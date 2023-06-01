Big Blue en inglés - Ooze on the loose

No se han encontrado resultados para la petición realizada

Ooze on the loose
# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) ##

The Black Ooze has escaped?!

Quickly! Sound the alarm?

(Alarm)

Do a complete sweep of the United Current.

It couldn't have gotten far.

We must find this scourge.

You, Lieutenant!

Stay here and secure the lab.

(Dramatic music)

(Whistles)

Lieutenant. This is no time to be lying around!

We need to find that Black Ooze before it's too late.

And that's how you ride a Bubble-Bike.

(Giggles)

Zooma-Zoom!

Oh no, sorry BB.

You're a little too young to be riding a Bubble-Bike by yourself.

Ugghh...

Aw, don't be mad.

I'm just trying to keep you from getting hurt.

I'll always protect you Bacon Berry.

Zooma-Zoom!

Wait!!

Uhhh... You're not making the whole protecting you thing easy.

(Giggles)

Weeeeee...!

(Greets)

(Crash)

(Laughs)

(Giggles)

(Communicates)

(Giggles)

(Playing)

(Spits water)

(Blasts powers)

(Mechanised beep)

(Machine powers up)

Hello...?

There you are!

Come on BB...

Where's funny fish?

Yes, you are a funny fish.

Let's get you home.

Hahaha... Free at last!

(Knuckles cracking)

Ugh... My aching ooze.

What happened to my precious pollution?

Ugh. Thank goodness some of me got away.

(Grunts)

Where’s my to-do list?

Ah, step 1. Pollute the world. Step 2. Destroy The Guardian.

Step 3. Do laundry. I need more power!

First I need to gather the rest of me.

Then the real party begins. Mwahahahaha...!

(Signal)

I know you want to ride a big Bubble-Bike, but we have to learn

the safe way. Let’s keep it simple.

Lesson one: Sitting on the Bubble-Bike.

Boring.

(Yawn)

I know, it’s not as exciting as zipping across the Big Blue,

but it’ll be a whole lot safer until you learn.

(Engline sputtering).

What was that?

Lettie, sorry to interrupt your attempt at a

heartfelt bonding moment,

but there’s something you need to see.

Okay BB, wait here while I go see what this is about and then we can

get back to your lesson!

Zooma-Zoom!

Definitely not Zooma-Zoom.

What seems to be the...

Whoa! What’s happening?!

When did the Calypso get anti-gravity?

It didn't.

This just started.

Captain, I have a situation...

But... it looks like you kind of do too.

Well, we don't know how to fix this problem,

Maybe we can fix yours.

Something's wrong with my plant.

What is it?

It's supposed to look like this.

Hmm. Looks a little dry but I don’t see anything wrong with it.

(Scream)

Lettie! I think you should see this.

(Sigh)

What now?

(Computer beeps)

Ever since we stopped here, all our electronics have been acting up.

No video games, no TV shows, no video games!

You said that already.

What? I really like video games.

Anyways, I've been able to pick up a transmission coming from those

nearby ruins.

I think it's like thousands of years old.

Here, let me show you.

Welcome to Sludge Corp, a world leader in profits and

profit-related things.

Our new Armageddon driller will drill until it can drill no more!

And then it will!

We'll make sure your cars, lawn mowers and jumbo jets are running

smoothly all the time!

Sludge Corp.

We'll make the environment work for you.

What's a lawn mower?

Wait a second.

That thing looks like the creepy black goo from the choral park!

Remember?

(Intense music)

Oh, no...

It does sort of look like that.

It must be why my plants are so weird.

And how we wound up floating in the engine room.

I think maybe we've accidentally stumbled on something terrible!

And now it's out.

I have to close that strange hatch.

What strange hatch?

No time to explain.

Just keep BB safe.

(Music)

Okay Lettie, shut the hatch and get out.

(Sighs)

All I wanted to do was spend some quality time with BB, and instead

we end up in this weird, gooey mess.

Classic!

Lettie, it's Lemo.

Are you talking to yourself again?

No!

Maybe...

I found more info on this sludge corp.

They caused a huge disaster.

They say they brought pollution to life!

And I think this place is bad news.

You should get out of there.

Whoa!

Lettieeeee!!

The Black Ooze!

Black Ooze? Hahahaha...!!

I'm the Blegh.

Lettie!! Come in!!

Guys, she's in trouble.

Let's go!

Square bubbles?

Oh, that can't be good.

Ah! The ship's not working.

Freddie! Get the Calypso online now!

I will, as soon as I figure out which way is up.

Oh, barnacles!

How are we supposed to help her?

BB help.

BB, come back!

What do you have against the Big Blue?

The Big Blue, is that what you call it?

For thousands of years, we covered your Big Blue.

Pollution evolved, it was our toxic paradise.

Until the Guardians came and ruined it all and locked me away.

But now... Now that I'm back.

I can return to my foul place and restore chaos!

Hahahahaha!

Well that's not gonna work.

What? What do you mean it's not gonna work?

Cause I'm here to stop you!

Ki-Yah!

Stop me?

Listen kid, you already lost.

- Lettieeeeeee!

- What?! A guardian?!

BB!

Stay back!

I've been waiting thousands of years to get my revenge!

- BB save Lettie!

(Water blast)

(Action music)

- I'm not going to let you ruin my plans ever again!

This! Ends! Now!

Whoa!

You can't hold me back forever.

- BB protect Lettie.

- Huh?

Bacon Berry?

Ugh, why is it always in my eye socket?

Huh?

(Water blast)

Hahaha...!

No! I won't let you do this!

Yay BB!

Whoa, that was amazing!

We saw the whole thing.

BB took out the Black Ooze.

Way to go!

So glad that's over with.

I second that.

We're gonna be all right crew, thanks to our little hero.

I've updated Admiral Krill.

He's going to keep his eye out for any more bits of the Blegh.

And if it wasn't for you Bacon Berry,

I don't know what we would have done.

So as a little gift, we got you this... Lemo?

Check it out BB!

Your very own Bubble-Bike.

(Giggles)

It has everything.

Bubble-bell, cup holder, fancy seat warmer for your...

Zooma-Zoom!

Aaaaaahhhhh...!!

(Crash)

Ugghhh... I'm okay!

Ohh, no Zooma-Zoom.

No Zooma-Zoom.

(Laughing)

(Sinister music)

Big Blue en inglés - Ooze on the loose

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current

Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.

