# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
Welcome to the Coral Circuit race.
The race were the only rules are that there are none.
And today we are proudly sponsored by Delicious Championship cereal.
There's a picture of a champion on every box.
That's what these racers are competing for.
Let's introduce today's competitors Racing from the Kingdom of
Porphyria. Puffy McPuffy!
Next, we have the racers you love to hate:
Captain No beard and his scallywag crew.
Yeah. Now give a warm, big blue welcome
to our newest racers, the Calypso!
And the United Currents.
One and only Mira Clearwater!
? Why didn't you guys tell me about Mira being in this race?
Her mouth is like a vacuum.
What about the three legged swim race?
She has wings. She's like a torpedo through the water.
What about... She is not better than me.
Hold on to your kelp corn, folks.
The race is about to begin.
On your mark. Get set.
And go!
The Calypso gets a mud bath.
Oldest trick in the book.
Be careful.
They play dirty.
Oww.
The Calypso finds a keyhole and pushes to the lead.
Some fine piloting by young Captain Lettie.
(Shooting)
The pirates are getting personal with some cannon fire.
You know what they say.
A good defense is always a good offense.
Yeah, that's what we do.
- Oh, time for a detour.
And Puffy big puffy puffs her way into the league.
Whoa!
- Oh, too bad. So sad.
See you at the finish line.
(Gibberish)
Look at these cereal boxes.
All these racers won by cheating.
Time to clean up the competition.
Oh, and I'll clean that up, too.
Looks like the Calypso is back in the running.
The Calypso is back and foiling the other racers traps with ease.
- Oh, ding dong.
Dang it.
Oh, almost got them.
Oh, so close.
Urgh!
What? That treasure chest was supposed to be empty.
What barnacle brain was in charge of laying that trap.
- Spoonie. We need to talk.
You other dunderheads.
Don't just stand there.
Go get my precious doubloons.
What? Hey, I was investigating.
Fantastic work by the Calypso foiling the pirates
at their own game. Captain, Ladies.
Unique strategy just might pay off.
(All) Yeah.
(Music)
Congratulations, Letty, on making it this far without playing dirty.
As a fellow U.S. officer, so proud of you.
Lettie. Watch out.
Whirlpool!
It was a nice try for the new team, but it seems like they're out for
the count. Looks like they don't have what it takes to be a winner.
I tried to tell you.
Have fun being in last place.
Bye.
(Giggling)
BB gooo!
This is incredible.
I've never seen a comeback like this.
As if!
You must be daft, matey.
- Fat chance.
Where in the big blue did she come from?
- Yo ho ho. That's some dirty trickery, - Lettie.
How could you?
What a move by Captain Letty.
Freezing your opponents.
Ooh, that's cold.
Using a baby.
That's ice cold.
That dirty trick is going down in the history books.
(Music)
Lettie. Be better.
Oh, wait a second, folks.
The Calypso is going the wrong way.
Is this another dirty trick?
Can't you even cheat right?
Here. She does have a point.
- Bavarians, don't lose ever.
- You just have to be the hero, don't you, Letty?
Yes.
(Music)
A four way tie.
I can hardly believe what I just witnessed.
This will be the race to remember for the ages.
(Music)
Hooray! Hooray!
- Woo hoo!
Big Blue en inglés
50 Episodios
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
