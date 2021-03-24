Concepción Cascajosa Virino

Born in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) in 1979, she holds a PhD in Audiovisual Communication from the University of Seville with an Extraordinary Award (2005).

She is a full professor of Audiovisual Communication in the Department of Communication at the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (2012-), with two six-year research periods recognised and the Excellence Award from the Social Council (2016).

She is also director of the Master's Degree in Film and TV Scriptwriting (2013-), vice-dean of the Journalism and Audiovisual Communication Department (2014-) and author or editor of nine books and a hundred academic publications. Contributor to media such as El País, Fotogramas and Serielizados.