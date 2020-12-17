RNE
Radio Nacional de España was founded in Salamanca on 19 January 1937 and celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2012. In 1955, it joined the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). 1960 saw the first major restructuring of RNE, with the creation of a network of territorial broadcasting centres. That year saw the creation of Radio Peninsular, which disappeared in 1979. In 1965, Radio 2 (later Radio Clásica) was launched. In 1971, Radio Exterior de España was launched.
In 1979, RNE's Radio 3 reached the whole of Spain, with educational and cultural content, increasingly musical. In 1989, Radio Cadena Española was merged by "absorption" into Radio Nacional de España. In 1991, the Radio 4 stations were connected to Radio 1, which in 2008 was renamed after the parent brand: RNE.
Composition
The RNE network today is made up of:
- Radio Nacional: a radio station that, under the premise of being and providing a public service, offers truthful information, with independent criteria, and quality entertainment programmes. There is a wide variety of social, cultural and sporting content, with room for listeners to participate.
- Radio Clásica: a reference point for Spanish cultural life and classical music in particular. Its uniqueness lies in its commitment to the broadcasting of music considered to be part of the heritage of humanity, facilitating access for all citizens. It also plays an important role on the international cultural scene.
- Radio 3: a radio station dedicated to culture and young music that offers quality, non-commercial content. It supports and broadcasts the main music festivals and contemporary creation meetings. It includes everything from indie music, alternative rock, jazz and new age, to literature, cinema, theatre and the plastic arts, always with the most innovative proposals.
- Ràdio 4: the first radio station to broadcast in Catalan. It broadcasts exclusively in Catalonia. It fulfils its public service mission with content of interest with a global commitment to quality in the promotion of Catalan culture and language, without forgetting the important social aspect of information.
- Radio 5 Todo Noticias: is Radio Nacional de España's news radio station. It maintains its commitment to public service, seeks truthful information and fosters pluralism and participation in analysis and debate.
- Radio Exterior de España: is the radio channel that broadcasts to the whole world, providing information about Spain and what is Spanish, and it does so in seven languages. It broadcasts our current affairs, as well as the cultural and scientific activities carried out in our country or by our citizens.