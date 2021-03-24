Consuelo Aparicio

Born in Burgos in 1956, she holds a degree in Journalism from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. She did her degree thesis at the University of the Basque Country, where she was also an assistant lecturer.

She has accumulated a wide range of experience in the media, first at El País, Cambio 16 and Tribuna Vasca, and in different positions at TVE in the Basque Country, La Rioja, CNN+, Agencia EFE, Estrella Digital and Telemadrid's 'Diario de la Noche'.

She is a political and current affairs commentator in different media and author of several books ("Vivir frente al terror", biography of Carlos Iturgaiz, "Merece la pena", biography of Rosa Díez) and documentaries ("La voz libre" and "País Vasco, tierra de contrastes"). In 1985, she passed the competitive examination to become an editor for RTVE.