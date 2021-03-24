Ramón Colom Esmatges

Born in Barcelona in 1952, he holds a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. He began working at TVE in 1974 in the programmes 'La Semana' and 'Informe Semanal'. In 1982, he was appointed head of Non-Daily Programmes of TVE's News Services. In February 1990, he was appointed director general of TVE under Jordi García Candau, a post he held until June 1996.

He is director and presenter of the programme 'Millennium' on Canal 33 and La 2 of TVE. He also worked for TV3, Telecinco, Antena3 and Fotogramas. From February 2000 to February 2002, he was General Director of Programming and Contents at Vía Digital. He has also been a lecturer at the Facultat de Ciències de la Comunicació Blanquerna, in Barcelona. In December 2013, he was elected president of FAPAE until 2018.