Let it go Lemo

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Hold on to your barnacles.

We got a Sea-nado on our tails.

Ready? Anytime would be a good time to shake this thing.

I'm trying.

I hate tornado season.

Hey! What's going on?

We need more speed.

Angie says she can't go any faster.

We've got to lose some of this weight.

What? Wait. We're not hauling anything.

Whatever it is, it's not mine.

Bacon Berry! No.

(Glass breaking)

(Bangs)

Bebe found the extra weight we were carrying.

Good work, BB.

Eeeeeee!

Where did all these boxes come from?

Whose junk is this anyway?

Baby's first bubble weding kit?

Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo.

Lemo!

You don't know it's mine.

It could belong to anyone.

You can't prove anything.

Isn't this your old spongeball helmet?

Yeah. Give me that back before you make it dirty from your greasy

fingers.

That helmet hasn't fit you since you were five.

What are you talking about?

If fits fine.

And how do you explain whatever this is?

I don't actually know what it is, but I do remember Phil falling on it

two missions ago, and it made a really cool sound.

(Bell)

Yeah, that was pretty funny.

And staying out of this.

Got it.

Your junk collection is out of control.

It's not junk.

These are all precious mementos.

We have serious mission here.

And it was because of your junk weighing us down that we almost got

sucked into that Sea-nado.

We actually did get sucked in.

Not helping...

Lemo. As your Captain and big sister, I am

ordering you to get rid of your junk.

Get rid of it. Where?

These are important.

Back me up, Phil? Look.

Memories. Remember that awesome action figure thingy that you loved

so much? Well, I saved what was left of it.

After I kind of broke it.

You kept my broken toy?

Oh, thanks, I guess.

And, Freddy, here's your old shell.

You went through the garbage for this?

See? What did I tell you?

Memories.

Just get rid of it.

Aye, aye, Sister Captain.

(Music)

Any sign of that runaway Sea-nado?

Nothing yet, Captain.

I'm monitoring all communication channels.

Wait.

What? What is it?

There's a two for one deal at Barnacle Burgers.

Sea-nato first, shakes later.

Freddy, How are we doing on weight?

Freddy? I said, how's the weight?

Weight is doing fine because Lemo is done getting rid of his junk.

Great.

We have a distress call coming in and.

And just in time.

(Wind)

Looks like we found the Sea-nado.

(Hurrican)

My house.

My shell. Uh oh.

My pants!

Those hermit crabs don't have much more to lose.

You know what this means?

Hero Time.

Lemo. You plot a course to the crabs, Phil, message the

U.C. We found the Sea-nado, and we're on our way.

What now? Freddy We're barely moving.

Freddy, come in.

Freddy's not answering.

What's wrong?

Wrong? Nothing's wrong.

I'm sure everything's fine. But if it'll make you feel better,

I'll go check on him.

Nice try. I don't think so.

You sit right there.

I'm going to check on Freddy.

You don't think he heard of the two for one kelp-o-shake deal

at barnacle burgers?

Well, do you?

Huh? A Captain's work is never done.

Oh, Freddie, what are you doing?

It's not my fault. Lemo bribed me with all this cool stuff.

Sorry. Lemo. You know, my shell cracks under pressure.

I thought you said you got rid of all your junk.

Technically, I don't have any junk anymore.

It's Freddie's junk now.

Get it off the ship.

Now!

(Music)

Lemo!

(Music)

How'd she even get into that teapot?

My first bowling ball.

Oh, man.

I don't want to get rid of my stuff, but we got to get this ship moving.

BB zoooooom?

No way. Lettie will definitely know that I didn't get rid of my stuff.

We need to be more under the radar.

No, no.

Zoom, Zoom. Mm.

But maybe Lettie won't notice a push, push?

Haha.

(Soft music)

Yes. About time Lemo.

(Music)

All right, team. Hermit crab rescue, protocol number 6.

Let's get these little guys some blankets and get them

settled.

(Music)

Those poor things, they must feel so naked without their shells.

I can't imagine.

Um... Phil?

Yeah Lemo? Ackkk!

Oh, no. My hat is gone.

What am I going to do?

Phil...

Wait. You can't use my hat as a home.

My hat!

Oh, this is bad.

I know. That's his lucky hat.

I can see his blowhole.

No, I mean that.

Is it me, or has that scenario gotten a lot bigger?

Everyone on board now!

My lucky hat. Nooo!

Excuse me. Sorry.

Excuse me. Oh.

Coming through. Everyone hang on.

We're right back in the path of that Sea-nado.

I can't work without a hat.

(Gibberish)

Well, that feels much better.

Much obliged, little Missy.

Let's go. Go, go, go.

For the love of barnacles.

What now?

Beats me. Angie says she's fine, even with hundreds of

other passengers.

I don't get it. What's wrong?

The engine is fine.

We're within crustacean capacity limits.

Lemo got rid of his junk.

There...

Lemo!

You did get rid of all that stuff, right Lemo?

I definitely came close.

I'm sorry.

I really tried.

I had all of the cargo bay ready to go, but...

But what Lemo?

I just couldn't do it.

There are memories from all the places we've been.

They make me feel safe.

(Music)

This is the exact opposite of safe.

If I'm going down with this ship, I'm going down fighting.

Easy there. Little Bacon Berry.

(Action music)

Where are you going?

I'm going to do what I should have done all along.

Well, stuff. I guess this is where we part ways.

I've enjoyed making memories with each of you.

Especially you.

Goodbye first model volcano.

Goodbye. Table the volcano melted.

That was a lesson well learned.

I'm sorry awesome memories.

Time to make new ones.

Wow. I can't believe it.

Did throwing out my stuff just save the day?

I think it did.

You could say I'm the hero.

Don't push it.

With my stuff becoming a new awesome reef.

It's a shame we don't know anyone who could use new homes.

Oh, right.

Do you guys know anyone who could use new homes?

And how about one for you?

Ooh, perfect for the lady.

And something for you.

Enjoy. There you go.

Good as new.

Shells for everyone.

Kelp o shake? So what did make you change your mind?

Well, it finally hit me.

If I didn't let go of these things, then that scenario would have taken

something more important to me.

You guys, I'm really proud of you, baby bro.

And happy to have you here to create new memories.

And besides, look how happy it's making them.

It's a win win all around.

I plumb reckon, you're right there, young Lemo.

Phew. Thanks, Lettie.

I was beginning to have a hankering for some fiddles.

I don't even know what that means.

(Music)