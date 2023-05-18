  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Big Blue en inglés
  4. Big Blue en inglés - Let's get kraken
Let's get kraken
# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

(Me, you, in The Big Blue)

Team building day at the amusement park.

Isn't this a great idea?

Right, Admiral.

- Hmm. This amusement park could be a little more amusing.

Come on, Admiral. Lighten up.

You have fun..

- Commander, After leading a career fraught with danger

and intrigue, I cannot possibly see how any of this can impress

a crustacean like myself.

Kraken tunnel?

Is that supposed to amuse me?

It's not part of the ride, sir.

Aggghhhhh.

Welcome, ladies and gents.

I'm Lucius Limo, and let me introduce my band: Moppy Bucket

pants on bass. On keys we have Pillow McSofty!

And lastly, on drums, our very own boom boom

baking berry. Okay.

One, two, three.

(Out of tune guitar) (Music stops)

We need a real band.

Our missions have been so boring lately.

Definitely need a soundtrack to spice things up.

The crew's going to love this idea.

(Alarm)

Mission alert. Come on, baby.

Let's rock and roll.

Commander Blank. Admiral Krill.

Wait. Where are you?

Get me. I'm trapped inside the belly of a kraken.

It seems this Kraken has swallowed

the amusement park and everyone in it.

Is everything okay?

No, everything's not okay.

Didn't you hear me?

I'm in a kraken.

The walls are closing in.

We're running out of air.

Guys, you better hurry up and get us out of here.

Yes, Commander. I have the perfect plan.

And I have a perfect soundtrack for that plan.

I'm going to start a band.

Did he say he's starting a band?

Just hurry up.

Drummer sting.

What's with you? Quit it with the band stuff.

We have an emergency on our hands.

What you need in your hands is my sick new demo.

(Rock music)

Hear that?

It could be the soundtrack to our mission.

Nice try, Limo.

We don't need a soundtrack.

All hands on deck.

Prepare an emergency protocol.

Let's go. Calypso.

Admiral.

The walls are closing in.

The walls are closing in.

(SCREAMING) Admiral Krill?

Yes, Commander.

Sir. Is everything allright?

Well, I seem to be feeling a little vulnerable.

Sadly, this is not the first time I find myself in the belly of a beast.

Mark my words, it will be the last.

Good luck with that.

I've been here long enough to grow this beard.

Only one way in and no way out.

I have to get out of here.

You're new around here, aren't you?

Hey.

Oh, hey Lemo, cool scare.

Fred Arino.

You want to join my band?

Fame and fortune?

Hmm.

(CROWD) Freddie, Freddie!

Thanks. Been there, done that.

Cool. Cool. I get it.

You all ready for the mission?

Straight up. If you'll be talking about the music mission we'll catch

you on the flippity flop.

(Guitar)

147 148.

Make it quick. Limo.

I have to get all these bubble traps ready before we reach the

Kraken.

All righty. I decided you can join my band.

No. Shouldn't you be getting ready for the mission?

I'm always Kraken Ready.

Ooh, Sweet band name "Kraken Ready".

Think about it.

(Guitar)

Oh one.

Perfect timing, guys.

It looks like old squid lips is between snacks.

Calypso calling. Commander Plank.

Come in, Commander.

Hello. Hey, Calypso.

Where are you guys?

Things aren't looking too good for us,

Commander, I found a way out.

We will escape through the blowhole,

Sir. Krakens don't have blowholes.

What was that?

Oh, never mind.

Don't worry. Commander.

We're coming for you.

Hold on to your bubbles.

Implement cracking emergency protocol.

Come on, you eight legged bully.

Catch me if you can.

Remember, those tentacles are extremely dangerous.

So let's stay out of its way.

(Guitar)

What are you doing?

A dangerous mission needs a dangerous soundtrack.

Cut it out, Nemo.

Get on your console.

Don't worry, Bacon Berry's on it.

BB. No drumming. Not now.

Guys, we've got a problem.

What?

That.

Agggggghhhh

This Kraken will wish he never got on this ride.

(Music)

Yay! Oh, great.

We got him. We got one shot.

Let's make this count, guys.

Ready the bubble traps.

Okay, Lemo, on my mark.

One, two...

And a one, two, three, four.

(Guitar)

Ah, help.

I am never joining your band.

Hoo hoo hoo. At last, we're saved.

Unfortunately not, Admiral.

The Calypso and its crew are stuck down here with us.

What? Stuck here?

Hey. Told ya. Hey.

One way in and no way out.

We're all stuck here together.

Forever.

Forever? Oh.

It's a bit dramatic, don't you think?

You new around here?

I know this looks bad, and it is, but don't beat yourself up.

We'll figure something out.

We were so close.

I should have had a backup plan.

No, the plan was fine.

It was my fault.

I kept trying to start this dumb band when I should have been helping

fight the Kraken. I just wanted to make

things more exciting for the team.

Well, you definitely made things more exciting.

I did?

Yeah. And also life threatening career ending and created a definite

possibility of the total destruction of the U.C.

I'm done with this band stuff.

Oh.

(Guitar sound) (Burp)

Great. There goes our only chance of getting out of here.

Any more bright ideas, Lemo?

(Music)

Actually, I do have one more idea.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to my band.

On bass, Freaky Freddy.

On keys, we have fast Flipper Bill.

On guitar, Lenny, who doesn't want a nickname?

This better work. Lemo.

And on drums our very own "Boom Boom" Bacon Berry.

We're KRACKEN READY.

People of the amusent park.

Are you ready to get saved?

A one, a two, a one, two, three, four.

♪ Like gas from the past.

♪ It's about to go.

♪ Pressure's building up and ready to blow.

♪ Gonna turn your screams into a shout.

♪ Gotta let it out. Gotta let it out.

(Crowd cheering)

(Instrumental rock music)

(Crowd cheering)

(Burp)

(Burp)

(Crowd cheering)

You did it, baby. Bro.

I can't believe it worked.

We won't be seeing that Kracken in for a long time.

Fantastic job, young Lemo.

You saved us, Commander.

Update the crack.

An emergency protocol with this new escape method.

That thing about Kraken's not having a blowhole.

Good to know.

Didn't know you had pipes like that.

Maybe we could jam together sometime.

You? I?

Us!

Oh, that's a great idea.

The three of us touring the big blue.

Stay right here.

I'm going to go get my ukulele.

Well, I guess that wraps up team building day.

See you guys.

Thanks for the save.

Did you hear that?

Klink wants to jam with me.

I think she meant us, bro.

Besides, I don't think you'll have too much time to play because you

are on cleaning detail.

(Music)

Big Blue en inglés - Let's get kraken

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Sobre Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Big Blue en inglés

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.

