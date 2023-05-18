Goo in the loo

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# I said we’re divin deep down
# Gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) There’s a deep ocean world,
# waiting to be discovered
# A sea to see, secrets to be uncovered
# (Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me you, in The Big Blue) I said we’re divin deep down,
# gonna get to the bottom of it
# (Me, you, in The Big Blue) #
ME DO!
Ahhhhh!
ME DO!!
(Water splash)
(Music)
(Beep)
ME DO! ME DO!
Haha.
Hey, hey, Calypso!
We got word of a mysterious dark ooze
infesting a park reef in your sector.
We need you to contain the threat before it spreads.
Yes, and collect a sample for further analysis.
There's no telling what that ooze is.
(Music)
You're still not going in by yourself. Hmmph!
Me do!
(Water splash)
(Galactic sounds)
(Music)
Ahhhh!
Yes Captain!
(Loud noise)
(GIBBERISH)
(Water splash)
(Soft music)
Grrr!
(Slimy sound)
Oh, commander?
May I have a word with you ?
- Of course Admiral! How can I help you?
- I understand there is a sighting of black ooze.
- Yes, sir. But don't worry, I've sent the Calypso.
- The Calypso?
- (ANGRY) Nooo.
- Sir?
Commander, a long long time ago, there was a world outside
the Big Blue. Where people were so consumed with the demand
for energy they polluted every corner of the Earth.
The pollution gained a life of its own and the terrible
black ooze was born.
It was finally kept at bay by Mother Nature's guardians whose
sole purpose is to protect us and our home, the Earth.
The guardians began a new world under the waves and the ooze became
a story lost in time.
But maybe, just maybe, it's back.
- Whoa.
- You bet your barnacles whoa.
- I better warn the Calypso!
(Funny noises)
Come in Calypso, this is an emergency.
Come in, Calypso!
- Mmhh, mmhh. Mmh?
Grrrrrrr!
Ho, ho, ho, ho.
(Música)
(Dramatic music)
(Dramatic music)
(Action music)
(Action music)
Ha ha ha.
(Action music)
Ah!
(Action music)
Grrrrr!
Grrr!
- Ah!
(Action music)
Phil!
(Music)
(GROWLS)
- Eeeehhh! Ow ow.
(Music)
(Disco music)
Ma - ma.
(Water splash)
Grrr, grrr.
Grrr, grrrrr, aaaahh!
Hey check it out! The park cleared up!
(Toilet flush)
Me do!
(Giggles and cheers)
And you are absolutely certain that it is gone?
You double checked?
Well done, captain.
Me do? Me do?
Disgusting. Place this thing in extreme lock down.
No one is to go near it.
Just as I suspected.
The ooze has returned.
It's time the Big Blue rids itself of this menace once and for all.
- Admiral, your salsa teacher's here.
Big Blue en inglés
50 Episodios
Goo in the loo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Let's get kraken
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ready steady lettie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Return of the blegh
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Now you sea ghosts, now you don't
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain bossy fins
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Baby bro no more
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The incredible lemo and his dancing sea flea, sloa
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lemo vs Phil
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Busted
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
A night at the theatre
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Hero boy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
What's your vector, collector
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My dinner with Krill
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Game nightmare
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Captain Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Better never than late
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Faith in Freddie
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Understudy buddy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Mini mira (inglés)
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Dodge bubble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Truthfully yours
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Revenge of the sibs
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Photo day disaster
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
There's no chair in team
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The experiment
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Funderstruck
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fins up!
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettie vs Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Lettiebot
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
The good, the bad and the goopy
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Shell game
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Ooze on the loose
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Change of heart
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Crying dutchman
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Remora never more-a
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Diary woes
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Cruise control
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
My lil' captain
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Walk the plank
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Losing Lemo
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Engine trouble
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Coral circuit
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Sub-divided
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Let it go Lemo
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Arlo and me
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A royal mistake
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
BB on board
Big Blue en inglés10 min, 48 sec
Fraidy Phil
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Jellyous
Big Blue en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Big Blue en inglés
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current
Ambientada en un mundo submarino donde los humanos viven junto a criaturas marinas antropomórficas, Big Blue trata sobre la tripulación del submarino Calypso de United Current, compuesta por el equipo de hermanos Lettie y Lemo, el capitán de la tripulación y el oficial científico, respectivamente, la tortuga Freddie, un delfín nervioso llamado Phil y Bacon Berry, un guardián mágico infantil de origen y poder misteriosos.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 19:40 H..