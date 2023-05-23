BB on board

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
(Dramatic music)
You cannot protect her!
- Eh?
(Dramatic music)
Last Guardian will be mine and all the world will bend down to me.
- You will never possess the power of the guardian.
Aggghhhhh!
Finally. Hahahahaha.
(Music)
Arrggghhh!
(Music)
(Soft music)
(Music)
(ALL) A baby?
My most awesome big sister of mine.
We can't just leave it here all alone in the Big Blue.
Da da da.
we figure out
what to do with
Mmm.
Captain Letty, We've just received a distress call from Guppy ten.
It appears they're having a family reunion.
- Save the potato salad.
- So many guppies have arrived that their reef is collapsing
under the weight of everyone.
(Music)
We have a mission, folks.
All hands on deck.
(Chattering)
(GIGGLES) Picky, picky, picky. Boogie, boogie, boogie.
(Giggles)
(GIBBERISH)
(Music)
(Brakes)
and I can't deal
with this baby
(Splash)
(Splash)
(Laughing)
SPEAKER7: Where are you?
You're certainly not the Capitan.
And the reef is collapsing.
Oh, no, it can't be.
The Guardian.
Listen to me. Contain that baby.
Keep it safe. We're coming to you.
You don't know what you have.
(Splash)
You're not.
(Dramatic music)
(SPEAKER) Collision imminent.
Agggh!
(Sad music)
Dum dum.
(Engine)
(Action music)
(Music)
(Chering)
(ALL) Yeahhhhh! All right. Yeah.
Great work with the reef, Captain.
- Cheers. Fantastic job.
Now where is she?
Time for her to come with us.
I'm sorry but the guardian must come with us.
That's an order.
Why not?
I don't think that's wise,
- Sir. Captain Lettie sure does know her rule book.
I think she has you, Admiral.
It appears so.
Commander, release the Guardian back to Lettie and the crew.
Perhaps a family environment is just what our little friend needs.
Take care of the baby and keep her safe.
We'll be watching you.
- Guardian. - Bye bye.
(Cheering)
Again, again.
Big Blue en inglés
46 Episodios
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H.