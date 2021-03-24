Roberto Lakidain Zabalza

Born in Eibar (Gipuzkoa) in 1965, he holds a degree in Journalism from the University of the Basque Country. He has worked for RTVE (C.T. Andalucía, Seville) since 1990 in the area of news programmes.

He completed several master’s and bachelor's degrees and taught at the San Isidoro Centre in Seville. In 2008, he was a member of the drafting committee of the RTVE Information Statute. He was a member of TVE's News Councils for four terms. He also participated in the drafting of the Style Manual of the RTVE Corporation.

He was a trade union delegate, staff delegate and member of various Works Councils. He is a member of the Executive Committee of CC. OO. (Workers' Commission) in RTVE.