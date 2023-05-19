Plant in the pipes

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
(Fanfare)
(Music)
(Music)
Hey, Calypso. How're things.
- Captain. What's with all that mess?
Well, perfect timing, guys,
because it's your annual ship inspection.
- Now, that Beacon Berry is in your care,
it's most important that your ship is in tip top shape.
The U.S. is sending over Inspector Hammer.
He'll be there in an hour.
- He's tough but fair.
You'll do fine.
- But if you don't, a failed inspection will result
in the removal of the youngster from your crew.
Krill out.
And by removal, they mean removal, right?
Ha, ha, I live to plunge.
Aye! Aye! Captain.
(Metallic bang)
(Music)
Hm hm hm.
So what can I do for you, kid?
I have exactly what you're looking for.
Hehehe.
I'm gonna finally get rid of you.
Oh, here it is.
One of a kind reef sucka.
Oh, they're all the rage!
Sold.
Enjoy your reef, sucka!
(Música)
(Noise)
(Whistle)
(Crunch)
(Burp)
(Music)
(Beeping Sounds)
I'm sure what you got is fine.
Grrrrr....
(Burp)
Oh, I've been practicing.
(Burp)
(Burp)
(Burp)
Oh. Okay. Let me try it.
(Burp)
How's that?
(Burp)
Guys! Knock it off!
We have to deal with this disaster
Lemo brought on board.
I don't know.
(Roar)
BB touch.
Adequate greeting. Check.
Overt buttering up. No check.
Hmm.
Mm hmm.
Aggghhhhh!
- What was that?
Hmm. Yes.
Very shiny.
Check.
(Beeping noises)
Hmmm.
(Slurping sound)
Touch it.
Nice and comfy. Check.
Nice selection.
Check.
(Music)
Aggghhh!
Grrrrrrr.
Hmm.
Very lovely. Check.
Mm hmm. Yes. Good.
Hmm.
Aggghhh!
- Grrrrrrr.
What's that yelling?
Aggghhh!
Understandable.
Happens all the time.
(Slurping sound)
(Loud crash)
Hmm. Hmm.
That doesn't sound right.
Hmm. Hmm.
(Soft music)
Hmm. Hm.
(Banging)
Mm hmm.
As you can see from my smile, I'm very impressed.
The ship is in tip top shape.
I'm happy to report that you and your team...
Wait!
You have a loose fridge door handle.
Make sure this gets immediate attention.
Extremely dangerous.
Grrrrrrrrrrr.
Grrrrrrrrrrr!!!
(Loud growling)
What is that thing?
Hmm.
(Growling)
(Banging and growling)
BB. Touch.
(Music)
Already on it.
Hmm.
Interesting.
Please don't take BB away.
Hmmm.
It's quite obvious you run a tight ship, captain.
But more importantly, you showed me the willingness
to keep BB safe by putting yourselves on the line.
That's an automatic pass in my books.
(Cheers)
But make sure you clean up this mess.
And don't forget the fridge door handle.
(Music)
Home.
(Door bell)
Hold your sea horses.
I'm coming.
Hmm.
- Grrrrrr.
Oh kelp!
(Loud crash)
Big Blue en inglés
52 Episodios
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H.