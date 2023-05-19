Plant in the pipes

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

Why is it that every time we do chores, Leno disappears?

He said something about the greatest idea ever

Duh, duh, duh! Lemo has arrived.

And I have a surprise.

Oh, great.

Another Lemo invention.

Behold!

(Fanfare)

Sudsworth.

Our very own robot butler.

It does laundry, dishes and all your cleaning needs.

Observe.

(Music)

Lemo, turn that thing off.

It's making a mess.

It's - not - finished - its - spin - cycle!

Ahhhhhh!

So what do you guys want me to clean next?

(Music)

Remo, that was your worst invention yet.

Way harsh.

I admit Sudsworth was has a few glitches,

but I pretty much nailed it.

If nailing it means destroying our ship,

then, yep, you nailed it.

Just like you always nail it.

It's the UC!

Phil, put it on the main screen.

Hey, Calypso. How're things.

- Captain. What's with all that mess?

Uhhhh... Cleaning Drill?

Well, perfect timing, guys,

because it's your annual ship inspection.

- Now, that Beacon Berry is in your care,

it's most important that your ship is in tip top shape.

The U.S. is sending over Inspector Hammer.

He'll be there in an hour.

- ...the...Hammer?

- He's tough but fair.

You'll do fine.

- But if you don't, a failed inspection will result

in the removal of the youngster from your crew.

Krill out.

By youngster, they're talking about BB, right?

Yes.

And by removal, they mean removal, right?

Yes.

And by crew, they mean...

Yes! Us! The crew is us!

We can't lose BB.

No. What are we going to do?

We are not going to lose Barbie.

We just have to pull ourselves together.

We have an hour to get ready for the inspection.

(SHOUTING) Don't panic, everyone!

You're getting shouty.

Freddie!

Lower levels and engine room.

Ready!

Phil, Kitchen and bathrooms.

Ha, ha, I live to plunge.

I'll handle the crew quarters and the bridge.

Let's go. We cannot fail.

Not on my watch.

Aye! Aye! Captain.

I guess you're saving the best for last, huh?

What do I get to do?

Clean the torpedoes?

Seriously?

Not only do we have to clean up our mess,

we have to clean up your ridiculous robot mess, too.

Oh, come on, Lettie.

Give me another chance. Let me help.

Let me help. Let me help.

Okay, fine.

I'm assigning you to, uh....

Getting flowers for the table.

Aye, aye, Mon Capitan! F lowers it is!

(Metallic bang)

(EMBARRASED) He he he. The door.

(Music)

So my invention made a little mess.

Big deal.

Just trying to make the world a better place.

No one gets what I'm doing.

Oh, the curse of being a genius.

Hm hm hm.

So what can I do for you, kid?

Oh, hey, mysterious eel.

I'm looking to buy some flowers cause somebody thinks

that's all I can do.

I have exactly what you're looking for.

He has exactly what I'm looking for.

Hehehe.

I'm gonna finally get rid of you.

Oh, here it is.

One of a kind reef sucka.

Oh, they're all the rage!

Oh, wow. In that case, I'll take it.

Sold.

Enjoy your reef, sucka!

What a wonderfully trustworthy merchant.

(Música)

Here you go, little buddy.

Comfy?

I got to show Lettie. She's going to love you.

Be right back.

(Noise)

(Whistle)

(Crunch)

(Burp)

(Music)

Hall vents clean. Check.

Pillows, soft. Check.

(Beeping Sounds)

Main console, BB proof. Checked.

Lettie. I did what you said, I got a plant

from a mysterious, eel guy.

I'm sure what you got is fine.

You gotta come see!

Grrrrr....

Lemo...

I said flowers!

Not a crazy whatever that is.

It was just little before, I swear.

I don't know how it got like that.

(Burp)

Hey, fellas, we heard all the burping.

Are we having a contest again?

Oh, I've been practicing.

(Burp)

Oh, that's really great, Phil.

Next time, try using your diaphragm, like this...

(Burp)

More like this...

