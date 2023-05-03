Big Blue en inglés - Revenge of the sibs

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Relax and re-center.

Close your eyes,

and dive into the silence within.

(Loud music)

MAAAGH!!

Lemmmoo!!

Come on hydraulophone.

You need to hold the sound, not burst it out everywhere.

(Loud music)

Nope... I gotta get this bubble to hold!

Lemo, what are...

...trying to de-stress the crew!

What are you a guppyhead? How do you always manage to...

I asked for one hour of quiet! ONE!

What? I'm trying to get my hydraulophone working

for the UC Science Fair this afternoon!

It's being judged by Commander Plink!

I know all about the science fair! You've had weeks to get ready.

Everyone knows last-minute science projects are the best kind.

Well I'm trying to de-stress the crew. That weird..

Hydraulophone.

Whatever-you-call-it, has been driving everybody crazy all week.

Ahhh!

Waaaaa!

And thanks to you, they're more stressed out than before!

Fine. But you'll be sorry once I razzle-dazzle Plink

with my project, win first place,

and become the most rich and famous kid-scientist in all the Big Blue.

And I am out of here.

I meant to do that!

Why does my big sister always have to mess with me

at the worst possible time?!

Ouch!!

Stinky Rock?

Hmm, my scientific curiosity is ready to investigate.

Stop it! Stop firing! Ahh!

Looks like a fellow inventor needs a hand. Or a screwdriver.

There you go. The pressure settings needed a bit of tweaking.

Thanks for the help! I guess my project still needs some work.

I know what you mean. The name's Lemo, I caught one of your rocks.

Hi, I'm Penny. Woah, is that a hydraulophone?

Why yes it is! It's my experiment for the Science Fair.

But it's not working quite right.

Hey! Me too! I got kicked out of last year's.

Behold! My science project.

(Explosion)

- You need to take your stinky science outside.

Anyway, what's wrong with your project?

I don't know, really.

The bubbles are supposed to contain the sound

but it keeps exploding. But hey, that's science.

(Both) Explosions come with the territory!

Exactly! Not that my big sister understands. She's so bossy.

Mine too!

Mine thinks she's a big deal in the UC.

(Gasps)

Mine too!

It's like she doesn't want me to win the science fair.

Yeah, if only we could get our projects working

we could show them.

Hey, we still have a few hours.

We could work on them together and both win the fair!

(Cheering)

(Evilish laugh)

Works for me!

(Both) Science! Science! Science!

Whoops. Sorry about that.

I'm okay.

Okay, now that Lemo's gone. Nothing to distract us.

Breathe deeply, and dive into, the silence, within.

You say something?

Not me. No.

Cool. Sorry, heh.

Breathe deeply... Lemo?

Argh, how am I supposed to relax when it's so quiet in here?

Uh, I think that's the point.

I know you're out there Lemo.

Whatever you're up to, wherever you are, stop what you're doing!!

...Stop what you're doing! ...Stop what you're doing!

Wait, I feel something telling me to stop what I'm doing.

Well I'm going to ignore that cause I'm a man of science.

So, what do we have here?

Part of my science project,

of course my sister thought it was dumb,

it's a fast-drying, super sticky goop.

Get it on you, and you'll never get it off.

(Evil laughter)

Uh, not sure why you'd want that, but okay.

It doesn't work anyway.

I need a way to propel it at high speed

so it doesn't harden before impact.

I see...

I'm going to suggest something crazy...

Why don't we combine our two projects into one?

My hydraulophone can't hold bubble sound for too long,

you're having trouble with your goo hardening too quickly...

(Gasps)

Your ooze keeps my sound waves from escaping!

And your sound waves keeps my ooze from hardening too soon!

Yes! It works! It's stable! Until something touches it,

and it explodes! Hahahaha!

Aw, too bad about that smell though! Eeww.

Actually...

That's the best part.

(Evil laughter)

Ooookay. What's with the creepy laugh?

Oh, I was just thinking of something funny.

Could the bubble be any bigger?

If the sound was louder, I don't see why not?

Great! There's not much time left.

You get us to the science fair and I'll work on our project.

(Both) Science! Science! Science! Science!

This ship has never been so peaceful.

I'm so relaxed. I hate it!

I'd rather know what he's up to than figure out what he's up to!

What do you want Lettie? I'm busy.

Lemo, where are you?

The Science Fair is in less than an hour.

Uh, what do you think I'm trying to get ready for.

And why do you care? You kicked me out.

I didn't kick you out... you left!

Well that's beside the point.

And now I've found other friends who get me.

Who appreciate my science.

Hey, Lemo, where'd you go?

Excuse me Lettie but I have a science fair to win.

Friends? When did he go and get "Other friends?"

Buckle up crew, we're headed to HQ!

Aye-aye Captain! Right after we reach enlightenment.

Enlighten on your own time! We've gotta go to HQ right now!

(Both) Science! Science! Science! Science!

We made it, just in time!

The UC will be sorry they ever threw me out!

(Evil laughter)

Man, that joke must be hilarious.

But first we've got to win that!

She'll be so impressed!

More like so messed!

(Laughs)

Um... huh?

Commander Plink! Have you seen Lemo?

Um, I have not, but I'm glad to see you.

My fellow judge called in sick. Do you wanna join me?

Of course! I love to judge.

You got that right.

Really?! Ya! C'mon!

Where is he?!

(Evil laughter)

Science.

Hang on. You're not really trying to win the Science Fair, are you?

I'd love to win, but yeah, I'm mostly in it for revenge.

And I'm about to get it - because my big sister is one of the judges!

Your sister's Lettie?

No. Commander Plink.

But you don't look like her.

Well duh... she's adopted.

Thanks to you, I'm gonna show her what me and science

are really capable of.

I'm gonnao give her and the UC the biggest bubble surprise ever.

What?! You want to cover this place in your stinky goop? Why??

I think it's quite obvious.

When it comes to me, I come first.

No one can tell me where and when I can science.

Not even my dumb old sister.

Aren't you the one who said we needed to show them?

Ya! By winning the science fair

and becoming rich and famous kid scientists.

You realize success is the best revenge.

I beg to differ.

You'll see when I cover everyone and everything in stinky ooze.

I won't let this happen.

To Lettie, maybe. But not Commander Plink!

Oh no!

Sorry Lemo, but I've come too far to quit now.

Lemo! Where have you been?!

Penny? What are you doing here?

You've been banned from the science fair

because of your fart volcano last year.

(Sniff)

Ugh, did you make one again?

- That. My dear sister,

is the smell of my new and improved project.

Attention Members of the UC!

Presenting: The Bubbles of Doom!

(Loud keytar)

Lettie!! Commander Plink!!

You need to get out of here!

I win!! Vengeance is a dish best served stinky!

(Music stops)

Nobody uses my science for evil. Time to shut you down.

Not before I do this!

Nooooo!!

(Laughter)

(Evil laughter)

Thanks for the save, Lemo!

(Both) Ugghhhh.....

Yeah! I'd hug you, but...

You wanted to cover me in that?!

Ohhh. Wait till mom hears about this.

- Aw come on, don't tell mom.

So, did we win?

Nope Awwww...

I know you worked hard on it too.

I'm sorry for waiting to the last minute

and ruining your afternoon of quietude. If that's a word.

It's not.

Hug it out?

Iiiiiiii think a socially distant nod is best for now.

You got it sis.

(Tunes guitar)

Lettie! Are you ready?

Yeah. Go ahead!

(Loud guitar)

How's that?