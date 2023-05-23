BB on board

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

(Dramatic music)

You cannot protect her!

- Eh?

(Dramatic music)

Last Guardian will be mine and all the world will bend down to me.

- You will never possess the power of the guardian.

Aggghhhhh!

Finally. Hahahahaha.

(Music)

Arrggghhh!

(Music)

Waiting for another mission.

Going to have to save some butts.

Limo. You know, your sister's the captain, right?

And I can order you to zip it.

And what lady?

Miss the next verse?

Gonna drive my sister crazy.

Gonna drive her super nuts.

That's it. I order you to get back to your seat.

(Soft music)

What the...

Oh, the Calypso's lost power.

Hang on guys. We are gonna hit. Okay.

That was super weird.

Maybe it's got something to do with that.

Bubble up, boys.

Time to investigate.

Okay, crew, use extreme...

Fieldtrip.

Everyone, remember where we parked?

What is it?

I'm getting some super weird readings.

Step back. We don't know how dangerous that orb is.

I'm going to notify the U.C.

You guys set up a perimeter so nobody touches it.

Phil?

Guys, I hear a heartbeat.

Huh? It's gonna blow.

Look out.

(Music)

Is that?

(ALL) A baby?

Yeah, but a baby, what?

Can I have it, please?

My most awesome big sister of mine.

We can't just leave it here all alone in the Big Blue.

Da da da.

Come on, Lettie.

Not a chance, Lemo.

You see, Code 101 states absolutely no babies allowed on the

ship. No one listens to me.

Thank you. My most awesomest big sister.

Just keep that thing in the tank until

we figure out what to do with it.

You mean what to do with her?

What makes you think it's a girl?

I don't know. But I've always wanted a baby sister.

Mmm.

Mission call. I'll be right back.

Don't do anything Lemo.

Calypso, here.

Captain Letty, We've just received a distress call from Guppy ten.

It appears they're having a family reunion.

- Save the potato salad.

- So many guppies have arrived that their reef is collapsing

under the weight of everyone.

- In other words, make haste, Calypso, before Guppyton ceases to

be.

We're on it.

(Music)

We have a mission, folks.

All hands on deck.

(Chattering)

Hello.

(GIGGLES) Picky, picky, picky. Boogie, boogie, boogie.

Guys, what's going on?

Sorry, lady. We've got our hands full in the lab.

Are you playing with it?

You know, that's against the United current rules.

Relax, lady. We're not playing with her.

You're totally playing with it.

Gotta go.

Argghh!

Oh, awesome.

(Giggles)

It's got powers.

Sweet.

(GIBBERISH)

(Music)

Guys. Do you think we can hide this from Letty?

Why am I detecting a hull breach?

No reason. The sea baby didn't do it.

(Brakes)

I've got a collapsing reef to get to

and I can't deal with this baby thing.

(Splash)

Why is it out of the tank?

Lemo, get that thing back into the lab.

Lock it up so it can't do any more damage.

I got to get back to our mission.

(Splash)

(Laughing)

Hang in there, guppies.

Letty's coming.

SPEAKER7: Where are you?

You're certainly not the Capitan.

And the reef is collapsing.

We had a little delay.

Nothing, baby. I mean, crazy.

Yooohoooo!

Oh, no, it can't be.

The Guardian.

I can explain.

Listen to me. Contain that baby.

Keep it safe. We're coming to you.

You don't know what you have.

(Splash)

Isn't she amazing?

I love having a super baby on board.

Lemo! That baby is wrecking everything.

The ship, the mission.

Oh, Bacon Berry didn't mean to.

You named it?

Yeah, Freddy picked her name.

I thought she's pretty special.

So she needs a special name.

I took her name from the most rare and mystical substances in the Big

Blue. Bacon Berry.

Yeah, I see what you did there.

Ah, Out, out, Everyone out.

I'm going to go save some guppies.

Uh, not if we hit that rock.

You're not.

(Dramatic music)

(SPEAKER) Collision imminent.

Agggh!

Whoa, That was amazing.

We were all like, "Brace yourselves".

And BB was all like, woosh.

Lemo. What are you talking about?

If it wasn't for BB, we would have been smashed to pieces for sure.

If it wasn't for that thing, we wouldn't even be in this mess.

All the systems are down.

Without the Calypso there's no way we'll make it in time to save those

poor guppies.

(Sad music)

Don't look at me with those cute eyes.

You did this, and there's no way you can fix it.

Dum dum.

(Engine)

What? How?

We're not beaten.

But you. You just water warped us like 200 nautical miles in a

second. Okay, crew, lock and

load. We've got a reef to save after all.

(Action music)

The ship can't hold it forever.

This reef is way too heavy.

I don't know what to do.

Bacon Berry?

What is she doing?

(Music)

(Chering)

(ALL) Yeahhhhh! All right. Yeah.

Oh. Looks like Krill's ship is here.

Great work with the reef, Captain.

- Cheers. Fantastic job.

Now where is she?

Time for her to come with us.

You can't take her, Admiral.

The best place for bacon Berry is on our ship.

She's part of our crew.

She's one of us.

They're right. Admiral, we couldn't have saved Guppyton without her.

I'm sorry but the guardian must come with us.

That's an order.

Lettie, do something.

I can't.

We have to follow the rules.

Lemo, please.

Hand her over to the commander.

Very good, young

Lemo.

I wish there was some kind of dumb rule that could make BB stay.

There is.

Commander. Wait.

You can't take her.

Why not?

United Current Protocol 100 and 1-935 clearly states if a captain

discovers an unknown treasure, it is in their right to share it with

their crew. Finders keepers.

Obviously, we can all agree that Bacon Berry is unknown and a

treasure.

I don't think that's wise,

- Sir. Captain Lettie sure does know her rule book.

I think she has you, Admiral.

It appears so.

Commander, release the Guardian back to Lettie and the crew.

Perhaps a family environment is just what our little friend needs.

Take care of the baby and keep her safe.

We'll be watching you.

- Guardian. - Bye bye.

(Cheering)

And that's the story of how we met you Bacon Berry.

Again, again.

Okay, just one more time and then it's right to bed.

Once upon a time, Captain Lettie and her fearless crew came across a

beautiful, glowing orb.

This time could you make me taller?

I'm telling a story.

How am I supposed to make you taller?

If Lemo's going to be taller.

Can I have a mustache?

I always wanted a mustache.

You'd look great in a mustache, Phil,

What kind of mustache do you think I should have?

Handlebar, Hands down.

Handlebar.