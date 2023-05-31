Activities

RTVE Instituto (RTVEin) is a global platform for face-to-face and online training specialising in the audiovisual sector. Currently, it offers a range of training courses that includes four higher degree cycles in the professional field of image and sound, specialised monographic courses and master's degrees aimed at the audiovisual sector, in which several public universities collaborate.

In addition, it provides diverse training in the field of communication to companies and institutions. The technological resources and the teaching staff of RTVE Instituto, mostly made up of professionals from the RTVE Corporation with extensive experience, are its best guarantee and prestige.

More than 50 years training professionals



RTVE Instituto was born out of the need to train both technical and production and filmmaking staff in technologies that were totally unknown in the early years of television in Spain. In the early days, RTVE's own staff were both teachers and students, sharing their day-to-day experiences with their colleagues.

This initiative soon led to the formalisation and consolidation of all this knowledge in a series of small courses that began to be given in 1964. Thus was born the RTVE Training Service, which began with short courses on directing, lectures on scriptwriting techniques and administrative management, as well as seminars on subjects related to television.

In 1967 the Official Radio and Television School was created and the building where it was definitively installed was inaugurated on 12 November of the same year, although the first students arrived in March 1968. The founding act states that its mission is to provide the necessary teaching for professional training, as well as to promote technical, artistic, cultural and educational progress in radio and television broadcasting.

In 1975, the School was renamed Instituto RTVE. The facilities have always been located in Dehesa de la Villa, a park in the Ciudad Universitaria in Madrid. This place has been home to various institutions related to the audiovisual world, such as the Official School of Cinematography and the National Film Archive. And in 2023, with its leap towards a global training platform, it is now called RTVE Instituto (RTVEin).