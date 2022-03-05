Malik Harris, la 'rockstar' que representará a Alemania en Eurovisión 2022
- El cantante ganó la preselección alemana Germany 12 points con un total de 208 puntos
- Actuará en la gran final de Eurovisión 2022 el 14 de mayo en Turín como representante de Alemania
- Estos son todos los artistas confirmados para la 66ª edición del certamen europeo
Malik Harris representará a Alemania en la 66.ª edición del Festival de Eurovisión con la canción "Rockstars". El cantante ha ganado la preselección alemana para Eurovisión, Germany 12 points, en una gala conducida por Barbara Schöneberger como maestra de ceremonias desde el Estudio Berlin Adlershof de la capital alemana y emitida por la televisión pública alemana, NDR. De esta manera, toma el relevo de Jendrik Sigwart y su "I don't feel hate", que quedó penúltimo en la gran final del Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2021 con tan solo tres puntos
Consiguió imponerse al resto de candidatos con un total de 208 puntos (90 de la votación online y 118 del televoto), imponiéndose sobre Maël & Jonas, que tuvieron 185 puntos (106 de la votación online y 79 del televoto) y Felicia Lu, que partía como una de las favoritas de la noche después.
En Germany 12 points la votación consta de dos partes: una primera criba realizada por parte de un jurado, que seleccionaron a los seis candidatos, y una segunda selección del público, que ha votado a Malik Harris como favorito en la gala emitida por ARD. Este año las emisoras de radio pop alemanas han sido una parte fundamental para esta selección, ya que la mecánica ha cambiado y han emitido urante toda una semana las canciones candidatas invitando al público a votar.
"Rockstars' es una canción que tiene un significado personal increíble para mí y ofrece un rayo de esperanza en estos tiempos difíciles, al mismo tiempo que le muestra a la gente que todos estamos en el mismo barco", asegura Malik. El cantante espera poder irradiar esperanza en tiempos de guerra y pandemia sobre el escenario de Turín en mayo.
El momento culminante de Germany 12 points fue la emotiva y conmovedora actuación de Jamala, ganadora de Eurovisión 2016 que ha huido de Ucrania con sus hijos. La artista fue la gran estrella invitada a la noche de la música alemana para cantar la canción con la que ganó el festival: "1944". La cantante ucraniana actuó acompañada de la bandera de Ucrania, en apoyo a la situación por la que su país está pasando en estos momentos por la guerra contra Rusia.
Sobre Malik Harris
Es un joven cantante de pop, rapero y compositor germano-estadounidense de 24 años. Creció cerca de Landsberg am Lech y viene de una familia muy musical: su abuelo era cantante de ópera, su abuela, pianista, y su padre es profesor de violonchelo y toca más instrumentos.
Sus primeros sencillos, "Say The Name" (2018) y "Welcome to the Rumble" (2019), recogieron un gran éxito tanto en las radios como en las paltaformas digitales, lo que dio pie a que iniciase su primera gira en solitario en mayo de 2019. Además, ha sido telonero de artistas como James Blunt, Alex Clare, Jeremy Loops o Tom Odell. Su álbum debut, Anonymous Colonist, salió en agosto de 2021.
Alemania en Eurovisión
Alemania es uno de los países fundadores del Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión y el único en estar presente en todas y cada una de sus ediciones. Pertenece al denominado Big Five con pase directo a la gran final y en todos estos años ha protagonizado tanto grandes victorias, como las de Nicole con "Ein Bißchen Frieden" en 1982 y Lena con "Satellite" en 2010, como grandes derrotas.
De hecho, ha ocupado el último puesto hasta en siete ocasiones, siendo la más reciente la de Jamie-Lee con su "Ghost" en 2016. Y en su anterior edición, tampoco le fue mucho mejor a Jendrik Sigwart, quien quedó en la posición 25 (penúltimo) con su alegre tema "I don't feel hate". Recibió un total de tres puntos del jurado: dos del austríaco y uno del rumano.
Letra de "Rockstars"
Look where we are
We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
'Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we're in
The good old days before we all just leave 'em
I tried getting rid of the pain
I tried to make it go away, but it probably won't change
Always thinking 'bout my own worries
Remember back when we had no worries?
Now life just ain't hitting the same
I sit and miss and reminisce about innocent old days
When I was afraid of nobody
Now I'm afraid of being a nobody
Don't wanna leave my bed
I'll just stay and never get it together
'Cause the voices in my head
They keep saying it'll never get better
Look where we are
We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
'Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we're in
The good old days before we all just leave 'em
Sometimes I got this kinda sting that's right inside my chest
Its only purpose is convincing me that I'm a mess
And even though it's always been an uninvited guest
It finds a way in nonetheless
Wish I could change my address
And you know
Just be somebody else for a couple of days
Although I'm pretty sure we all feel the same kinda way
'Cause if you think about it
Aren't we all set in a place
Where we look back at better days
And wish they weren't so far away?
I wish that I could just go back and be the way I was
I wish I'd still not give a damn 'bout how I come across
I wish the way I saw myself had never gotten lost
In all the worries, all the thoughts, overthinking all the parts
So exhausted, always caught up inside my doubts and flaws
And I'ma count them all
Somebody catch me, I'm 'bout to fall
Yeah, I'm 'bout to fall
Can we press pause?
Or do a restart
And be who we are?
We used to be the rockstars
Who never thought of no harm
'Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming
I wish there was a way to go back dreaming
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we're in
The good old days before we all just leave 'em
Didn't we?
(We used to be the rockstars)
Didn't we?
(We used to be the rockstars)
(We used to be the rockstars)
Remembering gets so hard
When time is moving so fast
Wish there was a way to know that we're in
The good old days before we all just leave 'em