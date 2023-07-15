A night at the theatre

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
♪ I said we’re ♪ ♪ divin' deep down. ♪
♪ Gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪
♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪
♪ There’s a deep ocean world, ♪
♪ waiting to be discovered. ♪
♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪
♪ A sea to see, ♪
♪ secrets to be uncovered. ♪
♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪
♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪
♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪
♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪
♪ I said we’re♪ ♪ divin' deep down, ♪
♪ gonna get♪ ♪ to the bottom of it. ♪
♪ Me, you, in The Big Blue. ♪
(beeping)
(intro music)
(music)
Welcome to Swami's,
home of fine dining and even finer theater.
(music)
(cheering)
Hey, over here!
(music)
I'm so glad you like it, too. It's my favorite.
Well, you've both earned it.
- (CLEARS HER THROAT) Hmm.
(intense music)
(intense music)
Lettie...
(intense music)
I didn't know you'd be here.
Yay. Girls night.
(CLEARS HIS THROAT)
Bonjour, Mademoiselles. I have your water.
Thank you. My gills are parched.
This air breathing is so overrated.
You know, I was also hoping this dinner would
be a chance to better get to know you two.
After all, when I become admiral,
you too will be a shoo-in for my job.
But of course, we'd be happy no matter who it was.
Great. Let's have a toast.
Huh? Is that Admiral Krill on a date?
Oh, I'd like to see that.
Oh, my mistake. Krills all look so similar.
(blast)
(music)
Don't worry about it. I'll just be right back.
Way to shake things up, Lettie.
How embarrassing.
You're butting into my bonding time with the commander.
But if you were competing, that's exactly what you'd say.
(beeping)
No need to hurry.
(LAUGHING)
(music)
Right here, friend. Let me get your chair.
Trust me.
Oopsie. Maybe I pulled it out a little too far.
So sorry. I must have misjudged.
Yeap, the show is starting!
(music)
(laughing)
Bravo.
(cheering)
(beeping)
Lettie, that is so rude.
(banging and crashing)
(screaming)
(LAUGHING)
(music)
(music)
(cheering)
Lovely. Just lovely.
(music)
(music)
Alright, Thunderheads.
You know the drill.
Steal 'em if they got 'em.
(throwing stuff)
I thought this place was supposed to be fancy.
None of these swords are even real.
Oh, boys, I think we've just been
looking on the wrong side of the stage.
(glimmering sounds)
Yo ho, ho. Now that's what I be talkin about.
(music)
(cheering)
Amazing performance.
We'll take it from here.
(dramatic music)
Cold kelp chowder? My favorite.
It looks delicious.
Bon appetit.
(tense music)
(tense music)
Ha. Can't take her anywhere.
Oh, don't worry. There's still an intermission.
We'll be right here.
(banging)
(dramatic music)
(talking in the distance)
(door closes)
Ain't no sense in resisting. Hehehe.
Fill in me coffers with your gold.
Come on, now. Shake a leg.
I ain't got all day.
Oh, goody. A pirate act.
I love being part of the show. Oh.
Yay!! I'm part of the show.
Lettie, what is wrong with you?
You're going to ruin the pirate show.
What do you mean they're real?
Good. I wasn't going to offer anyway.
(beeping)
(crashing)
A stealth mission. Leave it to me.
One second.
Let's do this.
(music)
Huh? That's right, folks.
Just hand it all over to us.
You've been a great crowd this evening,
but it's time for us to be on our way.
And we'll take all your jewels with us.
Ha ha ha.
Ye foul scum.
I have come to take your treasure.
(cheering)
But that's our thing.
It says you and what band of buccaneers?
(cheering and clapping)
Oh, the show gets better and better.
(gasps)
My pleasure.
(pirate music)
(cheering)
This is the best show I've ever seen.
Oh, please stop.
We're not cut out for the theater.
It's too bloomin' violent.
(music)
(music)
Oh, yeah. That was so much fun.
You girls were great.
Good thing I had my two best captains with me.
You're right. You couldn't have done it without me.
(ALL TALKING AT ONCE)
(ALL) Yes, Captain.
Lettie, Lettie.
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Big Blue en inglés

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..