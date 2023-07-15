A night at the theatre

  1. TV Clan
Transcripción completa

♪ I said we’re ♪ ♪ divin' deep down. ♪

♪ Gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ There’s a deep ocean world, ♪

♪ waiting to be discovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ A sea to see, ♪

♪ secrets to be uncovered. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪

♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪

♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪

Ouch! Hey! Ouch!

Would you just stay still?

We're almost done.

Okay, Okay. Just hurry up.

I don't want to be late.

You can't rush perfection, Captain.

Wow. Looks great, Freddie.

I do what I can.

- Looking good. - What's with the fancy hairdo?

Commander Plink has invited me for a girls night out.

Who knows what will happen tonight.

Maybe she'll give me an award. Or a promotion.

Or give you a demotion.

I heard that it didn't go well for this one captain,

and he lost his ship, crew and rank.

Sometimes they do it in a public place,

so you won't make a big scene.

Grrrr...

What are we going to do?

Can't you guys figure it out?

(beeping)

I'm going to be late.

Me next. Make me handsome.

(intro music)

(music)

Welcome to Swami's,

home of fine dining and even finer theater.

Whoa.

(music)

(cheering)

Hey, over here!

(music)

Commander, this place is amazing.

I'm so glad you like it, too. It's my favorite.

I can't tell you how nice it is to have

a night off from saving the Big Blue.

Well, you've both earned it.

Yeah, I really have...

Wait. Both?

- (CLEARS HER THROAT) Hmm. - Mira?

(intense music)

(intense music)

Lettie...

(intense music)

I didn't know you'd be here.

And we'd get to hang out.

Together. With our Commander Plink. For hours.

How fun.

Yay. Girls night.

(CLEARS HIS THROAT)

Bonjour, Mademoiselles. I have your water.

Thank you. My gills are parched.

This air breathing is so overrated.

You know, I was also hoping this dinner would

be a chance to better get to know you two.

After all, when I become admiral,

you too will be a shoo-in for my job.

- Wow. It's an honor that you... - Considered me.

But of course, we'd be happy no matter who it was.

Great. Let's have a toast.

Huh? Is that Admiral Krill on a date?

Oh, I'd like to see that.

Oh, my mistake. Krills all look so similar.

(blast)

(music)

Oh, no, no, no, no, no. Oh, gosh. Oh, my gosh.

I'm so sorry. I don't know what happened.

Don't worry about it. I'll just be right back.

Way to shake things up, Lettie.

How embarrassing.

Mira! Ugh!

You did this. What gives?

You're butting into my bonding time with the commander.

She invited us both.

Besides, I'm not competing with you.

I just want a relaxing night off from work and away from my crew.

But if you were competing, that's exactly what you'd say.

(beeping)

Ugh! And now it's my crew.

I'll be right back.

No need to hurry.

Lemo.

I know you said we shouldn't call,

but this is super important.

Who would win in an arm wrestling match?

An octopus or an electric eel?

The eel, right?

You're wrong. Lemo. The octopus has eight arms.

But the eel's got zaps.

Guys, it's my night off, and I already

can't relax because Mira is being Mira.

Mira is there? Oh, ask her.

(LAUGHING)

Lettie.

Gotta go, Lemo. You figure it out yourself.

(music)

Right here, friend. Let me get your chair.

Trust me.

Oopsie. Maybe I pulled it out a little too far.

Grrr...

So sorry. I must have misjudged.

Yeap, the show is starting!

(music)

(laughing)

Bravo.

(cheering)

(beeping)

Lettie, that is so rude.

Now, what?

So, we did what you said, and we figured it out.

We went and found the biggest octopus,

an electric eel we could find.

But they didn't feel like wrestling.

Instead, they're kind of wrestling the ship.

(banging and crashing)

What were you thinking?

You told us to figure it out.

Just get them out of there and make sure BB is safe.

Don't worry about BB. She's doing just fine.

