviously!

No other toy has kung-fu grip!

I'm not sure how much longer the ship can handle an angry BB.

Waaaahhhh...!

(Ping)

It's okay. Luckily, I know exactly where her toy is.

...The Crying Dutchman took it!

Who?

Oh no, not this again...

Many, many years ago, a schooner sank.

But the ghost of its Captain, The Dutchman, remained on board.

He cries because he's so bored and has nothing to play with.

So he goes around stealing all the 'lost' toys in the Big Blue.

He's known as The Crying Dutchman.

And he's the worst.

Ooh, tell us more.

Here we go...

He took my best friend: My first Dolphin Duffy.

We'd do everything together.

Even share juice boxes.

(Crying)

Lemo, the Crying Dutchman isn't real.

It's just a story grown ups tell little kids so they don't feel bad

about losing all their toys.

No, he's real all right!

Otherwise, where do all the toys go?

Lettie, Huh? Where is Dolphin Duffy?

It was the Crying Dutchman!

And I'm going to prove it!

I've been tracking the Crying Dutchman for years.

I've studied his rules,

and I know everything there is to know about him.

I'm ready.

Come on, Lemo.

This is just another one of your wild squid chases.

This is different.

I don't want BB to go through the torment of not being able to play

with her favourite toy like I did.

I will not rest until I find Dolphin Duffy...

Errr, I mean Princess Sharky and bring her back to us!

You're wasting your time, Lemo.

No, I'm not!

Hey, why am I a suspect?

I guess you've just got one of those faces.

After analyzing the patterns of the current,

collecting sand samples and accounting for whale poop,

my calculations show that this,

Area 88, is the Lost Toy Hot Spot.

I will draw out The Dutchman using these toys,

with built in tracking devices, as bait.

He won't be able to resist taking them.

Then I'll follow the signal back to his lair...

bust him... and get Princess Sharky and her awesome kung-fu grip back!

Yes! He took the bait!

Crying Dutchman, I'm coming for you!

(Beeping)

Gotcha!

Wait... Remo?

Uh, never mind.

Come on...

I know you're around here somewhere Dutchman.

I got you now.

...Whooahh! He's not here either.

(Beeping)

Captain NoBeard.

...you're the Crying Dutchman?!

Yar, I wish.

...No, I just like stealing things, heh heh...

And you, a little lower.

I have a horrible knot in my lumb-Arrr...

-Waaahhh...! Waaahhh...!

Lettie! We've searched the entire ship

and we still can't find her toy!

One sec, Freddie's trying something.

Aww BB, look.

I drew you a picture of your favorite toy.

(Splash)

This is bad!

I know!

Who knew she was such an art critic?

I actually meant Lemo.

How's he going to react when he doesn't find The Crying Dutchman?

This doesn't make any sense.

If he doesn't exist, then where are the toys?

A toy can't just disappear.

It has to go somewhere...

How do I think like a lost toy?

Hmm...

First I have to get lost.

Yes! It's working.

No idea where I'm going.

Ha! I could be anywhere now.

Woohoo! And the best part is, there's no downside.

Ooh! Aahh!

Eeh! Ooh! Aahh!

Ooh! Aahh! Ooh!

Seriously, how deep does this thing go?

Ugh!

Whoa...!The Crying Dutchman's ship!

It's real!

I knew it! Now I just have to find Princess Sharkey.

Here. Princess Sharky...

Where are you?

Huh?

Oh, I'll never find her in all this!

Yes! I found it!

And she still has her kung-fu grip.

Ha-ha! Now to get outta...

Hey!

The Crying Dutchman! I knew it.

You're real!

Also... Aaahhh!

That means you're a ghost!

Errr... You're half right.

I'm real and I did crash a long time ago.

But I am not a ghost.

I don't get it.

If you're not a toy-stealing ghost, how did you get all this stuff?!

Luckily, I crashed on a slanty part of the sea floor,

so the currents sort of push everything lost in the Big Blue

down to me...

Aah, it's really boring down here, kid.

There's nothing to do.

Ohhh! I've always wanted a rubber ducky.

Like I said, super boring kid.

So I decided to keep all the lost toys,

and then it kind of became my thing.

Well, if you give me Princess Sharky, I'll be on my way.

(Toy squeaks)

Dolphin Duffy!!!

Oh man, I missed you buddy!

Lemme have him back, please!

No can do.

The crying Dutchman never gives a toy back.

I mean, it's the coolest part of my legend.

Is that so?

Well, according to the Crying Dutchman legend, rule number 12,

subsection 4.

"If the crying Dutchman can be bested in a challenge of any game,

the victor shall take a toy of his or her choice."

I've been playing this game for years,

training for this very moment.

I'm bringing Dolphin Duffy back home where he belongs.

Woo! You're going down, Dutchman!

If you say so...

(Dramatic music)

Hey, I wasn't ready!

Okay, now I am.

Like I said, you're going down, Dutchman...

Lucky shot! Go again.

I had something in my eye.

Again! No fair!

That's it.

No more Mr. Nice Lemo.

Next one wins.

You ready?

Me ready?

I was born ready!

Well, I guess I win.

Okay, okay, you win.

I'll go.

There's no shame in losing to the King, kid.

I've been playing these games for eternity.

I know every trick in the book...

Hey! Stop!!

Sorry! I can't leave Dolphin Duffy behind again! I won't!

Those toys don't belong to you!

They don't belong to you either!

Have you never heard of the law of Finders Keepers?

That's not a real law!

Must...! Skip...! Rope...!

They used to call me Double Dutch back in the day.

Fine, I called myself that.

Ha! I knew he couldn't resist playing with toys...

A Burpin' Beluga baby!

(Doll belches)

(Dramatic music)

(Harmonica)

I really should be better by now.

(Wind-up music box)

Come on, come on...

Mm hmm...

Wow, I'm running so fast, I can't even see him anymore!

Don't worry, buddy.

I'm not going to leave you behind ever again...

Woah...?!

Game's over!

Ugh, Lemo! Why did you throw him that pogo stick?

These belong to me.

Good-bye forever, friends.

Okay, I gotta admit.

Today was pretty fun.

I haven't had anybody to play with for a while.

I'll let you take home one toy...

but you can never tell anyone about it

and you have to make me a promise.

Deal!

Waaahhh... aahhhh...

Lemo hath returned!

When did you get back?

So I guess you found the Crying Dutchman and all of his lost toys?

Nope, nothing.

I'm sorry, Lemo.

I know how much you really wanted to believe in it.

(BB giggling)

Ha! She found it!

It was underneath her blanket all this time.

But I looked there.

I know I did...

Didn't I?

"...so the handsome, and don't forget very smart, hero Lemo...

defeated the much inferior Crying Dutchman at Clam Shell Hockey,

winning back Princess Sharky and returning her home,

to her beloved BB. The end."

Ahhhh...

And now... to meet a friend for a playdate. Hahaha!

(Toy rattles)

Rematch! Rematch!