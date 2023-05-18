Let's get kraken

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
(Me, you, in The Big Blue)
Team building day at the amusement park.
Isn't this a great idea?
Right, Admiral.
- Hmm. This amusement park could be a little more amusing.
Come on, Admiral. Lighten up.
You have fun..
- Commander, After leading a career fraught with danger
and intrigue, I cannot possibly see how any of this can impress
a crustacean like myself.
Kraken tunnel?
Is that supposed to amuse me?
It's not part of the ride, sir.
Aggghhhhh.
Welcome, ladies and gents.
I'm Lucius Limo, and let me introduce my band: Moppy Bucket
pants on bass. On keys we have Pillow McSofty!
And lastly, on drums, our very own boom boom
baking berry. Okay.
One, two, three.
(Out of tune guitar) (Music stops)
(Alarm)
Get me. I'm trapped inside the belly of a kraken.
It seems this Kraken has swallowed
the amusement park and everyone in it.
No, everything's not okay.
Didn't you hear me?
I'm in a kraken.
The walls are closing in.
We're running out of air.
Guys, you better hurry up and get us out of here.
Did he say he's starting a band?
Just hurry up.
(Rock music)
Admiral.
The walls are closing in.
The walls are closing in.
(SCREAMING) Admiral Krill?
Yes, Commander.
Sir. Is everything allright?
Well, I seem to be feeling a little vulnerable.
Sadly, this is not the first time I find myself in the belly of a beast.
Mark my words, it will be the last.
Good luck with that.
I've been here long enough to grow this beard.
Only one way in and no way out.
I have to get out of here.
You're new around here, aren't you?
Hey.
Fame and fortune?
Hmm.
(CROWD) Freddie, Freddie!
(Guitar)
(Guitar)
Hello. Hey, Calypso.
Where are you guys?
Things aren't looking too good for us,
Commander, I found a way out.
We will escape through the blowhole,
Sir. Krakens don't have blowholes.
(Guitar)
What?
Agggggghhhh
(Music)
(Guitar)
Hoo hoo hoo. At last, we're saved.
Unfortunately not, Admiral.
The Calypso and its crew are stuck down here with us.
What? Stuck here?
Hey. Told ya. Hey.
One way in and no way out.
We're all stuck here together.
Forever.
Forever? Oh.
It's a bit dramatic, don't you think?
You new around here?
I know this looks bad, and it is, but don't beat yourself up.
We'll figure something out.
No, the plan was fine.
It was my fault.
I kept trying to start this dumb band when I should have been helping
fight the Kraken. I just wanted to make
things more exciting for the team.
Well, you definitely made things more exciting.
I did?
Yeah. And also life threatening career ending and created a definite
possibility of the total destruction of the U.C.
(Guitar sound) (Burp)
(Music)
This better work. Lemo.
(Crowd cheering)
(Instrumental rock music)
(Crowd cheering)
(Burp)
(Burp)
(Crowd cheering)
We won't be seeing that Kracken in for a long time.
Fantastic job, young Lemo.
You saved us, Commander.
Update the crack.
An emergency protocol with this new escape method.
That thing about Kraken's not having a blowhole.
Good to know.
Didn't know you had pipes like that.
Maybe we could jam together sometime.
Us!
Oh, that's a great idea.
The three of us touring the big blue.
Stay right here.
I'm going to go get my ukulele.
Well, I guess that wraps up team building day.
See you guys.
Thanks for the save.
(Music)
Big Blue en inglés
49 Episodios
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..