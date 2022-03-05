Eurovisión 2022

Malik Harris representará a Alemania en la 66.ª edición del Festival de Eurovisión con la canción "Rockstars". El cantante ha ganado la preselección alemana para Eurovisión, Germany 12 points, en una gala conducida por Barbara Schöneberger como maestra de ceremonias desde el Estudio Berlin Adlershof de la capital alemana y emitida por la televisión pública alemana, NDR. De esta manera, toma el relevo de Jendrik Sigwart y su "I don't feel hate", que quedó penúltimo en la gran final del Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2021 con tan solo tres puntos

Consiguió imponerse al resto de candidatos con un total de 208 puntos (90 de la votación online y 118 del televoto), imponiéndose sobre Maël & Jonas, que tuvieron 185 puntos (106 de la votación online y 79 del televoto) y Felicia Lu, que partía como una de las favoritas de la noche después.

En Germany 12 points la votación consta de dos partes: una primera criba realizada por parte de un jurado, que seleccionaron a los seis candidatos, y una segunda selección del público, que ha votado a Malik Harris como favorito en la gala emitida por ARD. Este año las emisoras de radio pop alemanas han sido una parte fundamental para esta selección, ya que la mecánica ha cambiado y han emitido urante toda una semana las canciones candidatas invitando al público a votar.

"Rockstars' es una canción que tiene un significado personal increíble para mí y ofrece un rayo de esperanza en estos tiempos difíciles, al mismo tiempo que le muestra a la gente que todos estamos en el mismo barco", asegura Malik. El cantante espera poder irradiar esperanza en tiempos de guerra y pandemia sobre el escenario de Turín en mayo.

El momento culminante de Germany 12 points fue la emotiva y conmovedora actuación de Jamala, ganadora de Eurovisión 2016 que ha huido de Ucrania con sus hijos. La artista fue la gran estrella invitada a la noche de la música alemana para cantar la canción con la que ganó el festival: "1944". La cantante ucraniana actuó acompañada de la bandera de Ucrania, en apoyo a la situación por la que su país está pasando en estos momentos por la guerra contra Rusia.

Letra de "Rockstars"

Look where we are

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

'Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we're in

The good old days before we all just leave 'em

I tried getting rid of the pain

I tried to make it go away, but it probably won't change

Always thinking 'bout my own worries

Remember back when we had no worries?

Now life just ain't hitting the same

I sit and miss and reminisce about innocent old days

When I was afraid of nobody

Now I'm afraid of being a nobody

Don't wanna leave my bed

I'll just stay and never get it together

'Cause the voices in my head

They keep saying it'll never get better

Look where we are

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

'Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we're in

The good old days before we all just leave 'em

Sometimes I got this kinda sting that's right inside my chest

Its only purpose is convincing me that I'm a mess

And even though it's always been an uninvited guest

It finds a way in nonetheless

Wish I could change my address

And you know

Just be somebody else for a couple of days

Although I'm pretty sure we all feel the same kinda way

'Cause if you think about it

Aren't we all set in a place

Where we look back at better days

And wish they weren't so far away?

I wish that I could just go back and be the way I was

I wish I'd still not give a damn 'bout how I come across

I wish the way I saw myself had never gotten lost

In all the worries, all the thoughts, overthinking all the parts

So exhausted, always caught up inside my doubts and flaws

And I'ma count them all

Somebody catch me, I'm 'bout to fall

Yeah, I'm 'bout to fall

Can we press pause?

Or do a restart

And be who we are?

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

'Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we're in

The good old days before we all just leave 'em

Didn't we?

(We used to be the rockstars)

Didn't we?

(We used to be the rockstars)

(We used to be the rockstars)

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we're in

The good old days before we all just leave 'em