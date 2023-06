# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Ah yeah! Check it out!

My new Flip Flop record. Nothing's gonna wreck this moment.

Hey guys, didya see Mira's latest Flip Flop post?

It's taking over the internet.

Mira?

(Frustrated growl)

It's more than taking over the internet.

She's on her way to break Flip Flop records.

(Music)

That's more likes then when BB filmed her eyeball!

Hii-ii!

Ughh... How am I supposed to top those numbers?!

I wouldn't worry about it. It's not like it's a competition.

It's totally a competition.

Everything with her is. Which means I have to win.

I don't get it. Why are my numbers so low?

I'm never gonna beat Mira's popularity at this rate.

What do I need to do?

What you need is help from a social media expert

to increase your fins up count.

Ya, right. Where am I gonna find asocial media expert?

Right here. Check out what I did for Merlin.

There he was, an ordinary slug. But look at him now!

(Belching)

He got 3000 fins up for that?

I know right? Imagine the possibilities.

I've been following Merlin for weeks.

That post is even better than his last one

where he slept for 5 hours.

Ugghh... I don't get it. Maybe I do need your help.

Glad to see you've come to your senses.

(Mission alert)

Calypso, I have an urgent assignment.

We need you to escort pop superstar Lea to her concert.

Lea to her concert.

LEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA...!!!

I'm guessing Freddie is a fan.

Me, a fan? No!

But a decorated four-heart general in the official Lea Happiness Army?

A thousand times yes!!

Lea's the Big Blue's top pop artist.

She's more famous than that catfish playing the banjo.

Really? I find that hard to believe.

That catfish is pretty good.

(Banjo)

She likes short walks on the sea floor,

kelp smoothies, and is ex-trem-e-ly private...

And I'd know.

It's all here in my unauthorized biography, A Fan's Journey.

Thank you Freddie for that odd, yet interesting update.

Lea's ship has broken down in sector 114B.

Extract and deliver her to her concert.

I won't let you down, Commander.

This is amazing!

She is, isn't she?!

I'm not talking about Lea.

But what I am talking about is what will beat Mira's post.

(Huge gasp)

A catfish who can not only play the banjo

but can also play the harmonica too?

What?I really like catfish playing banjos.

Orrrrrr... Lettie gets a selfie with Lea, posts it and...

(Excited gasp)

Viral gold!

Oh, I forgot one more thing: like Freddie said,

Lea is very protective of her privacy.

This is a top secret mission.

Top secret, gotcha.

This is mission will require focus, poise, and determination.

So no selfies.

(BOTH) Awwwwww...

I think we can make this work.

Of course. It's just a simple extraction and delivery.

I mean with Lea!

You just go about your business, bein' a hero and stuff,

and then I pop up and catch you in the act!

And if Lea just happens to be in the picture,

oh well, blame the photographer.

But Commander Plink said...

I'm sorry. I thought I was talking to someone

who wants to beat Mira on Flip Flop.

(Phone beeps)

Oh. Mira just broke a record by jumping fifteen sharks.

What??!!

Okay, let's do it.

Captain, we're arriving at Lea's ship.

(Music)

Don't think I don't know how to use this!

Wait, stop! I'm Captain Lettie, this is my brother Lemo.

We're from the United Current.

(Giggles)

I'm sorry, I just can't believe we're standing in front of

the biggest celebrity in the whole Big Blue.

Thank goodness.

My tour bus broke down and if word gets out that I'm here,

my adoring fans are going to tear it and me apart!

Don't worry. We'll protect you and deliver you to your concert.

But it's going to take a heroic leap to get us from ship to ship.

(Music)

Okay, Lea. Hang on tight!

You and I are going to jump from here, to the Calypso!

You want us to jump?

Totally!

Yeah, it's only fifteen sharks away.

Fifteen sharks away?

Don't worry, we do this all the time. Right Lettie?

Ah, yup, all the time. Ready? One... two...

Hiya, Captain! Thought you could use a hand.

Thanks a lot Phil.

And this is the Bridge, and that is our engineer, Freddie.

Looking good, General.

Ahh... Lea... fan.... Book...

And uh, and this is the floor,

and these are the walls, and that's... about it.

Thanks. Is there anything else?

Have you ever seen a catfish playing the banjo?

Hmm, now what do we do?

I don't know. Need some inspiration.

Got it! Another opportunity for you to save the day.

What is that?

Exactly.

Lemo, that's just Merlin eating kelp.

Yeah... but you didn't know that at the beginning.

I'll cover myself and voila! Operation swamp monster.

I have a bad feeling about this.

Sorry about the delay, but as soon as Freddie stops fainting

we'll have the engine running in no time.

(Whistles)

Should be any minute now!

(Monster sounds)

Look at me! I'm the swamp monster.

I'm swampy. I want to eat celebrities.

The smaller the better...

I'll protect you!

Don't worry, I got us!

Uh-oh!

Huh, what'dya know. Those self-defense classes are handy.

Uh...good job. You relax.

I'll go get rid of whatever that thing is.

Well, that didn't work. Who'd have thunk it?

Lemo, I'm having second thoughts.

Maybe we shouldn't take her picture.

(Phone rings)

Ugh, it's Mira. What does she want?

Hi Mira!

Hi Lettie, thought I'd check in and see if you were still alive.

You haven't posted in hours.

Did you delete your account? Not that anyone would notice.

No, Mira, I did not delete my account.

I'm actually on my way to...

Deliver a package for Commander Plink.

Oooh, sounds super boring.

Me? I'm off to the Lea concert to get the ultimate selfie!

I even scored a backstage pass, haha... Byeeeeee.

Byeeeee. Arrrr! I can't let her win.

"Dearest Mira, consider yourself lucky that I'm not posting this.

Here's Commander Plink's special package.

You're going backstage?

Well I'm driving her personal limo. Ha!" Annnd send.

(Message being received)

We should have you at your concert soon, Lea.

Aw, thanks Lettie. I really appreciate your help.

It can be great being famous,

but it's nice to hang out with people who respect my privacy.

Yeah, she really likes her privacy.

You can read all about it in chapter 4.

"How I lost my privacy due to unofficial biographies"

Captain, I'm picking up some fast approaching objects.

Weird. No one knows where we are.

And your recent post is all over Flip Flop.

Huh, no I sent a private message to Mira...

Whoa, not private... Public!

And everyone's seen it.

Look at all the views! You did it! You beat Mira!

(Huge gasp)

But that was supposed to be a private message!

So, my fans know where we are...?

I trusted you.

(Thunderous crash)

I gotta get out of here!

Wait! Where'd she go?

Oh Lea... She took off in the escape bubble.

(BOTH) The escape bubble!

Gah! Lea! She'll be crushed by her own fans! Let's go!

(Fast banjo music)

Deploy grabber arm.

Gotcha!

Uh oh, Lettie...

Look at me! I'm a swamp monster!I'm Swampy.

(Scared screams)

Yes!

Told ya swamp monster would work.

That was... INCREDIBLE! I've never felt so alive!!

Want to see something more incredible?

I'm going to get you to your concert on time.

Let's go team!

(Music)

Sorry about that posting mix-up Lea.

It's okay Lettie.

Since you're looking for Flip Flop popularity,

how about a selfie with me as my way of saying thanks.

Lettie, here's your chance.

Ah forget Flip Flop.

I'm just happy we got to hang out on the way to your concert.

I'll never forget my friends from the Calypso

and my personal Lea Happiness Army.

- Lettie? Uh... Lea, Lea, Lea! Hold on! I need a selfie.

Hey Mira, just wanted to say, enjoy the concert.

Aw, kelp...