Transcripción completa

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Welcome to the Coral Circuit race.

The race were the only rules are that there are none.

And today we are proudly sponsored by Delicious Championship cereal.

There's a picture of a champion on every box.

That's what these racers are competing for.

Let's introduce today's competitors Racing from the Kingdom of

Porphyria. Puffy McPuffy!

Next, we have the racers you love to hate:

Captain No beard and his scallywag crew.

Yeah. Now give a warm, big blue welcome

to our newest racers, the Calypso!

And the United Currents.

One and only Mira Clearwater!

Mira is in this race

? Why didn't you guys tell me about Mira being in this race?

Well, you get a teeny-weeny bit competitive when it comes to your

old chum from the Academy.

I do not!

What about the spaghetti eating contest at the UC picnic?

She's a manta ray.

Her mouth is like a vacuum.

What about the three legged swim race?

She has wings. She's like a torpedo through the water.

What about... She is not better than me.

Uh, no one said that.

Remember, Captain.

The choral circuit only has one rule.

The first one across the finish line wins, and those guys will do

anything to win.

Whatever. I don't have to cheat.

I'll just race better than them.

Hold on to your kelp corn, folks.

The race is about to begin.

On your mark. Get set.

Where's she going?

And go!

The Calypso gets a mud bath.

Oldest trick in the book.

Be careful.

They play dirty.

See what I tell you?

I don't need to play dirty.

I can outrun them all.

B.B., a little help?

Oww.

The Calypso finds a keyhole and pushes to the lead.

Some fine piloting by young Captain Lettie.

That's what I'm talking about.

Ready? How's the engine looking?

She's looking great.

Getting ready for our serial box.

Close up.

Oh, look at their pretty pearl decorations.

You know, we could spruce this place up, too.

I don't think those are decorations. Hit the deck.

(Shooting)

The pirates are getting personal with some cannon fire.

You know what they say.

A good defense is always a good offense.

Hey, that's playing dirty.

Yeah, that's what we do.

- Oh, time for a detour.

And Puffy big puffy puffs her way into the league.

Whoa!

- Oh, too bad. So sad.

See you at the finish line.

Argggh!

(Gibberish)

No, Bebe, we're not going to cheat.

We will win by being better.

I got it.

Do you, though? Because I think they got us.

Look at these cereal boxes.

All these racers won by cheating.

Phil, you know a lot about this race, don't you?

Well, I am the unofficial president of the Coral Circuit Fan Club.

Perfect. You can help.

I need you to anticipate what shady move the ships are going to

pull next.

Time to clean up the competition.

Oh, and I'll clean that up, too.

Looks like the Calypso is back in the running.

Okay, Cereal boy, what you got?

The Pythagoreans always used bubble traps, so whatever you do, stay

away from their bubbles.

Gotcha. No bubbles.

Fire up the swatter.

The Calypso is back and foiling the other racers traps with ease.

- Oh, ding dong.

Dang it.

One down, two to go.

A treasure chest?

In the middle of nowhere?

Treasure.

As science officer, it's my duty to investigate.

No, Nemo.

It's a pirate trap.

There's nothing in it.

It's bait.

Woo hoo! Hey, treasure, Come

back.

Lemme get back in the ship.

Oh, almost got them.

Oh, so close.

- You scurvy scallops always fall for the empty treasure chest trick.

Urgh!

What? That treasure chest was supposed to be empty.

What barnacle brain was in charge of laying that trap.

- Spoonie. We need to talk.

You other dunderheads.

Don't just stand there.

Go get my precious doubloons.

What? Hey, I was investigating.

Fantastic work by the Calypso foiling the pirates

at their own game. Captain, Ladies.

Unique strategy just might pay off.

(All) Yeah.

Only one racer left to beat.

Mira Clearwater.

(Music)

Congratulations, Letty, on making it this far without playing dirty.

As a fellow U.S. officer, so proud of you.

Thanks. I'm proud of myself too.

Lettie. Watch out.

Whirlpool!

Nice try, Mira. If there was a whirlpool there'd be rushing water

and we'd start spinning around and...

It was a nice try for the new team, but it seems like they're out for

the count. Looks like they don't have what it takes to be a winner.

Oh, kelp. I.

I tried to tell you.

Have fun being in last place.

Bye.

There's no way we can win this

now.

I guess it'll be Mira on the cereal box this year.

Oh, no way.

I refuse to go down like this.

I've got no choice.

I've got to play by the rules of the choral circuit.

And that means not playing by the rules.

(Giggling)

BB, ready to help?

BB gooo!

This is incredible.

I've never seen a comeback like this.

Now free.

As if!

You must be daft, matey.

- Fat chance.

Oh, I wasn't talking to you.

I was talking to her.

Where in the big blue did she come from?

- Yo ho ho. That's some dirty trickery, - Lettie.

How could you?

Oh, I can't believe we're going to win.

Ha, ha.

It's cereal box time.

Ha ha.

Oh, that felt good.

Did you see Mira's face?

Ha ha ha ha. Nothing will stop me now.

What a move by Captain Letty.

Freezing your opponents.

Ooh, that's cold.

Using a baby.

That's ice cold.

That dirty trick is going down in the history books.

(Music)

Lettie. Be better.

At first. And...

You're right, Bebe.

This isn't who we are.

We don't cheat.

We win by being better.

Oh, wait a second, folks.

The Calypso is going the wrong way.

What are you doing?

We're so close.

Our cereal box shoot is that way.

Is this another dirty trick?

No tricks. The Calypso doesn't win like that.

Okay, so I got a little carried away back there, but...

Can't you even cheat right?

I think we can still save this.

Nobody wins. But more importantly, nobody loses.

Here. She does have a point.

- Bavarians, don't lose ever.

- You just have to be the hero, don't you, Letty?

Yeah, pretty much.

BB. Ready for hero time?

Yes.

(Music)

A four way tie.

I can hardly believe what I just witnessed.

This will be the race to remember for the ages.

(Music)

Hooray! Hooray!

- Woo hoo!

Oh, I think that's my elbow.

Oh, I see my foot.

That's my shell.

I'm pretty sure it's a dorsal fin, dude.

Big Blue en inglés - Coral circuit

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.

En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..

