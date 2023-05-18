Goo in the loo

# I said we’re divin deep down

# Gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,

# waiting to be discovered

# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered

# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,

# gonna get to the bottom of it

# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) #

Oh, no, not this again.

ME DO!

Bacon Berry, no do.

Put.

The brush.

Down.

Yes!

Ahhhhh!

Sorry BB, you know the rules.

ME DO!!

No, BB, you don't do.

You aren't ready to do this on your own.

(Water splash)

Who thought oral hygiene would be so dangerous?

(Music)

(Beep)

Call coming in from United Current HQ, Captain.

Put it on the main screen.

ME DO! ME DO!

BB, that's a no do.

Haha.

Hey, hey, Calypso!

Commander !

To what do we owe the honor?

We got word of a mysterious dark ooze

infesting a park reef in your sector.

We need you to contain the threat before it spreads.

sounds like a clean up job to me.

No problem, Commander. Anything further?

Yes, and collect a sample for further analysis.

There's no telling what that ooze is.

How bad can a little ooze be?

(Music)

I have strict instructions!

You're too little to potty without help!

You're still not going in by yourself. Hmmph!

Me do!

Scissors are a no do for you, Bacon Berry.

I know you're upset but it's not going to change the fact that

scissors are a no do.

(Water splash)

And don't even think about the glue!

Don't be so upset, BB.

We'll take turns!

I'll take care of you now and when I'm a baby you'll take

care of me!

(Galactic sounds)

Not cool little sea sponge. Not cool.

(Music)

Looks like some funky chocolate pudding.

We're not here to eat it . We're here to clean it up.

As science officer, I demand to be the one to retrieve the samples

and not be on gross clean up duty.

Lemo, you have to.

I don't wanna, I don't wanna, I don't wanna.

Thank you for being mature enough to see it my way.

Ahhhh!

Guys, it's just a couple of crabs.

Phil, activate crab defence protocol.

On it, Captain!

Suit up, it's mission time!

Yes Captain!

(Loud noise)

(GIBBERISH)

BB, we just don't have time to play, "look over there!"

We're on a mission.

(Water splash)

That's it! You're on a tide out, Missy.

You will stay in the ship and calm down

while we go out to deal with this reef. Whoo!

And don't even think of leaving that chair until we get back!

Calypso, activate babysitting protocol. Love you, bye!

(Soft music)

Awww poor BB, the lil' pearl's all clammed up in there.

Oh nonono , don't let her cute little face and adorable tiny

little hands get to ya...she's way to young to do things by herself!

Hey Letti!

I'm getting some strange results over here.

What'cha got?

Bio scans are saying this goo is...

alive, and spreading.

We should report this to Krill.

Grrr!

You're ok, Lemo?

look kinda... weird...er than normal.

Guys, Guys, Guys!

I have a sinking suspicion... that we are being watched.

(GRUMBLES)

Woah, Lemo, no offense I can smell your breath

through your bubble.

(Slimy sound)

Yeeeesh.

Uh- Hey fellas? What's with your faces...?

Ahhh!

Oh, commander?

May I have a word with you ?

- Of course Admiral! How can I help you?

- I understand there is a sighting of black ooze.

- Yes, sir. But don't worry, I've sent the Calypso.

- The Calypso?

- (ANGRY) Nooo.

- Sir?

Commander, a long long time ago, there was a world outside

the Big Blue. Where people were so consumed with the demand

for energy they polluted every corner of the Earth.

The pollution gained a life of its own and the terrible

black ooze was born.

It was finally kept at bay by Mother Nature's guardians whose

sole purpose is to protect us and our home, the Earth.

The guardians began a new world under the waves and the ooze became

a story lost in time.

But maybe, just maybe, it's back.

- Whoa.

- You bet your barnacles whoa.

- I better warn the Calypso!

(Funny noises)

Come in Calypso, this is an emergency.

Come in, Calypso!

- Mmhh, mmhh. Mmh?

Grrrrrrr!

Ho, ho, ho, ho.

(Música)

(Dramatic music)

(Dramatic music)

(Action music)

(Action music)

Ha ha ha.

(Action music)

Ah!

(Action music)

Grrrrr!

Grrr!

- Ah!

(Action music)

Phil!

(Music)

(GROWLS)

- Eeeehhh! Ow ow.

(Music)

(Disco music)

Ma - ma.

(Water splash)

Grrr, grrr.

Grrr, grrrrr, aaaahh!

Is everybody okay?

Not really my head is killing me.

Hey check it out! The park cleared up!

I don't know how we did it but it looks like we somehow got rid

of all that gross ooze.

Well, not all of it.

I still got my sample!

Nice! Let's get that off to HQ.

Hopefully we gave BB enough time to chill out.

Hey BB, did you get rid of all your grumpies?

BB? BB?

Where'd she go?

I told her not to leave her tide out chair.

(Toilet flush)

Me do!

Yeah you did.

Hey everybody...

BB just went potty all by herself!!

(Giggles and cheers)

It just disappeared, like it was never there!

And you are absolutely certain that it is gone?

You double checked?

Triple checked! The only thing left is this sample.

Sending it over now.

Well done, captain.

Our pleasure, sir. Calypso, signing out.

Me do? Me do?

Yes, Bacon Berry, you do.

Disgusting. Place this thing in extreme lock down.

No one is to go near it.

Just as I suspected.

The ooze has returned.

It's time the Big Blue rids itself of this menace once and for all.

- Admiral, your salsa teacher's here.