Responsible programming
Reports
Public Service and Corporate Responsibility Report
The Spanish Parliament pays special attention to the fulfilment of the public service functions entrusted to RTVE. The Corporation states in an annual report how it has fulfilled this mission in all its activities, programming, services and broadcasts. In the same report, RTVE gives an account of its financial results for each financial year.
Global Compact Report
This is an annual report through which RTVE informs about the actions carried out in the implementation of the 10 Principles of the Global Compact with its stakeholders. The aim is to identify progress in the areas of human rights, labour standards, the environment and anti-corruption in the Corporation's activities and business strategy. The Spanish Network of the United Nations Global Compact was created on 15 November 2004 and RTVE became a member on 7 July 2011.
Global Compact Progress Report 2018
Global Compact Progress Report 2017
Global Compact Progress Report 2016
Global Compact Progress Report 2015
Global Compact Progress Report 2014
Global Compact Progress Report 2013