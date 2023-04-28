  1. TV Clan

Transcripción completa

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

(Laughter)

(Giggles)

Wooooo...!! Woohoo...!!

Yeaahh! Come on, Lettie, you're gonna miss all the fun!

Ya, ya, I'm almost finished here.

Oh, who am I kidding, I'm nowhere near done.

I'm always missing out on the best stuff.

We're gonna have a snowball fight, you in?

Okay, I'll take a short break.

Haahaa!

Hey barnacle butts!

Lettie's in the game.

(Laughing hysterically)

(Computer beeps)

What in the name of Neptune is going on!

Sir, it's not what you think.

Instead of attending to your work, I think you are using BB and her

powers to turn your ship into an amusement park.

Oh, well then it's exactly what you think.

But it's over! Promise.

Ahhhhhhhh!

Startinnnnnggggggg, now.

Don't get me wrong, being a Captain is great,

but nobody tells you about all the

extra homework you get from Admiral Krill.

How 'bout we help with your Captain's paperwork.

I loove paperwork.

You're a weird dude, Phillip.

Why, thank you Fredrick.

Thanks Phil, but nah.

You guys barely have enough time to do your own work.

If only there was more of me to go around.

(Gasps)

That's it! I've got it!

Science to the rescue!

Ta da!! I worked hard on this, so we don't have to work.

It's not another robot, is it?

No! ...Okay, fine, yes, but it won't be like last time.

(Washing machine malfunction)

Okay... definitely not like last time.

(Futuristic music)

I call it the Lettiebot.

It'll do the boring stuff, so you can do the fun stuff!

And this thing works?

(Robotic voice) This thing works.

(Whirring)

Wow!

(Vacuuming papers)

Did it just collate all my work?

Yup! Whatever that means.

The Lettiebot is programmed to learn from us and study us.

The more fun we have, the less work we do, which means the more it

picks up the slack.

So, I could play a little BB ball and the robot would step up and do

my work?

Yep.

(Robotic voice) Step up.

Do work.

I could get used to this.

(Sparkling)

Nice work, bro.

Whoaaaaa!

Check it out! I know how much you love bowling.

So Bacon Berry iced the floor, and we took it up a notch.

Let me introduce you to, BB Bowling!

(Fanfare)

Lock and loaded!

A whoo, whoo, whoo!

Yeahh!

Cool! Wait, weren't we supposed

to be charting us a course to the narwhal kingdom.

Already done.

Wow! This new route saves two days.

Now that's efficiency.

Want a turn?

Absolutely.

(Giggle)

Can you make sure to wash the dishes and fold my laundry?

Don't forget to unclog the toilet!

That's right. Have fun!

Lettie, what are you doing here?

You're supposed to be taking the day off.

I am, see?

You're letting her drive the Calypso?

You never let anybody drive!

She's not anybody.

She's a well constructed robot who clearly knows what she's doing.

(Gasp)

Did you say "well constructed"?

That's the nicest thing you've ever said about one of my inventions.

Well, sea pigs must be flying cause this thing is ah-mazing.

Don't mind me, I'll just be a sec. Refill please.

(Squirts out drink)

(Slurps)

Ahh... Squid ink latte, the best!!

Thanks.

(Hums a tune)

You don't think we're misusing Lettiebot do you?

What makes you say that?

(Robotic voice) Misusing Lettiebot.

(Funky music)

You missed a spot.

(Laughter)

(Laughter)

Check it out, Lettiebot.

BB made snow!

We'll be done soon, then you can clean up this mess.

(Robotic voice) Clean up mess.

- Robot sad...

Don't worry BB, it's just a robot.

(Robotic voice) Clean up mess.

(Laughing)

Um, what's going on?

(Robotic voice) What's going on is we are taking over.

I have designed your replacements.

Wait they can think now?

Can they all talk?

(Belches)

(Robotic voice) Lemobot only has the ability to expel gas.

We don't need replacements!

How dare you.

I gotta admit... He looks better in his hat.

(Robotic voice) It is the task of the crew to maintain the Calypso at

peak performance for the benefit of the UC and all the Big Blue.

Correct.

(Robotic voice) I have been tracking your efficiency.

Your crew currently stands at an unacceptable 1 percent.

(Duelling burps)

(Robotic voice) Recalculating: 0 percent.

Well thanks for all your math and operational suggestions,

But I think it's time I retake my post.

As captain of the Calypso, I demand you all stand down.

(Robotic voice) As captain of the Calypso

I demand you all stand down.

I can't believe we got replaced by robots.

That's our ship. Our home.

I didn't even get to say goodbye to Engie.

This extra Lettie isn't exactly working out

the way I thought it would.

And I didn't count on my genius being too smart for it's own good.

Y'know, I put so much thought into how to build a robot, but I didn't

put much thought into whether I should.

You shouldn't have.

Definitely not.

Well I know now.

Aw kelp, how am I going to explain to Admiral Krill that I let a team

of robots kick us off our own ship?

I'm going to miss our ship.

I'm going to miss those Squid ink lattes.

Freddie! Really?

Well, it's true.

This is so embarrassing, look at them.

Staring at us.

Heeyyy... wait a minute! Who's that supposed to be?

(Gasp)

They made our toaster into a BBbot!

BB robot?

No BB, you're not a robot.

That's it. They've gone too far.

They've made doubles of us, took our ship, enough is enough!

It's time we take a stand. Who's with me?

(Sneaky music)

Wow! They are surprisingly efficient.

Okay, let's do this.

It's time we show these robots how to have some fun.

Hey BB, wanna play?

Yep...

Uh, usually I'm all for your bad ideas, but this one seems

especially terrible.

I have to agree.

Guys, robots are creations of science.

They understand logic and rules.

But what they don't understand is...

Chaos. Time to take back our ship.

(Excited war cries)

(Snowball hits)

(Robotic voice) Get them.

One squid ink latte please.

BB, ice me!

(Belching)

Destruction for the win!

(Robotic voice) Does.Not.Compute...

Oh no, it's calling Admiral...

Krill! So good to see you again.

Hello, Calypso.

What can we do for you?

Um, once again, you called me.

You look tired.

Clearly you've been working very hard.

I'll send over another crew to help out.

- (ALL) No, no, no thank you, we got it. Thanks... No...

- Alright, suit yourselves.

It's nice to be back to being the only Phil again.

Yeah, it was kind weird having another me around too.

I wonder what'll happen to the robots?

They'll be okay. Freddie sent them over to the UC to help out.

He made a few adjustments though.

(Slurps)

Mmm... Squid ink latte.

The best!

- (Robotic voice) The.Best.

Big Blue en inglés - Lettiebot

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.

