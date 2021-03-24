José Manuel Martín Medem

Born in Madrid in 1952, he holds a degree in Information Sciences. He worked for 20 years at RNE and 10 years at TVE. He was a correspondent for RNE in Mexico and for TVE in Colombia and Cuba. He directed the daily newspaper 24 Horas and the news programmes of Radio 3 on RNE, was head of information at Canal 24 Horas, president of the RNE Works Committee in Madrid and member of the General Intercentros Committee of RTVE.

Between 1994 and 1996, he was a member of the Board of Directors of RTVE representing IU. He was awarded the 1982 National Journalism Prize by the Spanish Association for Human Rights. He is a member of the Executive Board of the Federation of Journalists' Unions, director of "Mundo Obrero", columnist for "La Última Hora" and "Público" and author of several works.