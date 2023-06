Shell game

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

This is it, team.

All our hard work and struggle has led us here, to this...

And now, we sandboard!

Let's do this!

(Surf music)

Whooaa!

Wooooo!

(Surf music)

Woohoo!

You're next Phil... Phil...?

I can't! It's way too dangerous!

Ah, c'mon, it's not dangerous.

What if I break a fin? Or rupture my blowhole?

Or dirty my hat?!

Aw, I hate to see you like this. Here, my shell will protect you.

Thanks, but I-I-I I don't uh...

Aaaaaahhhhh!

AaaaAAAAHHHHhhhh...

That was awesome!

Thanks for the loan of your shell.

I've never in my life done anything so exciting.

I felt so safe, so secure.

Totally secure Phil, check it out!

You'll love this.

(Bump)

Did you see that?

I could have been busted and broken into pieces.

But instead the shell protected me.

That's just what shells do, Phil

Wow!

No wonder you're so chill!

Here, I'll just...

Nah, keep it. Just give it back when you're done.

Really? Suddenly, the world seems a lot less scary.

It's like I'm indestructible.

Indestructible!!

Something's wrong with that dolphin.

I'm sure he'll be fine.

I just gotta get used to being so loosey goosey.

Indestructible!

I'm indestructible!

Iiiiiiit's Royal Puffy Wrestling!

Entertain the King, or else!

(BOTH) Yay! Woohoo!

Man, I can't wait for tonight when we go see an actual live match.

(BOTH) Woohoo! Yeah! All right!

What gives?

Spike and Chomper are gonna fight.

We wanna watch something dangerous.

Haaa, that's TV danger.

I want some real life danger.

I think we can help with that.

One makeshift Puffy wrestler suit? Check.

One super slippery giant ice slide? Check.

You ready...?

I was born ready.

Woohoo! Yeah!!

(Smash)

Whoa!

You definitely got defense.

Now let's see how you do on offense.

In this corner.

Our current champion.

Can our challenger, Phil, take him down?

Indestructible!!

(Smash)

And the winner is... Phil! By a knockout.

Let's take it up a notch.

And now, the ultimate durability test.

A high pressure blast from the Calypso's bubble thrusters.

Last chance to back out.

Me? Back out?

More like back in!

That makes no sense, but let's go.

(Burst of bubbles)

That tickles.

That all you got?

Okay!

Full power... Coming right up.

(Cracking)

Well, that's it. You got the full blast of the Calypso.

Indestructible!

We should get going before we're late for the wrestling show.

Why is the bubble battery near empty?!

Lemo was blasting Phil with bubbles from the thrusters.

I see. Ahem... Leeemmmooo!!!

The bubble core is drained.

What were you guys thinking?!

I know you're mad, but what say we just head to the wrestling match

and put this unpleasantness behind us?

Obviously, you are struggling to understand me.

You drained the power core.

We have no more bubbles.

We can't go anywhere.

What was I thinking?!

You weren't. But look, we're just outside Electric Eel Town.

You're gonna have to pick up some bubbles for the core.

Unfortunately, Electric Eel Town is pretty tough.

Tough? Ha!

They don't know the meaning of tough.

Indestructible!

Aw, Kelp...

Lemo, go Keep an eye on him.

Make sure he comes back in one piece.

(Disco music)

Hey there... 'sup... lookin' good!

And I'm referring to myself.

(Sound of electricity)

Hey, dudes! Pass it over.

Room for one more?

Whoa! What are you doing?

Those games are really dangerous!

So what? I've got a shell now!

Come on, I'm open.

(Snickers)

Ha, that tickles!

(Zap)

Oww!!! Time to go now.

Moving along.

Oww!

(Music)

Whoa! Hold up! We can't go this way.

Whirlpool. Super dangerous. We'll have to detour.

Chopper doesn't detour.

What? Who's Chopper?

Me. A tough dude needs a tough name, like Spike or Jeremy.

I'm a shell guy now.

Chopper will protect you!

Indestructible!

Aaaahhh! We're doomed!

Uhh, thanks?!

Okay, we're here. Let's just get this done already.

Hmmm...

What? Obviously, we should get the bubble batteries from that depot...

(Music)

No, not that one. I want to go to that depot.

(Heavy metal music)

What?! Are you crazy? That place looks...

Wait, Phil!

I mean, Chopper!

(Growls)

(Super growl)

That was really mean.

Next time, ask us to move.

I gotta get a shell.

Good!

We're re-stocked with bubbles for the engine.

So now can you give the shell back, so things can go back to normal?

Phil?

Who's Phil? I'm Chopper.

Long story. It's a wrestling thing.

Hey, welcome back Phil!

I'm Chopper!

(Slap)

Ha! Chopper doesn't know his own strength.

Too bad Chopper didn't take it down a notch.

Chopper never takes it down a notch!

Chopper only takes it up!

Uh, too bad you didn't take less time bringing back the bubble fuel.

Now we're going to be late for the wrestling event.

Hardly. Chopper already called ahead and got us all V.I.C tickets.

The match won't start until we get there.

Woohoo! Way to go Chopper!

What is V.I.C?

(Heavy metal music)

V.I.C stands for very important challengers.

Didn't I tell you? I signed us up for Royal Puffy Wrestling!

(ALL) What?!

(Majestic Fanfare)

Haha! Awesome, huh?

No, not awesome.

We're gonna get destroyed!

Puffy wrestlers are the biggest and baddest in the 'Blue.

They wrestle with their spikes!

That's why I signed up.

It's for the toughest of the tough!

Meaning me!

But... couldn't you have dropped us off in the stands?

Yeah, but Chopper doesn't think ahead much.

Chopper is all about living in the moment.

Waaaaahhhh...!!!

Eh! They don't look that big.

Wrestlers!

Time to get your puff on!

(Hard rock music)

(Crowd cheer)

Hey, uh... Chopper. Does that shell have room for one more?

Let the battle begin!

(Crowd cheer)

Don't worry, it's Chopper time! Thanks to my trusty shell.

(Shell cracks)

Aaahh!! My precious, protective shell! It's gone!

Broken! This is super, crazy, bad!

Help me!! What am I gonna do now?!

Who's asking, Chopper or Phil?

Phil! Pure Phil! No chopper.

Oh, thank goodness!

It's okay to be scared.

Use your fear to defeat them!

Um, I'm not picking up what you're laying down.

Fear and courage go hand in hand.

Having courage doesn't mean you don't have fear.

Courage is how you use your fear.

So use it to avoid danger, like you've always done!

Avoid danger... That I can do!

Destructible!!

Whoa...! Oooh...!

Ohhh...! Aaahh...!

Whoa! He moves like a ninja.

Yeah, like a terrified ninja...

You got this buddy!

Aaaahhhh!!!

(Crowd cheer)

I won?! Haha... I won!!

Ahhhhhh......

Good to have you back, Phil.

Haha...! I've never seen such a spectacle!

Okay, I'm bored... GET OUT!!!

You were amazing back there, Phil.

But Chopper was a bit much.

Aww, you don't have to worry about Chopper.

I'm never wearing a shell again.

It just isn't me.

Thanks again, Freddie.

It was fun! ...but it's time I gave you your shell back.

No problem, anytime.

Sorry, it got a little broken.

Don't worry, I'll glue it back together.

Of course I'm terrible at puzzles, so it could take a while...