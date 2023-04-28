Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
(Laughter)
(Giggles)
(Laughing hysterically)
(Computer beeps)
What in the name of Neptune is going on!
Instead of attending to your work, I think you are using BB and her
powers to turn your ship into an amusement park.
(Gasps)
(Washing machine malfunction)
(Futuristic music)
(Robotic voice) This thing works.
(Whirring)
(Vacuuming papers)
(Robotic voice) Step up.
Do work.
(Sparkling)
(Fanfare)
(Giggle)
(Gasp)
(Squirts out drink)
(Slurps)
(Hums a tune)
(Robotic voice) Misusing Lettiebot.
(Funky music)
(Laughter)
(Laughter)
(Robotic voice) Clean up mess.
- Robot sad...
(Robotic voice) Clean up mess.
(Laughing)
(Robotic voice) What's going on is we are taking over.
I have designed your replacements.
(Belches)
(Robotic voice) Lemobot only has the ability to expel gas.
(Robotic voice) It is the task of the crew to maintain the Calypso at
peak performance for the benefit of the UC and all the Big Blue.
(Robotic voice) I have been tracking your efficiency.
Your crew currently stands at an unacceptable 1 percent.
(Duelling burps)
(Robotic voice) Recalculating: 0 percent.
(Robotic voice) As captain of the Calypso
I demand you all stand down.
(Gasp)
BB robot?
(Sneaky music)
Yep...
(Excited war cries)
(Snowball hits)
(Robotic voice) Get them.
(Belching)
(Robotic voice) Does.Not.Compute...
Hello, Calypso.
Um, once again, you called me.
You look tired.
Clearly you've been working very hard.
I'll send over another crew to help out.
- (ALL) No, no, no thank you, we got it. Thanks... No...
- Alright, suit yourselves.
(Slurps)
Mmm... Squid ink latte.
The best!
- (Robotic voice) The.Best.
Big Blue en inglés
48 Episodios
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..