Big Blue en inglés - Change of heart

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
(Doorbell)
Well, that's just it.
I don't wanna be First Mate Spoony, the pirate anymore.
I'm tired of being a bad guy and eating dirt for breakfast.
I just wanna join the UC.
Boop...
(Music)
(Mobile rings)
Spoony, my boy.
Are you in?
- Yes, Captain.
- All right, now keep your eyes peeled for that anchor.
We'll have more riches than my wildest imagination.
and I have a pretty wild imagination.
- I won't let you down.
- Ya better not, Spoony.
Hello, Captain.
Heh... heh... heh... just organizing your locker before
breakfast.
(Music)
(ALL) Aww...
(Gasps)
(Strikes)
(BB giggles)
(Music)
(Grunts)
(Noise)
(Dramatic music)
(Shriek)
Ahoy, need a wrench?
(Hearty laughs)
Aw, kelp. My spoon.
(Noise)
(Splat)
Yarr!
(Clink clink)
(Slurps)
(Music)
(Wild cackle)
And then when I'm done with ya...
I'll string ye up and feed ye to the fishes.
(Wild cackle)
Feed me to the jellies.
Oooo... they tickle.
(Contented sigh)
(Yawning)
Blimey, I think I'm going to furl me'self away, too.
(ALL) Aye-aye, Captain.
(Music)
Heh-heh-heh...
Ya got me!
I was writing thank ye cards.
Dear Lettie, Thank you for allowing me to be on the Calypso.
You're such a kind host, and I just hope I can be helpful to the UC.
Hugs and kisses, Spoony.
PS. I'm not a pirate anymore.
(Lullaby music)
(Mobile ring)
Y'ello?
- Yarr, have ye got me any golden loot?
- Uh, no. Me had to wait until they was all asleep.
But soon.
- Not soon, Spoony.
Now!
Time to teach those goody-goodies a lesson.
Hahaha! Down with the UC!
- Down with the UC!
Welllll, 'cept maybe the little one.
An' also one made me cookies.
And umm...
- Ooh, cookies is it? What kind of cookies?
- Well, there's coral chip.
- Uh huh...
- And kelp crunch.
- Uh huh...
- And seaweed surprise...
(Slap)
- Spoony! Get me me gold!
- Oooo... Yes, Captain!
A pirate's life is hard.
- It's about to get a lot harder if you don't get at it.
(Music)
Spoony...?
(Yawns)
(Sad music)
(Crowing)
Alright now, listen up laddies.
Yesterday we was paupers and ate dirt for breakfast...
(ALL) Yarr!
But today, we's richer than King Puffypants his-self.
So now... we eat fancy dirt for breakfast!
(ALL) Yarr!
Cookies?!
Spoony!
(ALL) Yarr...?
Well Spoony, you cost us our biggest jackpot yet.
And all you brought us...
are cookies I can't even dunk in me cup.
Any last words before you walk the plank?
(Breaks)
Well, I guess we can keep ya around a bit longer... heh-heh!
Mmm, yummers...!
- It's a pirate's life for me.
Big Blue en inglés
50 Episodios
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..