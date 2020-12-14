Activities

Televisión Española (TVE) is the oldest Spanish audiovisual channel. It began regular broadcasts in 1956, from its studios in Madrid. In 1959, it also started broadcasting from Barcelona and in 1966 the second TVE channel (La 2, known as UHF) was launched. Today its production centres are in Madrid (Prado del Rey, Torrespaña), Barcelona (San Cugat) and the Canary Islands, and it also has a network of regional centres in all communities and delegations all over the world. TVE's signal reaches the five continents through TVE Internacional.

Between 1969 and 1973, progress was made in technological innovation with colour broadcasts, which finally arrived in 1978. The commitment to technology was again evidenced when TVE launched the first thematic channels, which already included Teledeporte (now TDP), and later by the commitment to high definition (HD).