# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

(Music)

Hit it Bacon Berry.

(Music)

(LAUGHING)

(Enchanting music)

(Cheering)

A family that plays together, stays together.

What's family?

(Music)

What's family?

Ehhhh.

We found Bacon Berry alone in the middle of the ocean.

She's probably never had a family.

Oh, good point.

A family is a bunch of people you love, but can also drive you

really, really cuckoo.

Famy-lee!

You got it. We stick together no matter what.

Mission alert.

Everyone on deck.

(Beeping sound)

This is the Calypso.

Come in, Commander Plank.

Calypso. We have an urgent mission for you.

This is Sizzling Sands Campground, one of the hottest vacation spots.

Mostly because its neighbor happens to be a dormant volcano.

And looks like it just woke up.

A baby jellyfish named Jeffy is lost somewhere at the bottom

of the volcano. We're busy trying to locate his folks, so you need

to find him fast. Go get him, guys.

You can count on us, Commander.

Over and out.

All hands prepar for water warp.

BB Time for Zooma, Zoom.

Zoom!

(Action music)

We're coming up on sizzling sands.

(GASPS)

My hydrophones readings are off the chart.

I have a dozen or more fracture zones exhibiting massive pressure

builds. In other words, that volcano is going to blow chunks

any second now.

I've got a lock on Jeffy.

He's in the playground!

(Explosion)

We've got you, little guy.

(Explosions) (Music)

Deploying arms.

Easier than making pancakes.

Way to go, sea, squirt.

Phew! That's a rescue.

You're amazing.

Aren't you the cutest thing in the whole Big Blue?

Even his socks are adorable.

Oh, I just wanna pinch those chubby cheeks!

He's a perfect ball of perfection,

Awww!

Yup. It's unanimous.

He's adorable.

He must have gotten lost when everyone escaped the camp.

His family must be worried sick.

Well, until HQ finds them, he can stay with us.

Agggggghhhh!

Oh, hi, Bacon Berry.

Have you been here this whole time? Have you met Jeffy?

Aghhh!

Breakfast time.

Ahhhh...

Check it out, baby girl.

Cute cakes has mad breakfast skills.

Hit it, Jeffy.

Oh my Gosh!

It's like he's one of the family.

(Beeping sound)

(Splash)

Does that mean I can have yours?

(Music)

Fam-lee, fam-lee.

Hey, look at this amazing art that Jeffy did.

Bring it over here.

Check it out. He's so talented.

Fam-lee.

(Sad music)

Yo, BB.

It's bath time, baby girl.

But...

We thought Jeffy could have a bath first.

You're cool with that?

(Beeping sound)

Grrrrr.

Maybe it's a phase.

All hands. This is your captain.

It's movie night, so get your butts to the family room.

Ain't this cozy?

Totally cozy.

Wait. It feels like we're missing something.

Um. Duh. Of course we are.

Nice. Ain't this cozy?

Totally cozy.

Huh?

(Sad music)

Oh.

Still no word from the U.C.

about Jeffy's parents?

Nope. Poor little guy.

When I put Jeffy to bed last night.

Do you know what that adorable ball of squishiness said to me?

Bloop, bloop, bleep.

Uh, don't you mean: Bloop, bloop, bloop?

Nah, I'm pretty sure he said.

Bloop, bloop, bleep.

I've never heard him say.

Bloop, bloop, bleep. It's bloop, bloop, bleep, bloop, bloop.

No, it's bloop, bloop, bleep,

Bleep, bloop, bloop.

No, it's bloop, bloop, bleep, bloop,

(ALL) Bloop, bloop, bloop, bloop, bleep, bloop, bloop, bleep, bloop,

bloop, bloop, bleep, bloop.

It's bleep, bleep, bleep.

(ALL) Ohhhh, right.

Where's Bacon Berry?

She normally loves breakfast time.

I know, right?

She's been acting really strange lately.

We should go talk to her and see what's up.

In my humble medical opinion, it's possible she's jealous of our

little friend.

Jealous of me?

That's ridiculous.

But understandable.

No guppy head, Jeffy.

(Chewing sound)

(Music)

Famy-lee.

(Music)

I don't see them in the kelp jam jar.

I'm pretty sure B.B.

and Jeffy aren't in a jar.

Well, they're not in this bucket either.

Oh, I checked the rest of the ship.

I couldn't find them anywhere.

Where else could they be?

Captain. Captain. Captain.

I found them on the radar.

They're at Sizzling Sands!

Sizzling sands?

What are they doing over there?

(Action music)

(Metallic sound)

GRRRRRRR.

Ahhh.

(Roar)

Hey, big bully. When you mess with our girl you mess with our family.

Freddie. Ready the ammunition.

Ready, Captain.

Hit it, Phil.

We were all so worried when we realized you weren't on the ship.

Which we will be having a chat about...

after we hug the seaweed out of you.

Huh?

You've been feeling a bit left out, huh, sea squirt?

I guess we were paying more attention to Jeffy, but it doesn't

mean we don't love you, baby girl.

You're family, and nothing could ever change that.

We aren't perfect, but I'm afraid you're stuck with us for the rest

of your life.

Famy-lee.

(Glass breaking)

(Funny music)

That was Jeffy's family the whole time?

(Beeping sound)

You're welcome.

What did he say?

I have no idea.

(Soft music)

Who thinks this is the cutest thing ever?

I do.

Say family.

Famileeeeeeeeeeeee!

(Camera)

(Music)