Game nightmare

♪ I said we’re ♪ ♪ divin' deep down. ♪

♪ Gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ There’s a deep ocean world, ♪

♪ waiting to be discovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ A sea to see, ♪

♪ secrets to be uncovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

Hey, Lettie.

You coming to game night tonight?

Nope.

Phil! You coming to game night tonight?

Nah.

Freddie? You're coming to game night tonight?

Not a chance.

Ahhh!

Fine.

(music)

(SLURPING)

They're just sore losers, BB.

Lemo sad.

I can't help being the best gamer.

What's the fun in winning if there's no one to play against?

Oh...

Well, if they won't come to game night.

I'll bring game night to them.

(mechanical sounds)

(intro music)

I'll rig the Calypso so it creates

the ultimate game night experience.

Virtual reality, surround sound and there!

This was such a good idea.

I'm bringing game night to them, Lemo style.

(electrical noise)

(blow drying stops)

Welcome to game night!

(ALL) No way.

What? But all I want is us to play together.

What's the deal?

A little competition never hurt anyone.

Um, no offense, Lemo, but you're a poor sport.

A game hog.

And you always need to have the high-score.

Right. Game night. It's fun.

Nope. Only you think it's fun.

Sorry. Game night is canceled before it even starts.

Sorry, Lettie. The games have already begun.

What are you talking about, Lemo?

This better not be another one of your inventions.

This is better than an invention. This is genius.

Allow me to demonstrate the ultimate gaming system.

Voila. I wrote a new code

and wired my game console to the ship's mainframe.

Then hacked the UC's lead computer.

And now the Calypso is playing the games.

(electrical noise)

(electrical noise)

(electrical noise)

Lemo, your drink's all over the console.

Don't worry, Lettie. I'll clean it up and we'll be good to go.

Uh, Captain, we seem to have a glitch.

Uuuugh!! Your drink locked the controls.

Don't panic, Lettie. Glitch or no glitch, it's just a game.

Well, how are we supposed to play the game?

The Calypso isn't responding to any commands.

(ROBOTIC) Now entering Piranha Punch.

Mission: to beat high-score.

Starting in five, four...

Lemo, someday, your harebrained ideas

are going to get us in real trouble.

One.

You remember, punch a piranha, get a point.

Don't let him bite you or it's game over.

Aaaaahh!!

- Piranha! - Oh...

(electrical noise)

Fine. Let's get this over with.

That's the spirit! Game night!

(chomping)

(videogame music)

(videogame music)

All right, bring it on.

(videogame music)

Hiya! Ha! Hiiiya!!

Go, Lettie!!

Oh, I can't look, but I bet you're doing great.

(videogame music)

Uh oh. She's going to beat my high-score.

(videogame music)

(videogame music)

Last round!

No!! My high-score!

(videogame sound)

Lemo, I can't believe you did that.

What? I thought I was trying to help.

More like trying to help protect your high-score.

It's one of my greatest achievements.

I can't give that up, even for the ship.

See, this is why

no one likes playing game night with you. Lemo.

Now, turn it off so we can get back to our lives!

Ugh, fine!

(electrical sound)

It won't turn off.

Just unplug it.

(electrical sound)

It won't turn off!!

I could've told you that.

Level Unattained. Failure.

Three lives remaining.

Initiating drop.

Uh oh, I don't think it liked that.

(dramatic music)

(ALL SCREAMING)

Calypso, update. What's going on?

(beeping)

You are currently at three lives.

Further losses will result in continued drops

and the eventual destruction of the Calypso.

Erm...

I got to go.

(dramatic music)

Exiting game night not permitted.

Yay, game night?

(electrical sound)

It's just randomly picking games from the library.

Oh, what do we do?

What else? We play.

Next level.

Nobody move. This is pretzel time.

Touch those walls and we're done for.

But it's too hard.

Yeah, but I have a cheat code.

(beeping)

Oh, what was it?

Left, Left, right, right.

Why isn't it working?

Don't worry. Lemo. I got this.

I'm a real-life cheat code.

(videogame music)

(ALL) Freddie!

I don't normally like game night,

But I suppose in this instance I can be a bit more...

Flexible.

Woohoo! Yay!

(fast videogame music)

Come on, cheatcode.

(fast videogame music)

(ALL) Yohoo!!

He's gonna do it.

Stupid cheat code doesn't work.

Lemo!!

(videogame sound)

Level unattained. Two lives remaining.

I can't believe you did it again!

This time wasn't my fault that cheat code...

Oh, I forgot.

This game doesn't have a cheat code.

(dropping sounds)

We're still dropping!

(videogame music)

What's happening to the floor?

Oh, no. This is...

Boogie woogie.

Trust me, I am a pro at this.

I got it all figured out.

(fast videogame music)

- He's doing it. - No, he's cheating.

I'm not. And even if I am,

the stupid game doesn't know that.

Stop bothering me. I'm going to get it wrong.

(videogame noise)

(fast videogame music)

Lemo, if you get one more wrong, you lose.

But who else could do it?

I can!

Here's where ten years of tap dancing pays off.

(fast videogame music)

Wait till I turn it up a notch.

My instructor always said I had mad skills.

I could have done that, too.

Oh, no! We lost! Again.

(dropping noises)

This game is going to smash us on those rocks.

One more loss and we're done for.

(videogame noises)

One life remaining. Final game.

- Oh, no. - What?

It's hot dog hunter.

The simplest, dumbest, hardest, worst game ever.

Okay. Tell me how to play and I'll do it.

I'll save us.

No, this is our last chance, I have to do this.

I'm the best player.

But you're the one who ruined all the other games.

Don't go confusing things with logic, Philip.

I'm a gamer. It's game night. I got this.

(videogame noises)

Ah, let me try again. Do over.

Are you sure you're allowed to do that?

I always do this.

(ALL) Lemo!!

Whoa. Check me out. I'm in the actual game.

You all get to watch a gamer on the big screen. Lucky.

Come on, Lemo, stop fooling around.

How do we get you out?

Out? Why would I want out? I can't wait to move.

(videogame noise)

Don't worry, little bro, we'll play for you.

Okay, team, we got this.

Phil, get red sauce.

Freddy, you're on yellow sauce.

And, BB, you've got the hot sauce.

Hot dogs coming. You got to move me.

Leave it to us, my eight-bit bro.

Red sauce. Red sauce. Yellow sauce.

Take that, you big weenies.

Hey, you guys are doing it.

(videogame music)

That's it. You guys are amazing. Keep it going.

We're almost at the high score.

Wait. Does it count as my high score since I'm doing it?

(ALL) Nope.

(videogame music)

Whoa. Did you see that? That was crazy.

You had me blasting this way,

and then I was blasting that way.

That was pretty great, bro. What's the next...?

What's the next what?

(metal videogame music)

Oh, no, it's Frankfurter von Weenie.

His sauerkraut blasters will destroy me.

Lettie, get me out of here.

Lemo, I have a plan.

On the count of three, I'm going to make you duck.

You want me to what?

(metal videogame music)

One, two and three.

BB, hit him with the hot sauce.

Sauce!

(blast)

Congratulations.

High-score achieved.

(fast videogame music)

Oh, I'm back!

You know what, Lemo?

I was wrong. Game night was kind of fun.

- Totally. - Yeah!

It was?

Yeah. So what do you say?

Game night again, tomorrow night?

What? No way!

I mean, maybe we could do something safer.

Like checkers. A board game?

Ooh, a card game!

I think Lemo needs to level up a bit before the next round.

Play again?

- No! - Yup!