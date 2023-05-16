Big Blue en inglés - Now you sea ghosts, now you don't

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
We now return to the mysterious aquatic world of Dr. McGuirk.
And I'm your host, Dr. McGuirk,
your Big Blue archeologist and renowned mystery hunter.
Today we have a special episode for you.
We are exploring the ancient ruins of what our ancestors call the
shopping mall, where we hope to uncover
treasures beyond imagination.
We're ready to enter the main chamber.
Discovery awaits.
Fascinating. I've never seen that.
Aaaahhhh! Run for your lives!
- That was two days ago.
And no one has seen or heard from Dr. McGuirk.
The UC has been asked to find the good doctor
and return him to safety.
But sadly, I can't get anyone to go near the place.
They think it's haunted.
I know you will.
Good luck, Calypso.
(Mysterious music)
(Faint sound of country music)
(Phil's voice echoes)
Sure is...
Attention, shoppers! The mall is closing in half an hour.
(BB giggles)
(BOTH) Are you thinking what I'm thinking...?
(BOTH) Woohoo!! Wahooo! Yes!
(ALL) Aaaahhh!!
(BOTH) Whoaaaaa!!!
(Country music)
(Loud bangs)
(BOTH) Aaaahhh!! Zombies!
(BOTH) Phew!!
(Spooky music)
(BOTH) Aaaahhh!! Uhhh... Hmm...
Shh! I've almost got this! Ugh...
Oh, hi! Got any quarters?
I can't leave yet.
I don't have enough tickets for the beach ball!
No zombies here Mr. Dolphin.
Just ancient pizza entertainment robots.
(Country music)
(BB giggles)
Yay!
- It's a marvel these old robots still function after all this time.
I think they simply mistook us for potential customers and brought us
here to feed and entertain us.
I believe I ordered a kelp shake.
That's for sure.
It's the sea goblins you really gotta worry about.
Oh my, yes! They live in abandoned places just like this and are
attracted to the sounds of banjo music.
(BOTH) Aaahhh! Sea goblins! Runnnn!! Aaahhh!
- Hey, kid. Got any quarters?
- You managed to explore the entire ruin and rescue, Dr. McGuirk?
Well done!
Frankly, I'm just relieved to hear that the ruin wasn't haunted.
Sea goblins?!
Aaahh! That's so much worse!
Big Blue en inglés
46 Episodios
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..