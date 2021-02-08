Orchestra and Choir

The RTVE Symphony Orchestra and Choir is a symphonic-choral formation dedicated to the performance and dissemination of quality musical culture, within the framework of the RTVE Corporation. In 2015, the RTVE Symphony Orchestra commemorated its 50th anniversary. In addition to this, the RTVE Choir celebrated 65 years of brilliant artistic career. Both Orchestra and Choir make up a symphonic-choral formation that is an ambassador of cultural excellence with a vocation for public service. The Orchestra It started on 27 May 1965 as one of the youngest European radio and television orchestras. It was officially presented at the Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid with its founding conductor, Igor Markevitch, and a programme that included works by Prokofiev, Wagner, Falla and Beethoven. After Markevitch the following would pccupy this position Antoni Ros-Marbà (1965-1967), Enrique García Asensio (1965-1984), Odón Alonso (1968-1984), Miguel Angel Gómez Martínez (1984-1987), Arpad Joó (1988-1990), Sergiu Comissiona (1990-1998), Enrique García Asensio (1998-2001), Adrian Leaper (2001-2010), Carlos Kalmar (2011-2016) and Miguel Ángel Gómez Martínez (2016-2019). Since 1 September 2019, maestro Pablo González has been the chief conductor of the RTVE Symphony Orchestra. It is the only institution of its kind in Spain that fulfils an intrinsic audiovisual function, as everything it performs is broadcast on TVE, RNE and RTVE.es. At the same time, it records a wide range of radio and television theme tunes, as well as soundtracks for TVE series and national and international films. It is a regular presence at major Spanish festivals, and its international dimension is forged through exchanges with the EBU, and its tours and performances abroad. Recent awards include the Medal of Honour of the International music and Dance Festival of Granada; the Extraordinary Gold Antenna for the RTVE Symphony Orchestra and Choir, awarded by the Federation of Radio and Television Associations of Spain; the Iris Prize for the Best Soundtrack for the TVE series Isabel, awarded to the composer Federico Jusid and the RTVE Symphony Orchestra and Choir; and the Special Iris Prize of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to the RTVE Symphony Orchestra for its 50 years of brilliant professional career and for its contribution to the Spanish music culture. The RTVE Choir Founded in 1950 under the name of ¿Los Cantores Clásicos¿, it was conducted by Roberto Plá until 1952, when it became the "Coro de Radio Nacional", under the direction of Odón Alonso until 1958, when it was conducted by Alberto Blancafort. It was subsequently conducted by: Pedro Pírfano, Pascual Ortega, Jordi Casas Bayer, Miguel Amantegui, Alberto Blancafort as Guest Conductor,Laszlo Heltay, Mariano Alfonso, Josep Vila and Jordi Casas Bayer until August 2013. From 2015 until 1 January 2019, Javier Corcuera Martínez was the new Principal Conductor, followed by Juan Pablo de Juan. Since 15 September 2019, the RTVE Choir has been conducted by Lorenzo Ramos. It is considered one of the best choral ensembles in Spain and its work in the field of our profane and religious polyphony is unparalleled; its repertoire also includes numerous contemporary works by national and foreign composers. Apart from its performances with the RTVE Symphony Orchestra and its numerous concerts both "a capella" and with other instrumental groups, it has performed in the International Music Festivals of Barcelona, Santander, Granada, etc., as well as in the Religious Music Weeks of Cuenca, Mucis Scores in Toledo, Opera Festivals in Madrid and EXPO 92. It has also has been invited for the seasons of Valencia, La Corunna, Santiago, Málaga, Valladolid, among others. On the international scene, it is important to mention its participation in the Flanders Festival and in June 1990 in the St. Petersburg International Festival. Its teaching staff included singers such as Teresa Berganza, Isabel Penagos and Pedro Lavirgen. It has made countless recordings for the RNE sound archive, as well as for the record labels RTVE, Hispavox, Naxos, including "El Oficio de Difuntos", by Tomás Luis de Victoria for the Decca label, awarded a prize by the French Academy of Music. In the year 2000, the Choir commemorated the 50th anniversary of its creation with extraordinary concerts, a discographic edition that includes historical recordings from its foundation to the present day and premiered the work "Tríptico" by Miguel Hurtado, winner of the Choral Composition Competition for the 50th Anniversary of the Choir