(Burp)

Oh. Okay. Let me try it.

(Burp)

How's that?

Good. But watch us again.

(Burp)

Guys! Knock it off!

We have to deal with this disaster

Lemo brought on board.

I don't know.

Looks like BB's dealing with it just fine.

(Roar)

BB touch.

BB no touch!

Keep your greasy vines off of her.

This is a total disaster.

You don't move.

Lemo. Come with me.

You guys hide that plant.

I don't need to.

Ugh! Come on, Leno.

Welcome to the Calypso. Come on in.

Adequate greeting. Check.

Please come this way. Your Honor, sir.

Has anyone ever told you you have lovely eyes?

Overt buttering up. No check.

Arghhh.

What? He does have lovely eyes.

Hmm.

As you can see, our hallways are safe and clean.

Mm hmm.

Aggghhhhh!

- What was that?

Right this way, inspector. We've got a lot of ground to cover.

Check out that detail.

Hmm. Yes.

Very shiny.

Check.

(Beeping noises)

Hmmm.

(Slurping sound)

Touch it.

BB, no touch!

Uh, you don't want to leave any finprints.

This way to the main deck.

We can't afford you getting into trouble today, sea-squirt.

No touching.

Nice and comfy. Check.

Nice selection.

Check.

(Music)

Aggghhh!

Grrrrrrr.

Hmm.

Very lovely. Check.

Here is the control board.

Very clean, shiny seats,

Mm hmm. Yes. Good.

(LAUGHING) It's squeaky clean!

Hmm.

Aggghhh!

- Grrrrrrr.

What's that yelling?

That's us! Expressing our utter joy

with your fun filled inspection.

Right, Lemo?

Yes, it is.

Aggghhh!

Understandable.

Happens all the time.

Let's continue with the fun.

(Slurping sound)

Last stop, our sparkling kitchen.

(Loud crash)

Hmm. Hmm.

That doesn't sound right.

Wait, wait, wait! Let's check out the bathroom again.

Hmm. Hmm.

(Soft music)

We installed sink stoppers to protect

BB's little hands from the garbage disposal.

Hmm. Hm.

We've also changed all of our glasses

with non BB breakable polymer.

(Banging)

Mm hmm.

Well, sir, did we pass?

As you can see from my smile, I'm very impressed.

The ship is in tip top shape.

I'm happy to report that you and your team...

Wait!

You have a loose fridge door handle.

Make sure this gets immediate attention.

Extremely dangerous.

Grrrrrrrrrrr.

Grrrrrrrrrrr!!!

Lemo! Get Bacon Berry and Inspector Hammer out of here!

I'll deal with this thing.

Agh!

Aw, kelp.

(Loud growling)

What is that thing?

My mistake is what it is.

I guess it's too late to postpone our inspection today.

Hmm.

(Growling)

Don't worry, Inspector.

That door is designed to withstand the deep pressures of the ocean.

There's no way it's getting in.

(Banging and growling)

Huh? It's not plant proof.

Here. Hold my BB.

It's Lemo time.

All right, creepy creeper. Stop right there.

There's no way you're getting to my baby sister.

Grrrr.

BB. Touch.

(Music)

I didn't know she could do that.

Woah. Maybe someone should write this down.

Already on it.

Hmm.

Interesting.

Inspector Hammer, this was all my fault.

Please don't take BB away.

We can't lose her.

She's a part of our crew.

Our family.

Hmmm.

We passed?

It's quite obvious you run a tight ship, captain.

But more importantly, you showed me the willingness

to keep BB safe by putting yourselves on the line.

That's an automatic pass in my books.

(Cheers)

But make sure you clean up this mess.

Okay, guys, you heard Inspector Hammerhead.

Let's clean this place up.

You can start with the crew quarters

and then the bridge.

The engine room.

And don't forget the fridge door handle.

Okay, but what do I do with this plant thing?

(Music)

Home.

(Door bell)

Hold your sea horses.

I'm coming.

Hmm.

- Grrrrrr.

Oh kelp!

(Loud crash)