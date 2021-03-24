José Manuel Pérez Tornero

Born in Almería in 1954, he is a Professor of Journalism at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, a journalist in the written press, radio and television, and creator and director of television programmes on RTVE, such as 'La Aventura del Saber', among others.

He holds a PhD in Communication Sciences, a degree in Hispanic Philology, is a UNESCO professor in Media and Information Literacy and Quality Journalism (with special emphasis on Europe, Arab countries and Latin America), professor and director of the RTVE-UAB chair and member of the Observatory for News Innovation in the information society.

He is also director of the Scientific Research Group -Gabinete de Comunicación y Educación-, head of the Department of Massive Online Courses at the UAB and director of the Doctoral Programme in Journalism.

He was vice-president of AITED (International Association of Educational and Discovery Television). He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of ATEI (Ibero-American Educational and Cultural Television). He was a member of the European Broadcasting Union's expert group on cultural and educational programmes and is a member of the UNESCO and European Commission's Expert Group on Media Literacy.