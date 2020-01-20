Commitments

Occupational risk prevention and health are two central axes that are integrated and assumed in each and every one of RTVE's work areas. It is therefore integrated throughout the organisational structure and in all the activities carried out at the RTVE Corporation. We work to meet the high standards set by law.

The Corporation has achieved accreditation in accordance with a quality standard for occupational health and safety management: OHSAS 18001. This internationally recognised certification endorses and guarantees the effectiveness of the management system implemented by RTVE to benefit the health and safety of all its employees.

The RTVE Corporation considers that the preventive culture in the field of occupational health and safety is an important factor as it encourages workers to avoid actions that involve risk. The WHO model of healthy work environments is taken as a reference, which states that the workplace has to be a suitable environment to implement projects aimed at improving the health of its employees, and goes beyond compliance with the safety and prevention measures established in the regulations on Occupational Risk Prevention.

RTVE has drawn up a Healthy Company Plan with the aim of carrying out a series of initiatives to improve the wellbeing of its employees, as well as continuing to collaborate with various associations to carry out health promotion campaigns.