  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Big Blue en inglés
  4. Big Blue en inglés - Change of heart
Change of heart
Transcripción completa

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Whoa! There it is.

Ohhh...

Don't get your kelp fingers all over it.

Actually, it's seaweed fingers, thank you very much.

It's so shiny, I can't stop staring at it.

Well, stare away.

The Golden Anchor of Atlantis is ours to protect until we deliver it

to the UC Museum of History tomorrow.

Pretty genius idea to have all the security ships carry decoys.

Thanks. No one would ever expect it on the Calypso.

Well, I would.

Y'know, 'cause you just told me.

Wow! Everyone would be interested in this.

Bandits, robbers, burglars, thieves... Huuuhh!

Pirates!

(Doorbell)

Aaaahh!

Guess I'll get it.

Huh? I don't see anything.

There's no one out here.

Huh, I guess it was all just our imagination.

Aaaaaahhhhh!

Pirate!!

Freeze in the name of the UC!

Put your cutlery where we can see 'em.

What are you doing here, pirate?!

Well, that's just it.

I don't wanna be First Mate Spoony, the pirate anymore.

I'm tired of being a bad guy and eating dirt for breakfast.

I just wanna join the UC.

And what exactly is in this dirt breakfast you speak of?

A likely story.

What are you hiding, fella?

Yeah, we've been sabotaged

and quadruple crossed by you pirates before.

Boop...

You don't think we're just going to walk right into

this trap?

Well, if he's good enough for BB.

This is definitely a trap.

(Music)

(Mobile rings)

Spoony, my boy.

Are you in?

- Yes, Captain.

- All right, now keep your eyes peeled for that anchor.

We'll have more riches than my wildest imagination.

and I have a pretty wild imagination.

- I won't let you down.

- Ya better not, Spoony.

Spoooo-ny. Your breakfast is gonna get cold.

Where is that little one?

Hello, Captain.

What are you up to Spoony?

Heh... heh... heh... just organizing your locker before

breakfast.

Yeah right, I bet.

Oh... that's nice.

(Music)

(ALL) Aww...

No, no, no, not aww...

It's pretty clear what's happening here!

Yeah, BB's throwing one of her tea parties.

Wow, Spoony sure is classy.

Look at that pinkie.

You're right, that is pretty classy...

No, no, no, no, no!

He's obviously here for the Golden Anchor of Atlantis.

He's a pirate.

They steal things.

It's what they do.

Ohhh...

but look how non-piratey Spoony is.

(Gasps)

(Strikes)

Nooooooooo!

(BB giggles)

Bacon Berry is the most innocent of all of us.

If she can see the good in him, maybe we can, too.

Plus, how would he know the anchor is here?

No one does.

I already forgot.

I mean, I guess that makes sense, but we've been

burned by Captain NoBeard and his mangy crew before.

And Spoony is his right hand man.

I can't take any chances.

If you need me, I'll be guarding the anchor we don't have.

Uhhh, I'm confused.

Do we have it or not?

(Music)

(Grunts)

I wish I had a wrench.

(Noise)

Hello?

(Dramatic music)

(Shriek)

Ahoy, need a wrench?

I do actually.

Thanks, Spoony.

Or should I say thanks Wrenchy.

(Hearty laughs)

Aw, kelp. My spoon.

(Noise)

Hm? Relax, Phil. It's probably just the wind.

Ah! I'm too cowardly to die!

(Splat)

Thanks, Spoony!

These kelp cookies are going to be dee-licious!

Yarr!

Aiaiai! Hot-hot-hot... Uh-oh.

H-hello?

Lettie? Is that you?

(Clink clink)

Ahhhhhh!

Thanks.

(Slurps)

Mmm...

New hot choco-coral recipe.

Foamy mustaches for everybody!

(Music)

Whoa, easy, Lettie.

You gotta relax.

Ooh, I bet Spoony's got a gadget for that!

He's got all kinds of cool gadgets.

Sure, like a stealing gadget?

Hmm... I didn't ask, but probably!

He won't need it, though.

Yeah, he's totally changed.

He's a brand new Spoony!

Oh, sure he is.

A changed pirate.

That's rich.

And where is he now?

I dunno, he's around here somewhere.

(Wild cackle)

And then when I'm done with ya...

I'll string ye up and feed ye to the fishes.

(Wild cackle)

I knew it.

Feed me to the jellies.

Oooo... they tickle.

(Contented sigh)

(Yawning)

Blimey, I think I'm going to furl me'self away, too.

See? He's up to good, not no good.

Hmm. I'm not totally convinced, but it's late.

Phil, stay and make sure BB gets to sleep.

Freddie, park the ship somewhere safe.

Lemo, put us in cloaking mode.

(ALL) Aye-aye, Captain.

If anyone needs me, I'll be guarding the thing we don't have.

The anchor... I was talking about the anchor.

Ohhhhhhh!

(Music)

Heh-heh-heh...

Hi-YAA!

Ya got me!

You bet I did.

I was writing thank ye cards.

A-ha!

You can explain it all to the...

Thank ye... cards...?

Ooh, thank ye cards!

I wanna read!

What does mine say?

There's one for me too?

Dear Lettie, Thank you for allowing me to be on the Calypso.

You're such a kind host, and I just hope I can be helpful to the UC.

Hugs and kisses, Spoony.

PS. I'm not a pirate anymore.

Huh? Seeeeee?

Okay, fine.

It's possible I was wrong.

Maybe Spoony has changed.

In that case, we should all get to bed.

Tomorrow we need to deliver the nothing to nowhere.

Mmm, mmm, mmm. I'm not even gonna try to understand that one.

(Lullaby music)

(Mobile ring)

Y'ello?

- Yarr, have ye got me any golden loot?

- Uh, no. Me had to wait until they was all asleep.

But soon.

- Not soon, Spoony.

Now!

Time to teach those goody-goodies a lesson.

Hahaha! Down with the UC!

- Down with the UC!

Welllll, 'cept maybe the little one.

An' also one made me cookies.

And umm...

- Ooh, cookies is it? What kind of cookies?

- Well, there's coral chip.

- Uh huh...

- And kelp crunch.

- Uh huh...

- And seaweed surprise...

(Slap)

- Spoony! Get me me gold!

- Oooo... Yes, Captain!

A pirate's life is hard.

- It's about to get a lot harder if you don't get at it.

(Music)

Spoony...?

(Yawns)

(Sad music)

(Crowing)

Spoony...?

He's gone!

Maybe he's making a surprise breakfast for us?

Last I saw him was by that closet with the thing that we're not

supposed to know that we have.

The Golden Anchor!

Alright now, listen up laddies.

Yesterday we was paupers and ate dirt for breakfast...

(ALL) Yarr!

But today, we's richer than King Puffypants his-self.

So now... we eat fancy dirt for breakfast!

(ALL) Yarr!

Cookies?!

Spoony!

(ALL) Yarr...?

He left it?

I don't understand?

Why would he leave it?

It's 'cause he became one of the good guys after all.

You think?

Wow, I guess I'll have to be more trusting next time.

Like BB.

Well Spoony, you cost us our biggest jackpot yet.

And all you brought us...

are cookies I can't even dunk in me cup.

Any last words before you walk the plank?

(Breaks)

Well, I guess we can keep ya around a bit longer... heh-heh!

Mmm, yummers...!

- It's a pirate's life for me.

Big Blue en inglés - Change of heart

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.

En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..

