Radio Nacional de España was founded in Salamanca on 19 January 1937 and celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2012. In 1955, it joined the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). 1960 saw the first major restructuring of RNE, with the creation of a network of territorial broadcasting centres. That year saw the creation of Radio Peninsular, which disappeared in 1979. In 1965, Radio 2 (later Radio Clásica) was launched. In 1971, Radio Exterior de España was launched.

In 1979, RNE's Radio 3 reached the whole of Spain, with educational and cultural content, increasingly musical. In 1989, Radio Cadena Española was merged by "absorption" into Radio Nacional de España. In 1991, the Radio 4 stations were connected to Radio 1, which in 2008 was renamed after the parent brand: RNE.