(screaming)

(LAUGHING)

(music)

(music)

(cheering)

Lovely. Just lovely.

(music)

(music)

Alright, Thunderheads.

You know the drill.

Steal 'em if they got 'em.

(throwing stuff)

I thought this place was supposed to be fancy.

None of these swords are even real.

Oh, boys, I think we've just been

looking on the wrong side of the stage.

(glimmering sounds)

Yo ho, ho. Now that's what I be talkin about.

(music)

(cheering)

Amazing performance.

We'll take it from here.

(dramatic music)

Cold kelp chowder? My favorite.

It looks delicious.

Bon appetit.

(tense music)

(tense music)

Aaaahh!

Ha. Can't take her anywhere.

Whoops. Clumsy me.

I better go find a towel.

Oh, don't worry. There's still an intermission.

We'll be right here.

(banging)

(dramatic music)

Huh? The actors?

Shouldn't you be on stage?

But if you're here...

(talking in the distance)

(door closes)

Sorry, guys. Don't go anywhere.

I have to stop someone from stealing the show.

Ain't no sense in resisting. Hehehe.

Fill in me coffers with your gold.

Come on, now. Shake a leg.

I ain't got all day.

Oh, goody. A pirate act.

I love being part of the show. Oh.

Pirates. Grrr...

So much for a night off.

I have to warn Plink.

Yay!! I'm part of the show.

Just great, Commander Plink taken captive

willingly and Mira nowhere in sight.

Lettie, what is wrong with you?

You're going to ruin the pirate show.

Mira, those are real pirates.

What do you mean they're real?

I wouldn't expect you to know the difference.

Run along back to the table.

You'll be no help to me anyway.

Good. I wasn't going to offer anyway.

(beeping)

We were gonna order pizzas and then send them on their way.

But now there's a bit of an issue.

(crashing)

I told you we should have ordered extra kelp.

You didn't ask for extra kelp.

Everyone's angry, and I don't know what to do.

Listen, you guys need to quit fighting and find a way to

compromise and work together for the sake of the ship.

Oh, Kelp. That's what I have to do, too.

Got to go. Love you. Bye.

Listen, Mira, we need to stop Captain NoBeard and his crew.

But we can't just barge in or the audience will panic.

A stealth mission. Leave it to me.

Mira, There's too many of them to go at it alone.

We need to do this together. Can I trust you?

One second.

Let's do this.

(music)

Huh? That's right, folks.

Just hand it all over to us.

You've been a great crowd this evening,

but it's time for us to be on our way.

And we'll take all your jewels with us.

Ha ha ha.

Ye foul scum.

I have come to take your treasure.

(cheering)

But that's our thing.

It says you and what band of buccaneers?

Me, Captain Lettie.

(cheering and clapping)

Oh, the show gets better and better.

Time to start the real show.

(gasps)

Now, Mira.

My pleasure.

(pirate music)

(cheering)

This is the best show I've ever seen.

Oh, please stop.

We're not cut out for the theater.

It's too bloomin' violent.

(LAUGHS)

(music)

(music)

Oh, yeah. That was so much fun.

You girls were great.

Good thing I had my two best captains with me.

Yep. And I couldn't have done it without Mira.

High five, partner.

You're right. You couldn't have done it without me.

And we're back.

(YAWNS)

(ALL TALKING AT ONCE)

HEEEY!

Listen up. If there's one thing I've learned tonight,

is that things get done a lot faster if we work together.

Lemo, you guys clean up this mess.

Aye, aye, sister Captain.

Freddie, reheat the pizza.

Phil, set the table for seven.

All right, boys, let's see how quick we can get this done.

(ALL) Yes, Captain.

Lettie, Lettie.

Hey, BB.

While we wait for dinner, let's say I tell you a story

about how Captain Lettie and Captain Mira saved the day.

Big Blue en inglés - A night at the theatre

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

Episodios

Sobre Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.

En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..

