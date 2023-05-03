Big Blue en inglés - Revenge of the sibs

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
(Loud music)
(Loud music)
Waaaaa!
Stop it! Stop firing! Ahh!
Thanks for the help! I guess my project still needs some work.
Hi, I'm Penny. Woah, is that a hydraulophone?
Hey! Me too! I got kicked out of last year's.
Behold! My science project.
(Explosion)
- You need to take your stinky science outside.
Anyway, what's wrong with your project?
(Both) Explosions come with the territory!
Mine too!
(Gasps)
Mine too!
Yeah, if only we could get our projects working
we could show them.
(Cheering)
(Evilish laugh)
Works for me!
(Both) Science! Science! Science!
Whoops. Sorry about that.
Part of my science project,
of course my sister thought it was dumb,
it's a fast-drying, super sticky goop.
Get it on you, and you'll never get it off.
(Evil laughter)
It doesn't work anyway.
I need a way to propel it at high speed
so it doesn't harden before impact.
(Gasps)
And your sound waves keeps my ooze from hardening too soon!
Yes! It works! It's stable! Until something touches it,
and it explodes! Hahahaha!
Actually...
That's the best part.
(Evil laughter)
Oh, I was just thinking of something funny.
Could the bubble be any bigger?
Great! There's not much time left.
You get us to the science fair and I'll work on our project.
(Both) Science! Science! Science! Science!
Hey, Lemo, where'd you go?
(Both) Science! Science! Science! Science!
We made it, just in time!
The UC will be sorry they ever threw me out!
(Evil laughter)
More like so messed!
(Laughs)
Um, I have not, but I'm glad to see you.
My fellow judge called in sick. Do you wanna join me?
Really?! Ya! C'mon!
(Evil laughter)
Science.
I'd love to win, but yeah, I'm mostly in it for revenge.
And I'm about to get it - because my big sister is one of the judges!
No. Commander Plink.
Well duh... she's adopted.
Thanks to you, I'm gonna show her what me and science
are really capable of.
I'm gonnao give her and the UC the biggest bubble surprise ever.
I think it's quite obvious.
When it comes to me, I come first.
No one can tell me where and when I can science.
Not even my dumb old sister.
Aren't you the one who said we needed to show them?
I beg to differ.
You'll see when I cover everyone and everything in stinky ooze.
Sorry Lemo, but I've come too far to quit now.
Penny? What are you doing here?
You've been banned from the science fair
because of your fart volcano last year.
(Sniff)
Ugh, did you make one again?
- That. My dear sister,
is the smell of my new and improved project.
Attention Members of the UC!
Presenting: The Bubbles of Doom!
(Loud keytar)
I win!! Vengeance is a dish best served stinky!
(Music stops)
Not before I do this!
(Laughter)
(Evil laughter)
Thanks for the save, Lemo!
(Both) Ugghhhh.....
You wanted to cover me in that?!
Ohhh. Wait till mom hears about this.
- Aw come on, don't tell mom.
(Tunes guitar)
(Loud guitar)
Big Blue en inglés
37 Episodios
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie contra lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..