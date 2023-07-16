  1. TV Clan
Especialmente recomendado para la infancia Hero boy
Transcripción completa

I said we’re divin deep down Gonna get to the bottom of it

(Me, you, in The Big Blue)

There’s a deep ocean world, waiting to be discovered

(Me, you, in The Big Blue)

A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

(Me, you, in The Big Blue)

I said we’re divin deep down, gonna get to the bottom of it

(Me, you, in The Big Blue)

I said we’re divin deep down, gonna get to the bottom of it

(Me, you, in The Big Blue)

Chores? I shouldn't be wasting my time with chores.

I should be out in the big blue.

Saving people from the bad guys and standing up for them.

You better not be goofing around.

You have a tone of chores to do after you're finished cleaning the hallway.

I need you to fix the grabber arm and change the calypso power source

Okay. Okay.

I know! Oh, barnacles!

(Magical music)

(SCREAMS)

(Water)

Yeah, that was amazing, bibi.

I wish I had powers like that.

Maybe I can.

In the ocean's.

deepest depths where pressure crushes the courage from the bravest of us,

one hero has the power to save the Big Blue.

And his trusty sidekick, the Bibi Kid.

It'd be cool to have real powers, but having you around Bibi

is the closest thing, hope in!

Bibi, give me a bubble!

Thank you.

I've been trapped under there for days.

Breaking news.

Mysterious masked crusader.

Single handedly saved Phil.

Who? Me?

I'm okay.

So what name do we call you?

Mysterious boy.

Who is the hero?

Boy? Hero?

Call me Hero Boy.

Mysterious masked hero saves the day. Wow.

That's so cool.

Hey guys, what's happening?

The big blue has a new mask

crusade Hero Boy, they're calling him.

Apparently, he's a hero

with real powers.

Lemo, Lemo...

Our little super secret.

Okay, Bibi? Huh?

I wonder who he really is.

That brave, heroic, also handsome lad.

He saved someone, wow.

We save people all the time.

I saved a pod of whales and broke up a shark fight,

and that was just on my lunch break, huh?

(SIGH)

Opps, it's past naptime.

Lemo go tuck Bibi in, please.

Right! Here Boy, on it!

By which I mean regular

normal Lemo is on it to the back place.

I don't understand why you have to put a bucket on your head to be a hero.

But what a bucket it is.

Listen, bibi, we can't let anybody know about our secret identities.

Because then it won't be secret, as masked heroes.

it's kind of rule number one.

Well, sleep tight.

I don't know about you, but I feel a lot

safer knowing Hero Boy is out there patrolling the big blue.

Sure hope that guy never sleeps.

Hey sidekick is thinking what I'm thinking.

There's no time for naps when there's hero work to be done.

Hero boy, you just rescued a busload of guppies.

Anyone you'd like to shout out to?

No, that was all me hero boy.

Hey, look.

Hero Boy is doing that funny dance that Lemo does.

Speaking of Nemo, where is he?

How long can it take to put Bibi to bed?

Hey, still his mask looks just like our mock bucket.

That's so cool.

What? Bibi is not in bed.

It's so adorable!

How it's the exact same color as Bibi!

(Tense music)

Lemo!!

(SINGS)

Hero Boy hotline.

So Lemo,

where you at?

At the store getting some kelp.

No need. I got some yesterday.

I ate it.

Ate it all. Can't get enough of that wonderful kelp.

No kidding.

You still got some in your teeth?

Really?

Where? Did I get it?

I can see you Lemo!

Now quit goofing around and bring Bibi back for her nap. Now.

This just in.

Adorable twins trapped in a massive pool.

Their only hope now is Hero Boy.

You're breaking up.

Going through.

I can still see you, Lemo.

Got to go. Hero duty calls.

Phil a course for the whirlpool.

Are you going to meet Hero Boy?

I wonder if he'll sign my shell!

Power!

Let me guess. Lemo didn't change the power like I asked.

Never fear, Hero Boy

Here.

Help! Those little lobsters are surely to be washed away!

Stand aside non-heros Hero Boy will handle this

all the whirlpool needs is an iceberg

Bibi, iceberg

Hey, little sidekick,

I know you're sleepy and all but could you help me out here baby?

Bibi..,

Awesome!

Thanks!

Here Boy, powers go!

(Music)

You're safe now.

Thanks to.

No, not safe.

Not safe at all, one last time!

Then I'll let you sleep. Promise

Okay.

Please.

All in a day's work.

I didn't say stop.

Did you hear that little sidekick?

I'm famous.

(SNORES)

A spectacular rescue from this swirling

whirlpool of doom.

Well, Blob, it was nothing, really.

Hero boy is always ready and willing to leap into harm's way and put

and put his awesome and amazing powers to good use.

Hopefully you can use those awesome and amazing powers to use in this

into which Blob is currently falling down. Boy,

(Tense music)

(SCREAMS)

You're Blob's only hope!

Bibi! I mean Hero powers wake up, Bibi?

Oh no, she still up at the top?

Hurry Hero Boy!

This intrepid reporter can't hold on much longer.

Come on, Lemo, think, I know

I'll call Letty.

She'll do my thinking for me. Hey, Lettie!

Stop with the hero, boy. Stop it

put Bibi to bed right now.

I would, but I have a little problem I need help with.

Oh, really? Your tiny problem

wouldn't have to be that you and Volker being sucked into a massive pit above

a swirling whirlpool that is threatening to flush you both into oblivion.

What?

Hey, how did you know?

Because it's all over the big blue!

Come on, Lettie, stop fooling around.

Just bring the Calypso and use the grabber to rescue us.

I would if I could.

But since you didn't bother to fix either one of

them, we're forced

to rescue you in a taxi

that smells like boiled kelp.

Sorry, that was me.

Listen to me carefully.

I want you to grab hold of this

What is poor hero boy to do?

Will Hero Boy, save this reporter from his untimely demise.

What am I going to do?

That is the question that everyone's asking.

Is Hero Boy coming to the rescue or has he decided

to hang up his tights for good?

That's it my tights!

This intrepid reporter signing off forever!

Yes. And we're back.

Wait, who are you?

Just a regular boy in his underpants.

(Upbeat music)

It's okay, Lemo.

Who else had been caught crying like a baby in their undies on TV?

Guys, check it out. Lemo is on the news.

I know, I know.

Hero Boy is a fake.

Messes up rescue. Blah, blah.

Guess again, bro.

But the real hero of the day is the unassuming young man he showed us.

you don't need powers to be a hero.

You just dig your heart in the right place.

Thank you, regular boy, for being my hero.

See Lemo? You are a hero.

A hero who did some really dumb stuff, but still a hero

Thanks, buddy, but I should never have misused Bobby's powers.

I guess I don't need powers to be a hero.

I can just be me

With the big blue safe once more.

It was time for Hero Boy to embark on his most daring mission yet,

catching some Zs

with, of course, his trusty sidekick.

(Music)

Big Blue en inglés - Hero boy

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Sobre Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.

En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..

