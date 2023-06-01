Big Blue en inglés - Ooze on the loose

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##
The Black Ooze has escaped?!
Quickly! Sound the alarm?
(Alarm)
Do a complete sweep of the United Current.
It couldn't have gotten far.
We must find this scourge.
You, Lieutenant!
Stay here and secure the lab.
(Dramatic music)
(Whistles)
Lieutenant. This is no time to be lying around!
We need to find that Black Ooze before it's too late.
(Giggles)
Zooma-Zoom!
Ugghh...
Zooma-Zoom!
(Giggles)
Weeeeee...!
(Greets)
(Crash)
(Laughs)
(Giggles)
(Communicates)
(Giggles)
(Playing)
(Spits water)
(Blasts powers)
(Mechanised beep)
(Machine powers up)
Hello...?
Where's funny fish?
Hahaha... Free at last!
(Knuckles cracking)
Ugh... My aching ooze.
What happened to my precious pollution?
Ugh. Thank goodness some of me got away.
(Grunts)
Where’s my to-do list?
Ah, step 1. Pollute the world. Step 2. Destroy The Guardian.
Step 3. Do laundry. I need more power!
First I need to gather the rest of me.
Then the real party begins. Mwahahahaha...!
(Signal)
Boring.
(Yawn)
(Engline sputtering).
Zooma-Zoom!
(Scream)
(Sigh)
(Computer beeps)
Welcome to Sludge Corp, a world leader in profits and
profit-related things.
Our new Armageddon driller will drill until it can drill no more!
And then it will!
We'll make sure your cars, lawn mowers and jumbo jets are running
smoothly all the time!
Sludge Corp.
We'll make the environment work for you.
(Intense music)
Oh, no...
(Music)
(Sighs)
Black Ooze? Hahahaha...!!
I'm the Blegh.
BB help.
The Big Blue, is that what you call it?
For thousands of years, we covered your Big Blue.
Pollution evolved, it was our toxic paradise.
Until the Guardians came and ruined it all and locked me away.
But now... Now that I'm back.
I can return to my foul place and restore chaos!
Hahahahaha!
What? What do you mean it's not gonna work?
Stop me?
Listen kid, you already lost.
- Lettieeeeeee!
- What?! A guardian?!
I've been waiting thousands of years to get my revenge!
- BB save Lettie!
(Water blast)
(Action music)
- I'm not going to let you ruin my plans ever again!
This! Ends! Now!
You can't hold me back forever.
- BB protect Lettie.
- Huh?
Ugh, why is it always in my eye socket?
Huh?
(Water blast)
Hahaha...!
No! I won't let you do this!
(Giggles)
Zooma-Zoom!
(Crash)
Ohh, no Zooma-Zoom.
(Laughing)
(Sinister music)
Big Blue en inglés
50 Episodios
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Frenemies
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Plant in the pipes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..