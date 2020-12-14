Activities

TVE
Televisión Española (TVE) is the oldest Spanish audiovisual channel. It began regular broadcasts in 1956, from its studios in Madrid. In 1959, it also started broadcasting from Barcelona and in 1966 the second TVE channel (La 2, known as UHF) was launched. Today its production centres are in Madrid (Prado del Rey, Torrespaña), Barcelona (San Cugat) and the Canary Islands, and it also has a network of regional centres in all communities and delegations all over the world. TVE's signal reaches the five continents through TVE Internacional.
Between 1969 and 1973, progress was made in technological innovation with colour broadcasts, which finally arrived in 1978. The commitment to technology was again evidenced when TVE launched the first thematic channels, which already included Teledeporte (now TDP), and later by the commitment to high definition (HD).
Composition
The current offer includes:
- La 1: RTVE's reference television channel. It offers responsible, quality and diverse public service programmes, suitable for all viewers. It covers information, entertainment, the best of national and foreign fiction and the widest range of events of general interest.
- La 2: a general channel that combines new formats with traditional programmes with a vocation for public service. Its programming is a benchmark for culture, with a special focus on music, cinema, new technologies and the environment.
- Canal 24h: the first and only all-news channel in Spanish 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The channel incorporates, through different news programmes, all journalistic genres and reviews the latest news from Spain and abroad.
- Clan: children's channel of reference for children between the ages of four and twelve. It stands out for its educational and child-friendly nature. The codes included in the programming guarantee the safety of the children and confidence for parents. Its programming combines entertainment with the defence of values such as friendship, respect, non-discrimination, environmental protection and healthy lifestyles.
- Teledeporte: a channel entirely dedicated to sport, where mass sports are covered but where special attention is paid to sports that are not offered anywhere else, such as athletics, gymnastics, skiing, swimming, etc.
- TVE Internacional: it is made up of four signals that integrate a diverse range of quality programming that meets the demands of international audiences, with special attention to Spaniards living abroad. It strengthens Spain’s presence in the world, disseminating the Spanish language and the current reality of the country, as well as its historical, cultural and linguistic legacy.
- Star TVE: high-definition thematic channel aimed at American and family audiences. Its grid is made up of entertainment programmes and quality fiction series that have achieved national and international success.